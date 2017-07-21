You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The Durham Bulls will take numerous steps over the upcoming games to aid fans in dealing with expected temperatures nearing 100 degrees.

The team hosts the Lehigh Valley IronPigs from July 21 through July 23, and with temperatures expected to near triple digits, the team is instituting the following measures for fans:

- Temporary misting stations will be placed around the ballpark.

- Water jugs will be located throughout the stadium along with small paper cups, designed for fans to have a quick drink of water

- Cold, wet towels will be available to fans for free

- The price of bottled water at concessions stands will be dropped to $3

- On Friday, July 21, EmergeOrtho will be providing pre-frozen ice packs to the first 500 fans in attendance

Fans are encouraged to hydrate themselves throughout the day prior to arriving at the ballpark for the evening’s game. Per stadium policy, fans are allowed to bring in one sealed, clear bottle of water not exceeding one quart, and those can be refilled throughout the game at water fountains around the stadium.

The first-place Durham Bulls host the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at the DBAP until July 23. Single-game tickets and group ticket packages for the 2017 season are on-sale now at durhambulls.com, the Frontier Communications Ticket Office or by calling 919.956.BULL.