College Football

Duke visits UNC hoping to keep hold of Victory Bell

Posted 12:00 p.m. yesterday
Updated 9:51 p.m. yesterday

By JOEDY McCREARY, AP Sports Writer

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Duke is trying to do something even more difficult for the Blue Devils than winning the Victory Bell: keeping hold of it.

The Blue Devils (3-0) begin Atlantic Coast Conference play on Saturday by visiting North Carolina (1-2, 0-1) in an earlier-than-usual renewal of their fierce Tobacco Road rivalry.

Duke claimed the traveling trophy by knocking off the ranked Tar Heels 28-27 last year in Durham. The challenge now is to keep possession of it for another year — and the only way to do that, of course, is to beat North Carolina for a second straight year.

Duke receiver Johnathan Lloyd says the bell has been kept in the hallway on the first floor of the Blue Devils' team headquarters, "so you can see it, ring it as you go by." He added that, while he was in an early-week meeting with coach David Cutcliffe, someone rang it loudly.

"Very fitting," he said. "I haven't (kept ownership of) it since I've been here, so I want to keep it until I leave."

The only Duke team in the past 27 years to beat the Tar Heels for a second consecutive season was one of the best in school history — the 2013 group that claimed an unlikely ACC Coastal Division championship and a spot in the league title game.

Before that, the last Duke team to maintain possession of the painted bell on wheels was the 1989 crew led by Steve Spurrier that routed the Tar Heels 41-0 in Chapel Hill — then posed for a photo in front of the Kenan Stadium scoreboard.

The Blue Devils have brought some balance back to a one-sided rivalry, winning three of five meetings after North Carolina claimed 21 of the 22 matchups before that.

Duke has won all three games this season by at least two touchdowns, including a 34-20 victory over Baylor last week in which the Bears hit three big plays for touchdowns but were otherwise neutralized by a stout Blue Devils defense. North Carolina is coming off a road victory at Old Dominion after losing home games to California and No. 19 Louisville.

"I saw progress," UNC coach Larry Fedora said.

___

Some things to know about the Victory Bell rivalry:

DUKE'S D: The Blue Devils have the nation's No. 1 run defense , allowing fewer than 48 yards rushing per game. They've held all three opponents to fewer than 100 yards on the ground, and Northwestern's Justin Jackson had a career-worst 18 yards two weeks ago.

OR?: There wasn't much clarity on the Tar Heels' depth chart, with the word "or" appearing 11 times — including at quarterback, tailback, two wide receiver spots and all four positions along the defensive line.

ONE WHO GOT AWAY: North Carolina QB Chazz Surratt initially committed to the Blue Devils in 2015 before flipping his commitment to a lighter shade of blue. Fedora says Surratt "wasn't real sure" when he first picked Duke, and "deep down in his heart, this is probably where he wanted to go the whole time, and he just had to find the right time to make that decision."

SERIES NOTES: This will be the 104th renewal of the rivalry, and the Tar Heels have dominated it over the long haul, holding a 61-38-4 advantage. Eight of the last 12 meetings have been decided by eight or fewer points, including last year's one-point game. Duke's last three wins have been by a combined six points, while UNC's victories in 2015 and '14 were by 35 and 25 points.

WHY SO SOON?: The schools are playing in September for the first time due to a scheduling quirk. Duke, which opened with three home games, preferred a road game in Week 4 to keep its schedule balanced. North Carolina was the only one of Duke's scheduled ACC opponents that had an opening this week and was due to host the Blue Devils. "Sure is warm for November, isn't it?" Cutcliffe quipped. "Must be November because we're playing North Carolina."

___

More college football coverage: http://collegefootball.ap.org and www.Twitter.com/AP_Top25

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
Listen & Watch
TVRadio
  • ACC Football: Pittsburgh @ Georgia Tech

    Today at 12:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • Logan Zone

    Tomorrow at 11:00 am on WRAL-TV

  • Golf: The Tour Championship

    Tomorrow at 1:30 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NFL: Oakland @ Washington

