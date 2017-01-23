Lauren Brownlow

Duke not defensive after latest setback

Posted 10:33 p.m. yesterday
Updated 39 minutes ago

By Lauren Brownlow

After his Miami team squandered an 11-point halftime lead and fell by double digits to Duke at the hands of a seemingly-patented Duke run at Cameron Indoor Stadium, head coach Jim Larranaga said his team seemingly thought it had won the game at halftime.

It was perhaps appropriate that two days later, Duke fell into their own time-tested trap.

It wasn't immediately obvious for Duke as with 6:54 to go, the Blue Devils had made its run -- a 12-2 run over about seven minutes. One that felt crushing for NC State.

After the Miami game, it felt like Duke had turned a corner, even from one half to another, vanquishing a team that has traditionally given them problems. NC State was that kind of team too, though, and unlike Miami, they didn't go away so easily.

"I think we're still going the right way," Luke Kennard said of the direction Duke is headed. "First half, we played great basketball. I thought it was really, really good. Second half, we still played well. We got a lead and we kind of got comfortable.

"We have to be a team that closes out leads when we have them and we just couldn't do that. We all came down on the defensive end and couldn't get stops. We turned the ball over a couple of times. They executed."

The win over Miami was never going to fix things for Duke completely. And Duke couldn't get stops. Some of that is because Dennis Smith, Jr. is as good a guard as there is in the ACC, and certainly better than any of Miami's guards, who Duke also struggled to stop in the first half of that game.

And some of it is on Duke.

"We've still got to come together, win or loss," Grayson Allen said of associate head coach Jeff Capel's message to the team. "We need to be hungry and just continue to get stops."

After losses this year, the refrain has been about sharing the ball and playing as a team. Duke did that. Sometimes you just have to tip your hat to the opponent, which Duke's players and coaches did repeatedly.

And even so, Duke players and their head coach know that they had opportunities to close out that game that for whatever reason, they couldn't take.

"We had some opportunities there, but we didn't capitalize on them," Capel said. "Couldn't make a shot in the second half. Got some good looks - we have to finish those. And then down the stretch, we couldn't come up with a stop."

Capel was asked again how he felt about shot selection in the final minutes.

"We got good looks during that stretch," he said firmly. "We had some wide-open three's with no one near us. we got some drives to the basket. We got good looks throughout the second half. Some were rushed, a few, but I thought we got some clean looks during that stretch."

He's right about that. But they didn't go in. Duke isn't panicking because they do recognize that, but they also know they have to do better on defense. The Blue Devils have to travel to Winston-Salem on Saturday, then to Notre Dame on Monday on a short turnaround.

They'll host Pittsburgh, North Carolina and Clemson after that - Pitt and Clemson have a combined two ACC wins so far - but NC State only had two, so.

And this Duke team, even as young as it is, understands that. Against NC State, words were exchanged and the teams had to be separated a few times. The competitive juices are going to keep flowing like that and emotions will be tested.

Part of life in the ACC. And Duke had better be ready for it.

"The ACC is real competitive, real competitive. There's great teams. The ACC is made up of programs that want to win, that they're kind of built on winning. That's just how it is," Kennard said.

"Our competitiveness comes out, other teams' competitiveness comes out and in the heat of the moment, sometimes things like that happen. But again, high-character guys in programs like this so apologies are said here and there. But yeah, heat of the game, our tempers, they can get out a little bit."

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
TV
  • CBB: Wake Forest at Syracuse

    Tonight at 8:00 on WRAL-2

  • CBB: Duke at Wake Forest

    Saturday at 3:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NFL: NC State at Louisville

    Sunday at 1:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NHL: All-Star Game

