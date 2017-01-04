Much like North Carolina, I bounced back from a bad start in picking ACC games to go 1-1 on Tuesday. All I can do is take it one game at a time. And that's all Duke and NC State can do to bounce back from 0-1 ACC starts as well - and both will attempt to avenge Triangle losses, too! I'm sure the fans will see it that way. While both Duke and NC State face different degrees of difficulty in their attempts to break even in the ACC, both will be at home, and they'll have plenty on the line. NC State needs to stay ahead of the curve in terms of its NCAA Tournament hopes, and Duke will be playing its last game with head coach Mike Krzyzewski for awhile, as he'll be out with back surgery.

This is going to be a packed ACC slate on Wednesday night, though, as there is a lovely clash of styles and a top-25 battle in Louisville at Notre Dame, plus Pitt tries to play well against Virginia for once, and Syracuse will try to somehow save its floundering season against the red-hot fightin' Coach Tildes of Miami.

#ACCtion never disappoints!

GEORGIA TECH (9-4, 1-0) AT NO. 8 DUKE (12-2, 0-1)

Time: 7:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

#ANALYSIS

Suffice it to say, I'm not going to call any Georgia Tech win impossible this year. But...I mean, Duke, coming off a loss, at home, in their last game without Coach K for awhile? I'm pretty comfortable saying that there's REALLY no way this time. In spite of that win over North Carolina, I'm still very sure that Georgia Tech is not good. How good is Duke right now? Well, I think they're good enough to beat this team, at home especially. Duke's defense has struggled some lately, yes. But Duke's offense should be enough, and in the last three games, it hasn't been. Duke hasn't shot better than 45% from two or 33.3% from three in the last three games after going over 50% from two in all but one game before that and going over 33.3% from three in all but two games. Duke's defense was good enough for it not to matter against Tennessee State and Elon, but that was not the case against Virginia Tech, which easily put up the best offensive performance against Duke all year by a mile.

Luckily for Duke, Georgia Tech is capable of self-checking on offense enough that any shoddy defense may not matter. Even in the win over North Carolina, it's not like they went crazy offensively to win - they hit just 45.2% of their 2-pointers and 27.3% of their 3's, turning it over on 20.5% of their possessions. They did get to the free-throw line a lot (and make a lot of their foul shots). But North Carolina's offense was just that bad. Duke just has to, um, not hit only 33.3% of their shots and not turn it over on a quarter of their possessions the way UNC did and they should be fine.

THIS GUY

Josh Okogie. North Carolina had a lot of trouble stopping Georgia Tech's freshman three-man - he drew nine fouls in 40 minutes on the Tar Heels (per Ken Pomeroy) and converted 11 of his 13 free-throw attempts. He also had five rebounds, three assists, two steals and four turnovers in a career-high 35 minutes. And that's not even a career-high in points - he's had 38 already this year. He's a bit streaky, as freshmen tend to be, but Duke has shown it can struggle to stop slashing guards this year and Okogie would certainly qualify.

HERE'S A GUY

Harry Giles. The freshman star just isn't going to be close to 100% of what he could be for at least a few weeks. But against Virginia Tech, he looked better than he has and more comfortable, which is only going to come with time. He was just 2-of-6 shooting but had eight rebounds in just 13 minutes, dishing out an assist as well (and picking up three fouls). I say "just" 13 minutes, but those were more than he'd played in his first two games back combined. Fellow freshman big Marques Bolden isn't playing much, and neither is sophomore big Chase Jeter. So it's basically Duke going small. If Giles' progress can be faster than we think, that could be a huge asset for Duke moving forward.

NARRATIVES

Georgia Tech Win:

Georgia Tech Loss:

Duke Win: So long for now, Coach

Duke Loss:

PREDICTION

Duke, 81-63. I'm picking almost the same score I picked UNC to win by in Atlanta. Because why not?

NO. 21 VIRGINIA TECH (12-1, 1-0) AT NC STATE (11-3, 0-1)

Time: 9:00 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

#ANALYSIS

So I thought NC State would win at Miami. Turns out, they made the wrong wardrobe choice.

#NCSU's Gottfried w/ early quote of 2017: "You show up w/ your 'Cool Jacket' on, you're gonna get your a#& kicked. > https://t.co/yk5gyAyxcP pic.twitter.com/G6Orzx1PcY — WRALSportsFan (@WRALSportsFan) January 3, 2017

So, as humbled as NC State was after that loss is as high as Virginia Tech is flying right now. The Hokies are playing their first game as a ranked team since November 2010, and they dominated Duke wire to wire in the upset win at home on Saturday. So...maybe Virginia Tech will come to Raleigh with their "cool jackets"? I think that's certainly a possibility.

NC State couldn't get much of anything to fall around the basket and couldn't stop turning it over against Miami, which didn't help. But any way you slice it, NC State's going to have to figure out a way to play some defense. Just like, a semblance of it. Miami was far from an offensive juggernaut and still averaged 1.23 points per possession against the Wolfpack. That's, um, not good. Just, I mean, stand in the way, or something. Put a hand up. Pretend. You can do this, NC State. You'd better, because Virginia Tech can score.

THIS GUY

Seth Allen. Virginia Tech's senior guard (I'm guessing he's a senior by now, considering he was at Maryland when Maryland was still in the ACC) is coming off the bench this year, but make no mistake, he's experienced and trusted and will see plenty of playing time. He has averaged 15.5 in the last two games and got whatever he wanted in the paint against Duke. And oh by the way, he had 23 points on 9-of-19 shooting (3-of-5 from three) in Virginia Tech's overtime win over NC State last year. NC State didn't have an answer for him. While he's splitting time now with Justin Robinson at the point while playing primarily at the two-guard spot, he's still a key cog in the Hokie machine.

