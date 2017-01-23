You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

After his Miami team squandered an 11-point halftime lead and fell by double digits to Duke at the hands of a seemingly-patented Duke run at Cameron Indoor Stadium, head coach Jim Larranaga said his team seemingly thought it had won the game at halftime.

It was perhaps appropriate that two days later, Duke fell into their own time-tested trap.

It wasn't immediately obvious for Duke as with 6:54 to go, the Blue Devils had made its run -- a 12-2 run over about seven minutes. One that felt crushing for NC State.

After the Miami game, it felt like Duke had turned a corner, even from one half to another, vanquishing a team that has traditionally given them problems. NC State was that kind of team too, though, and unlike Miami, they didn't go away so easily.

"I think we're still going the right way," Luke Kennard said of the direction Duke is headed. "First half, we played great basketball. I thought it was really, really good. Second half, we still played well. We got a lead and we kind of got comfortable.

"We have to be a team that closes out leads when we have them and we just couldn't do that. We all came down on the defensive end and couldn't get stops. We turned the ball over a couple of times. They executed."

The win over Miami was never going to fix things for Duke completely. And Duke couldn't get stops. Some of that is because Dennis Smith, Jr. is as good a guard as there is in the ACC, and certainly better than any of Miami's guards, who Duke also struggled to stop in the first half of that game.

And some of it is on Duke.

"We've still got to come together, win or loss," Grayson Allen said of associate head coach Jeff Capel's message to the team. "We need to be hungry and just continue to get stops."

After losses this year, the refrain has been about sharing the ball and playing as a team. Duke did that. Sometimes you just have to tip your hat to the opponent, which Duke's players and coaches did repeatedly.

And even so, Duke players and their head coach know that they had opportunities to close out that game that for whatever reason, they couldn't take.

"We had some opportunities there, but we didn't capitalize on them," Capel said. "Couldn't make a shot in the second half. Got some good looks - we have to finish those. And then down the stretch, we couldn't come up with a stop."

Capel was asked again how he felt about shot selection in the final minutes.

"We got good looks during that stretch," he said firmly. "We had some wide-open three's with no one near us. we got some drives to the basket. We got good looks throughout the second half. Some were rushed, a few, but I thought we got some clean looks during that stretch."

He's right about that. But they didn't go in. Duke isn't panicking because they do recognize that, but they also know they have to do better on defense. The Blue Devils have to travel to Winston-Salem on Saturday, then to Notre Dame on Monday on a short turnaround.

They'll host Pittsburgh, North Carolina and Clemson after that - Pitt and Clemson have a combined two ACC wins so far - but NC State only had two, so.

And this Duke team, even as young as it is, understands that. Against NC State, words were exchanged and the teams had to be separated a few times. The competitive juices are going to keep flowing like that and emotions will be tested.

Part of life in the ACC. And Duke had better be ready for it.

"The ACC is real competitive, real competitive. There's great teams. The ACC is made up of programs that want to win, that they're kind of built on winning. That's just how it is," Kennard said.

"Our competitiveness comes out, other teams' competitiveness comes out and in the heat of the moment, sometimes things like that happen. But again, high-character guys in programs like this so apologies are said here and there. But yeah, heat of the game, our tempers, they can get out a little bit."