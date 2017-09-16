Lauren Brownlow

Ugly win keeps Duke undefeated, but improvements are needed

Posted 37 minutes ago
Updated 7 minutes ago

By Lauren Brownlow

Durham, N.C. — This game was bad.

Having typed that sentence midway through the third quarter, I left it there until the game was over, knowing it was the only thing about Baylor at Duke on this hot Durham afternoon that would still be true by the end of it.

Duke dominated the game statistically throughout, and also, Baylor is as advertised. The defense was probably a little bit better than expected, but the Bears continuously made silly mistakes that cost them points, yards, you name it. They very much looked like a team under a coaching transition. The Bears had seven penalties for 50 yards after just one quarter, 10 penalties for 85 yards at half and finished with 11 for 100.

But Duke couldn't get out of its own way, either. The Blue Devils weren't committing a ton of penalties, but they just couldn't execute when it mattered, either, losing a fumble and going 2-of-4 in the red zone with no red zone touchdowns.

The Blue Devils came out of it with a win, admittedly, but there's plenty to address before they take on North Carolina next week. Like...

The offensive line was...not good.

At least, in pass protection it wasn't. Duke took on NC Central and Northwestern in the first two weeks -- obviously, Northwestern is a way better test than NC Central, but the offensive line was bullish and dominant both times. Duke had only allowed two sacks all year, 13 tackles for loss and eight quarterback hurries through its first two games. Baylor finished with five sacks, 12 tackles for loss and six quarterback hurries.

Both Duke BQ Daniel Jones and starting center Austin Davis credited Baylor's defense for executing some things that the team had not seen on tape, particularly when it came to blitzing.

"I don't know if I've seen many teams show as many fronts as they showed in that ballgame," head coach David Cutcliffe said.

Duke did finish with 246 yards on the ground (4.8 per rush) and that was with sacks, so that's something. But if Duke's line looks like this against most of the teams left on their schedule, it's going to be a problem.

Duke's defense had a nice, albeit strange, game.

Baylor QB Zach Smith was getting his first start of the season, but the Bears have all sorts of personnel issues on the offense and it often looked lost. Baylor managed just 10 points against UTSA last week, and so to score 20 on Duke's defense isn't ideal, neither is it ideal for Duke to allow 5.2 yards per play to the Bears in spite of Duke out-gaining them by over 100 yards.

However, much of that yardage came in chunk plays (which went for touchdowns). In fact, of Baylor's four plays of over 20 yards, three of them went for touchdowns and accounted for 196 of Baylor's 320 yards. All four of the 20-yard-plus plays totaled 219 of the 320. In the third quarter alone, two 70-yard plus touchdowns for Baylor accounted for nearly half of Baylor's total yardage. On two plays.

Those plays happened, of course. Without those plays,

And in the fourth quarter, Duke pitched a shutout and allowed one fewer yard (1) than it forced turnovers (2).

Daniel Jones had a bad day.

Duke's redshirt sophomore QB had a red-hot start to the season, completing nearly 69% of his passes and adding 6.4 yards per rush, with seven total touchdowns to one interception. Jones had only been sacked once as well.

This game...was not that. Jones was sacked five times and while he completed 20-of-35 passes for 193 yards, no touchdowns and one pick. He also ran for -14 yards on 11 attempts after running effectively most of the year. Some of it was the receivers dropping passes, but some of it was trying to make something happen when he could have thrown it away instead and he missed some receivers, too.

Cutcliffe called it a "growth game" for him, and it is a reminder of how young he is. He'll be fine and is still an excellent player, but maybe pump the brakes on the NFL Draft hype for Jones, for now.

Duke's running backs, though, did not have a bad day.

Shaun Wilson and Brittain Brown combined for 36 carries and 262 yards (7.3 per rush) and while Wilson was the explosive one, scoring multiple touchdowns of 50 or more yards (and setting a new Duke career record for 50-yard-plus rushing touchdowns), Brown was almost as impressive with his runs where he carried tacklers with him downfield.

If Duke runs the ball like this the rest of the year, it won't matter quite as much what Jones and the passing game do.