    Friday at 8:30 pm on WRAL-TV

  • College Football: Duke at North Carolina

    Today at 3:30 pm on Buzz Sports Radio

TV/Radio Schedule
CFBNFLNHLMLBMiLBGolfRacingTennis
AP Top 25
Thu, Sept 21
Temple
7Final
21
South Florida
43
Fri, Sept 22
23
Utah
30Final
Arizona
24
Sat, Sept 23
North Carolina St.
9:00 PT10:00 MT11:00 CT12:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Preview
12
Florida State
Kent State
9:00 PT10:00 MT11:00 CT12:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Preview
19
Louisville
UNLV
9:00 PT10:00 MT11:00 CT12:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Preview
10
Ohio State
Old Dominion
11:00 PT12:00 MT1:00 CT2:00 ET6:00 GMT2:00 北京时间11:00 MST1:00 EST
Preview
13
Virginia Tech
5
USC
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
Preview
California
Boston College
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
Preview
2
Clemson
Toledo
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
Preview
14
Miami (FL)
16
TCU
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
Preview
6
Oklahoma State
1
Alabama
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
Preview
Vanderbilt
8
Michigan
1:00 PT2:00 MT3:00 CT4:00 ET8:00 GMT4:00 北京时间1:00 MST3:00 EST
Preview
Purdue
Nevada
3:00 PT4:00 MT5:00 CT6:00 ET10:00 GMT6:00 北京时间3:00 MST5:00 EST
Preview
18
Washington State
3
Oklahoma
3:30 PT4:30 MT5:30 CT6:30 ET10:30 GMT6:30 北京时间3:30 MST5:30 EST
Preview
Baylor
22
San Diego State
4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET11:00 GMT7:00 北京时间4:00 MST6:00 EST
Preview
Air Force
17
Mississippi State
4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET11:00 GMT7:00 北京时间4:00 MST6:00 EST
Preview
11
Georgia
Syracuse
4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET11:00 GMT7:00 北京时间4:00 MST6:00 EST
Preview
25
LSU
4
Penn State
4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET11:30 GMT7:30 北京时间4:30 MST6:30 EST
Preview
Iowa
20
Florida
4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET11:30 GMT7:30 北京时间4:30 MST6:30 EST
Preview
Kentucky
15
Auburn
4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET11:30 GMT7:30 北京时间4:30 MST6:30 EST
Preview
Missouri
24
Oregon
7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 北京时间7:00 MST9:00 EST
Preview
Arizona State
7
Washington
7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 北京时间7:00 MST9:00 EST
Preview
Colorado
NFL Scoreboard
Thursday, Sep. 21
LA Rams41Final
San Francisco39
Sunday, Sep. 24
Baltimore 6:30 PT7:30 MT8:30 CT9:30 ET13:30 GMT21:30 6:30 MST8:30 EST8:30 CT17:30 UAE9:30 ETNaN:�
Preview
Jacksonville 
Denver 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Buffalo 
New Orleans 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Carolina 
Pittsburgh 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Chicago 
Atlanta 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Detroit 
Cleveland 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Indianapolis 
Tampa Bay 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Minnesota 
Houston 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
New England 
Miami 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
NY Jets 
NY Giants 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Philadelphia 
Seattle 1:05 PT2:05 MT3:05 CT4:05 ET20:05 GMT4:05 1:05 MST3:05 EST3:05 CT0:05 UAE (+1)16:05 ETNaN:�
Preview
Tennessee 
Cincinnati 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET20:25 GMT4:25 1:25 MST3:25 EST3:25 CT0:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
Preview
Green Bay 
Kansas City 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET20:25 GMT4:25 1:25 MST3:25 EST3:25 CT0:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
Preview
LA Chargers 
Oakland 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST7:30 CT4:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:�
Preview
Washington 
Monday, Sep. 25
Dallas 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST7:30 CT4:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:�
Preview
Arizona 
NHL Preseason
Pittsburgh4Final
Columbus3
St. Louis4Final
Washington0
Buffalo0Final
Toronto3
Nashville1Final
Tampa Bay3
NY Rangers1Final
NY Islanders2
Arizona2Final
Calgary4
Vancouver3Final
Edmonton5
Los Angeles2Final
Anaheim4
MLB Scoreboard
Interleague
Boston5Final
Cincinnati4
American League
Tampa Bay8Final
Baltimore3
NY Yankees1Final
Toronto8
Minnesota7Final
Detroit3
Kansas City6Final
Chi White Sox7
LA Angels0Final
Houston3
Texas1Final
Oakland4
Cleveland1Final
Seattle3
National League
St. Louis4Final
Pittsburgh3
Washington6Final
NY Mets7
Chi Cubs5Final
10
Milwaukee4
Philadelphia2Final
Atlanta7
Miami11Final
Arizona13
San Francisco2Final
LA Dodgers4
Colorado4Final
San Diego1
Minor League Baseball
International League
Memphis 4:07 PT5:07 MT6:07 CT7:07 ET12:07 GMT
Durham 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
TOUR Championship (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1tJ. Thomas-718
1tP. Casey-718
1tW. Simpson-718
4tP. Reed-618
4tJ. Rose-618
4tJ. Rahm-618
4tG. Woodland-618
8tX. Schauffele-518
8tJ. Dufner-518
8tB. Koepka-518
View Full Leaderboard
 