HERE'S A GUY

NC State's bigs. Yes, this is collective. Because at Miami, the four of them combined for 18 points on 7-of-19 shooting (4-of-6 from the foul line), 18 rebounds, three assists, four turnovers, one block and eight fouls. Abdul Malik-Abu was really the only one who played well with 11 of those points and nine of those rebounds, and even he was just 4-of-10 shooting. NC State is going to have post depth and a size advantage on Virginia Tech, but it won't matter if those guys aren't effective on offense and especially if they can't guard on the perimeter against Virginia Tech's smaller and more versatile bigs. NC State has to get more from its post depth or else said post depth will not matter.

NARRATIVES

Virginia Tech Win: The rest of the ACC, watching this team

Virginia Tech Loss:

NC State Win:

NC State Loss:

PREDICTION

NC State, 79-72. My gut hasn't been kind to me this year when it comes to picking games. But a road game for the Hokies coming off a big win over Duke at 9:00? They're humans, not robots.

_

MIAMI (11-2, 1-0) AT SYRACUSE (8-6, 0-1)

Time: 7:00 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

#ANALYSIS

Syracuse can't be this bad....

Right?

Truth is, I don't know anymore. And what's worse is I don't think THEY do, either. Syracuse media does a great job covering the team, and there are plenty of breakdowns out there as to what's wrong. But it still doesn't quite explain what happened to this team that reached the Final Four last year and lost some pieces, yes, but returned some as well. Mike Waters from Syracuse.com says it boils down to point guard play. Considering the numbers, it's hard to argue with that.

It's not like Syracuse hasn't shown flashes, though. They'll be more comfortable at home (I guess?), where they'll play three of the next four. And Miami has been so up and down it's hard to know what they'll do from game to game. But I think the Hurricanes won't shoot as well as they did against NC State, and we'll see a fired up Syracuse team ready to...I don't know, be better than getting crushed by Boston College?

NARRATIVES

Miami Win:

Miami Loss:

Syracuse Win: Syracuse totally back now

Syracuse Loss: Syracuse fans this season

PREDICTION

Syracuse, 65-59. My gut acting up again. Perhaps it's just indigestion.

NO. 9 LOUISVILLE (12-2, 0-1) AT NO. 23 NOTRE DAME (12-2, 1-0)

Time: 9:00 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

#ANALYSIS

Well isn't this yummy! No pun intended, of course, as this game will not be played at the KFC YUM! Center anyway. Which could make a difference. But it will feature one of the nation's best offenses against arguably the nation's best defense (statistician Ken Pomeroy thinks so). Since joining the ACC, though, Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey hasn't just owned the Tobacco Road blue bloods - he's also 2-0 against Rick Pitino and Louisville. And if you're into offensive efficiency, his Irish put up the second-highest mark against Louisville's defense last season and the highest mark the season before in two wins over the Cardinals. Louisville really needs you to turn it over against their pressure (Notre Dame usually doesn't) and play into their tempo (Notre Dame generally controls that reasonably well).

Worth watching is both the offensive boards on Louisville's end (Notre Dame isn't great on the defensive glass) and the foul line, a place Notre Dame isn't getting often enough. But a patient, well-executing offensive team like Notre Dame is capable of neutralizing Louisville's length and aggression on defense. Still, if Louisville gets hot - they've shot over 41% from three in three of their last four games - it's hard to imagine them losing, either. Something's got to give! Love games like this.

NARRATIVES

Louisville Win: Back-to-back wins over Indiana and Notre Dame?

Louisville Loss:

Notre Dame Win: Me watching Notre Dame

Notre Dame Loss:

PREDICTION

Notre Dame, 75-68. Come on, now. You all know Notre Dame is my favorite.

NO. 11 VIRGINIA (11-2, 1-1) AT PITTSBURGH (11-3, 0-1)

Time: 9:00 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

#ANALYSIS

In the last three years, Pitt is 0-4 against Virginia and has not posted an offensive efficiency better than 92.3 and has had some of its worst offensive performances against the Cavaliers. And yet there have been some close games, like two in 2014 decided by a combined six points. But in the last two, Pitt hasn't been close, losing by an average of 13 points and shooting 44.3% from two and 27.6% from three. Pitt's offense has found a way to be pretty good against other teams, even good defensive teams, in that stretch - but not Virginia. They can't solve the UVa riddle. They're not alone there, but Pitt's offense this year will certainly give them a chance. The Panthers shoot well from two and three, and get to the foul line well. None of those are things Virginia typically allows. Will it be different this time? Pitt doesn't defend all that well, but Virginia's offense has hit a bit of a wall lately, turning it over way too much and not getting to the foul line. But none of that will matter if Pitt can't score themselves.

NARRATIVES

Virginia Win:

Virginia Loss:

Pittsburgh Win:

Pittsburgh Loss:

PREDICTION

Virginia, 67-62. One thing Virginia has always been able to do to Pitt is slow the game way down. Well, against everyone, really. Maybe a few more possessions than normal in this one, as Kevin Stallings' teams go a little faster than Jamie Dixon's did, but ultimately Virginia will likely dictate how this one goes.

Last week: 2-4 (2-4 ACC)

Overall: 13-9 (3-5 ACC)