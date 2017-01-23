Colleges

Duke, Pack both looking for consistency in crosstown meeting

Posted 4:37 p.m. today
Updated 4:42 p.m. today

Coach Mark Gottfried reacts after a call. NC State fell to Wake Forest 93-88 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC on January 21, 2017. (Photo by: Jerome Carpenter/WRAL Contributor)

Durham, N.C. — Duke and North Carolina State have been in some similar situations up to this point in the season, with the debuts of freshmen delayed and injuries striking along the way.

So while both teams are aiming for continuity, they might be sensing desperation in their own ways when they meet Monday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium (7 p.m. on ESPN).

No. 17 Duke coped with injured freshmen at the start of the season and the Blue Devils have dealt with other distractions. N.C. State had eligibility issues postpone the debuts of a pair of freshmen and an injury kept another key player off the court for weeks.

The teams, albeit with different accomplishments, can be compared to some degree.

"It's just hard to get your team developed, but you have to figure it out," N.C. State coach Mark Gottfried said. "We have to figure it out. They have to figure it out. Everybody has to figure it out."

Duke has found some solutions, perhaps most notably with Saturday night's comeback from 12 points down to defeat Miami 70-58.

The Blue Devils (15-4, 3-3 ACC) said turning anger into something good was part of the winning formula for that game.

"It was just us coming together and saying enough is enough," Duke freshman forward Jayson Tatum said. "We know what we have to do and it's just a matter of us all being in and being hungry. We were hungry in the second half and when we're hungry, man, we're scary."

Interim coach Jeff Capel liked the response.

"I think we were all fed up," Capel said. "There has to be a sense of urgency to change it."

N.C. State (13-7, 2-5) suffered a 93-88 home loss to Wake Forest on Saturday.

With the second game in three days for both teams, it's important to look ahead in a hurry.

"We'll have to play hard and follow the coaches' plan," Wolfpack forward Abdul-Malik Abu said. "We'll go into the game with the same focus we go into every game."

N.C. State played two games in three days last week, winning on the back end.

"I'm just excited to keep playing. Every game is only worth one game," N.C. State guard Torin Dorn said. "We've got 11 more tests to go, so there is no time to sulk and worry about this (latest) loss."

Duke has used seven different starting lineups, with senior forward Amile Jefferson returning to that role after a two-game absence with a bruised foot. Capel said it was too soon to know what group would be used Monday night after his lineup shuffle at the beginning of the second half sparked the big rally in the Miami game.

"That group did great," Capel said. "For us, it shouldn't matter who starts."

N.C. State freshman Dennis Smith Jr. has led the Wolfpack in scoring in eight of the last 11 games. He was a recruiting target for Duke, so Capel is aware of his abilities.

"A team that can really score," Capel said of N.C. State, "and with as talented of a guard (in Smith) as there is in college basketball."

Monday night's game is the only scheduled meeting of the season between the teams. Duke has won the last four in the series, including a sweep of three matchups last season.

If N.C. State pulls an upset, it will mark a couple of milestones. It would be the 100th all-time victory against Duke, which leads the series 146-99, and it would be Gottfried's 400th career coaching win.

Triangle Area Special Offers
1 Comment

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
  • Fenway O'Donnell Jan 23, 6:08 p.m.
    user avatar

    NCSU has always had the heart of an underdog. Past teams have, in general, fought hard every game. This team, sadly, does not. I will root for the Pack this year, but it will be hard for them to turn around this ship

TVRadio
  • CBB: Wake Forest at Syracuse

    Tomorrow at 8:00 pm on WRAL-2

  • CBB: Duke at Wake Forest

    Saturday at 3:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NFL: NC State at Louisville

    Sunday at 1:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NHL: All-Star Game