Evian Champ (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1A. Nordqvist - z-9F
2B. Altomare - y-9F
3tM. Jutanugarn-8F
3tK. Kirk-8F
3tL. Ko-8F
6tS. Feng-7F
6tS. Kim-7F
8J. Song-6F
9M. Lee-5F
10tG. Hall-4F
View Full Leaderboard
z = Won in Playoff   y = Lost in Playoff
 
Portugal Masters (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1N. Bertasio-121
2tN. Elvira-115
2tS. Lowry-114
2tG. Storm-114
2tL. Bjerregaard-111
2tM. Warren-11
7tN. Colsaerts-1018
7tS. Soderberg-1018
7tT. Detry-106
7tE. Pepperell-104
View Full Leaderboard
 
PURE Championship (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1S. McCarron-818
2B. Langer-718
3K. Sutherland-518
4tR. Cochran-418
4tS. Dunlap-418
4tJ. Kelly-418
4tS. Parel-418
8tJ. Durant-318
8tL. Janzen-318
8tB. Jobe-318
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2017 ISM Connect 300
Qualifying
1. Kyle Busch
2. Kyle Larson
3. Denny Hamlin
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Martin Truex Jr.
6. Kevin Harvick
7. Kurt Busch
8. Erik Jones
9. Kasey Kahne
10. Matt Kenseth
View Full Grid
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2017 UNOH 175
Qualifying
Jordan Anderson
Christopher Bell
T.J. Bell
Norm Benning
Chase Briscoe
Wendell Chavous
Ray Ciccarelli
Austin Cindric
Jennifer Jo Cobb
Cody Coughlin
View Full Grid
 
2017 GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma
Final Results
1. Simon Pagenaud
2. Josef Newgarden
3. Will Power
4. Scott Dixon
5. Helio Castroneves
6. Graham Rahal
7. Marco Andretti
8. Ryan Hunter-Reay
9. Sebastien Bourdais
10. Conor Daly
View Full Results
 
2017 Singapore Grand Prix
Final Results
1. Lewis Hamilton
2. Daniel Ricciardo
3. Valtteri Bottas
4. Carlos Sainz Jr.
5. Sergio Perez
6. Jolyon Palmer
7. Stoffel Vandoorne
8. Lance Stroll
9. Romain Grosjean
10. Esteban Ocon
View Full Results
 
ATPWTA
ATP Scoreboard
Saturday, Sep. 23
St. Petersburg Open (ATP)
Semifinals
(8) J. Struff3 5    
D. Dzumhur6 7    
(1) R. Bautista A2     
(3) F. Fognini2     
 
Moselle Open (ATP)
Semifinals
(5) M. Zverev3 0    
P. Gojowczyk6 1    
(7) B. Paire 
N. Basilashvi 
 
WTA Scoreboard
Saturday, Sep. 23
Guangzhou Women's Open (WTA)
Final
(2) S. Zhang6 3 6   
A. Krunic2 6 2   
 
Korea Open (WTA)
Semifinals
(1) J. Ostapenko3 6 6   
L. Kumkhum6 1 3   
R. Hogenkamp1 67    
B. Haddad Mai6 79    
 
Toray Pan Pacific Open (WTA)
Semifinals
(1) G. Muguruza2 0    
(3) C. Wozniacki6 6    
 
Our Take
Extra Effort