    Sunday at 3:30 pm on WRAL-TV

TV/Radio Schedule
CBKNFLNBANHLGolfRacingTennis
Men's College Basketball
3
Gonzaga
83Final
Portland
64
NCSU
84Final
17
Duke
82
NFL Scoreboard
Sunday, Jan. 29
AFC 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 北京时间6:00 MST8:00 EST7:00 CT5:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:�
NFC 
NBA Scoreboard
Washington109Final
Charlotte99
LA Clippers115Final
Atlanta105
Sacramento109Final
Detroit104
Golden State102Final
Miami105
San Antonio112Final
Brooklyn86
Cleveland122Final
New Orleans124
New York109Final
Indiana103
Houston114Final
Milwaukee127
Oklahoma City97Final
Utah95
NHL Scoreboard
Los Angeles2Final
NY Rangers3
Carolina1Final
Washington6
Calgary0Final
Toronto4
Anaheim3Final
Winnipeg2
San Jose5Final
Colorado2
Florida2Final-OT
Arizona3
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
CareerBuilder (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1H. Swafford-20F
2A. Hadwin-19F
3tB. Cauley-18F
3tB. Harman-18F
5D. Bozzelli-17F
6tC. Campbell-16F
6tB. Steele-16F
8S. Stallings-15F
9tM. Laird-14F
9tS. O'Hair-14F
View Full Leaderboard
 
CME Tour Champ (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1C. Hull-19F
2S. Ryu-17F
3J. Song-15F
4tM. Martin-14F
4tB. Recari-14F
4tA. Jutanugarn-14F
7I. Chun-13F
8tS. Feng-12F
8tA. Yang-12F
10tL. Ko-11F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Abu Dhabi (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1T. Fleetwood-17F
2tD. Johnson-16F
2tP. Larrazabal-16F
4tK. Aphibarnrat-15F
4tM. Kaymer-15F
4tB. Wiesberger-15F
7D. Burmester-14F
8tP. Hanson-13F
8tH. Stenson-13F
8tL. Westwood-13F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Mitsubishi Chmp (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1B. Langer-15F
2F. Couples-14F
3K. Triplett-13F
4tO. Browne-12F
4tL. Janzen-12F
4tD. Toms-12F
4tD. Waldorf-12F
8tR. Mediate-11F
8tT. Pernice, Jr.-11F
8tG. Sauers-11F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2016 Ford EcoBoost 400
Final Results
1. Jimmie Johnson
2. Kyle Larson
3. Kevin Harvick
4. Joey Logano
5. Jamie McMurray
6. Kyle Busch
7. Matt Kenseth
8. AJ Allmendinger
9. Denny Hamlin
10. Michael McDowell
View Full Results
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2016 Ford EcoBoost 200
Final Results
1. William Byron
2. Tyler Reddick
3. Johnny Sauter
4. Kyle Larson
5. Daniel Hemric
6. Daniel Suarez
7. Matt Crafton
8. Christopher Bell
9. Timothy Peters
10. Cole Custer
View Full Results
 
2016 GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma
Final Results
1. Simon Pagenaud
2. Graham Rahal
3. Juan Pablo Montoya
4. Ryan Hunter-Reay
5. Alexander Rossi
6. Josef Newgarden
7. Helio Castroneves
8. Marco Andretti
9. Charlie Kimball
10. Sebastien Bourdais
View Full Results
 
2016 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Final Results
1. Lewis Hamilton
2. Nico Rosberg
3. Sebastian Vettel
4. Max Verstappen
5. Daniel Ricciardo
6. Kimi Raikkonen
7. Nico Hulkenberg
8. Sergio Perez
9. Felipe Massa
10. Fernando Alonso
View Full Results
 
ATPWTA
ATP Scoreboard
Monday, Jan. 23
Australian Open (ATP/WTA)
Fourth Round
(15) G. Dimitrov2 77 6 6  
D. Istomin6 62 2 1  
(3) M. Raonic78 3 6 6  
(13) R. Bautista A66 6 4 1  
(6) G. Monfils3 3 6 4  
(9) R. Nadal6 6 4 6  
Quarterfinals
(4) S. Wawrinka77 4    
(12) J. Tsonga62 4    
 
WTA Scoreboard
Monday, Jan. 23
Australian Open (ATP/WTA)
Fourth Round
(5) K. Pliskova6 6    
(22) D. Gavrilova3 3    
Quarterfinals
(13) V. Williams6 77    
(24) A. Pavlyuchen4 63    
(7) G. Muguruza4 0    
C. Vandeweghe6 6    
 
Our Take
Extra Effort