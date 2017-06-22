Colleges

Duke's Tatum goes No. 3 to Celtics, NC State's Smith No. 9 to Dallas

Duke's Jayson Tatum during the Blue Devils' game versus Pittsburgh on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, NC. Duke won 72-64. (Photo by Jack Morton)

A pair of Triangle talents went in the top 10 of the NBA Draft Thursday as Duke forward Jayson Tatum was selected No. 3 overall by the Boston Celtics and NC State guard Dennis Smith Jr. was taken No. 9 overall by the Dallas Mavericks.

In one season at NC State, Smith averaged 18.1 points and 6.2 assists per game. He is the first NC State player to be taken in the top 10 since Tom Gugliotta in 1992.

Tatum averaged 16.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in his lone season with the Blue Devils. He becomes the third Duke player in as many years to be taken in the top three -- Brandon Ingram went No. 2 last year and Jahlil Okafor was selected No. 3 in 2015.

"The feeling is everything I wished for and more," Tatum said.

Not far behind Tatum and Smith was Duke guard Luke Kennard who went No. 12 overall to the Detroit Pistons. Kennard, a consensus 2nd Team All-American last season, played two years at Duke, averaging 15.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. He was also the MVP of last year’s ACC Tournament and the only unanimous first-team all-ACC selection.

"It was a tough choice to leave Duke. Duke is such a special place," Kennard said. "I just trusted the people I surrounded myself with, my family and my coaches."

The Sacramento Kings traded picks with the Portland Trailblazers and took UNC forward Justin Jackson No. 15 overall. Jackson, a 6-foot-8 forward, played three seasons in Chapel Hill and was named the ACC Player of the Year last season after averaging 18.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

The Charlotte Hornets took guard Malik Monk from Kentucky with the No. 11 overall pick.

Florida State forward Jonathan Issac became the second ACC player off the board as he went No. 6 overall to the Orlando Magic. Louisville guard Donovan Mitchell went No. 13 to the Denver Nuggets but was promptly traded to the Utah Jazz.

Former High Point Christian standout Bam Adebayo was drafted No. 14 overall by the Miami Heat.

Washington guard Markelle Fultz was selected No. 1 overall by the Philadelphia 76ers. As many expected, UCLA guard Lonzo Ball went No. 2 to the Los Angeles Lakers. Kansas forward Josh Jackson (Sacramento) and Kentucky guard D’Aaon Fox (Phoenix Suns) rounded out the top 5.

For the first time in NBA history, each of the first seven draft picks were one-and-done freshmen. Frank Ntilikina, an 18-year-old from France broke that streak when he was selected No. 8 overall by the New York Knicks.

Story will be updated.