    Sunday at 3:30 pm on WRAL-TV

  • CBB: NC State at Duke

    Tonight at 7:00 on Buzz Sports Radio

  • NHL: Hurricanes at Washington

    Tonight at 7:00 on 99.9 The Fan

TV/Radio Schedule
CBKNFLNBANHLGolfRacingTennis
Men's College Basketball
3
Gonzaga
5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 北京时间6:00 MST8:00 EST
Preview
Portland
NCSU
4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET12:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST
Preview
17
Duke
NFL Scoreboard
Sunday, Jan. 29
AFC 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 北京时间6:00 MST8:00 EST7:00 CT5:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:�
NFC 
NBA Scoreboard
Washington 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)01:0019:00 ET6:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Charlotte 
LA Clippers 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)01:3019:30 ET6:30 CTNaN:�
Preview
Atlanta 
Sacramento 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)01:3019:30 ET6:30 CTNaN:�
Preview
Detroit 
Golden State 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)01:3019:30 ET6:30 CTNaN:�
Preview
Miami 
San Antonio 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)01:3019:30 ET6:30 CTNaN:�
Preview
Brooklyn 
Cleveland 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)02:0020:00 ET7:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
New Orleans 
New York 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)02:0020:00 ET7:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Indiana 
Houston 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)02:0020:00 ET7:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Milwaukee 
Oklahoma City 6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 7:00 MST9:00 EST6:00 UAE (+1)03:0021:00 ET8:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Utah 
NHL Scoreboard
Los Angeles 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
NY Rangers 
Carolina 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Washington 
Calgary 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 北京时间5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)19:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Toronto 
Anaheim 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 北京时间6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Winnipeg 
San Jose 6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 北京时间7:00 MST9:00 EST6:00 UAE (+1)21:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Colorado 
Florida 6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 北京时间7:00 MST9:00 EST6:00 UAE (+1)21:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Arizona 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
CareerBuilder (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1H. Swafford-20F
2A. Hadwin-19F
3tB. Cauley-18F
3tB. Harman-18F
5D. Bozzelli-17F
6tC. Campbell-16F
6tB. Steele-16F
8S. Stallings-15F
9tM. Laird-14F
9tS. O'Hair-14F
View Full Leaderboard
 
CME Tour Champ (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1C. Hull-19F
2S. Ryu-17F
3J. Song-15F
4tM. Martin-14F
4tB. Recari-14F
4tA. Jutanugarn-14F
7I. Chun-13F
8tS. Feng-12F
8tA. Yang-12F
10tL. Ko-11F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Abu Dhabi (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1T. Fleetwood-17F
2tD. Johnson-16F
2tP. Larrazabal-16F
4tK. Aphibarnrat-15F
4tM. Kaymer-15F
4tB. Wiesberger-15F
7D. Burmester-14F
8tP. Hanson-13F
8tH. Stenson-13F
8tL. Westwood-13F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Mitsubishi Chmp (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1B. Langer-15F
2F. Couples-14F
3K. Triplett-13F
4tO. Browne-12F
4tL. Janzen-12F
4tD. Toms-12F
4tD. Waldorf-12F
8tR. Mediate-11F
8tT. Pernice, Jr.-11F
8tG. Sauers-11F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2016 Ford EcoBoost 400
Final Results
1. Jimmie Johnson
2. Kyle Larson
3. Kevin Harvick
4. Joey Logano
5. Jamie McMurray
6. Kyle Busch
7. Matt Kenseth
8. AJ Allmendinger
9. Denny Hamlin
10. Michael McDowell
View Full Results
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2016 Ford EcoBoost 200
Final Results
1. William Byron
2. Tyler Reddick
3. Johnny Sauter
4. Kyle Larson
5. Daniel Hemric
6. Daniel Suarez
7. Matt Crafton
8. Christopher Bell
9. Timothy Peters
10. Cole Custer
View Full Results
 
2016 GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma
Final Results
1. Simon Pagenaud
2. Graham Rahal
3. Juan Pablo Montoya
4. Ryan Hunter-Reay
5. Alexander Rossi
6. Josef Newgarden
7. Helio Castroneves
8. Marco Andretti
9. Charlie Kimball
10. Sebastien Bourdais
View Full Results
 
2016 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Final Results
1. Lewis Hamilton
2. Nico Rosberg
3. Sebastian Vettel
4. Max Verstappen
5. Daniel Ricciardo
6. Kimi Raikkonen
7. Nico Hulkenberg
8. Sergio Perez
9. Felipe Massa
10. Fernando Alonso
View Full Results
 
ATPWTA
ATP Scoreboard
Monday, Jan. 23
Australian Open (ATP/WTA)
Fourth Round
(15) G. Dimitrov2 77 6 6  
D. Istomin6 62 2 1  
(3) M. Raonic78 3 6 6  
(13) R. Bautista A66 6 4 1  
(6) G. Monfils3 3 6 4  
(9) R. Nadal6 6 4 6  
Quarterfinals
(4) S. Wawrinka 
(12) J. Tsonga 
 
WTA Scoreboard
Monday, Jan. 23
Australian Open (ATP/WTA)
Fourth Round
(5) K. Pliskova6 6    
(22) D. Gavrilova3 3    
Quarterfinals
(13) V. Williams 
(24) A. Pavlyuchen 
(7) G. Muguruza 
C. Vandeweghe 
 
Our Take
Extra Effort