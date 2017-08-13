College Basketball

Duke coach Krzyzewski undergoes knee replacement surgery

Posted 1:45 p.m. today
Updated 48 minutes ago

FILE - This is a Feb. 28, 2017, file photo showing Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida State, in Durham, N.C. Krzyzewski has undergone knee replacement surgery. Team spokesman Cory Walton says the procedure on his right knee was performed Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017 by Dr. Michael Bolognesi at the university's hospital. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

DURHAM, N.C. — Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski has undergone knee replacement surgery.

Team spokesman Cory Walton says the procedure on his right knee was performed Sunday by Dr. Michael Bolognesi at the university's hospital.

Bolognesi says the surgery went "very smoothly," and doctors hoped to have the Hall of Fame coach walking later in the day. He's expected to be released within one to three days to begin a rehabilitation program at Duke.

The surgery led Duke to cancel the exhibition trip to the Dominican Republic that was scheduled to begin this week. Krzyzewski opted for surgery after determining his knee condition "wouldn't be sustainable" through the season.

Krzyzewski has had both of his knees replaced in the past 17 months, with six total surgeries in that span.

___

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

