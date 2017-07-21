Bulls

Durham Bulls take heat precautions for weekend series at DBAP

Posted 4:14 p.m. today
Updated 37 minutes ago

Durham, N.C. — The Durham Bulls will take numerous steps over the upcoming games to aid fans in dealing with expected temperatures nearing 100 degrees.

The team hosts the Lehigh Valley IronPigs from July 21 through July 23, and with temperatures expected to near triple digits, the team is instituting the following measures for fans:

- Temporary misting stations will be placed around the ballpark.
- Water jugs will be located throughout the stadium along with small paper cups, designed for fans to have a quick drink of water
- Cold, wet towels will be available to fans for free
- The price of bottled water at concessions stands will be dropped to $3
- On Friday, July 21, EmergeOrtho will be providing pre-frozen ice packs to the first 500 fans in attendance

Fans are encouraged to hydrate themselves throughout the day prior to arriving at the ballpark for the evening’s game. Per stadium policy, fans are allowed to bring in one sealed, clear bottle of water not exceeding one quart, and those can be refilled throughout the game at water fountains around the stadium.

The first-place Durham Bulls host the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at the DBAP until July 23. Single-game tickets and group ticket packages for the 2017 season are on-sale now at durhambulls.com, the Frontier Communications Ticket Office or by calling 919.956.BULL.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
TVRadio
  • PGA: The Open Championship

    Tomorrow at 7:00 am on WRAL-TV

  • Cycling: Tour de France

    Tomorrow at 3:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • Soccer: Swansea City AFC @ North Carolina FC

    Tomorrow at 7:30 pm on WRAL-2

  • PGA: The Open Championship

    Sunday at 7:00 am on WRAL-TV

  • Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series #2: Indy

    Sunday at 2:30 pm on WRAL-TV

  • Golf: Senior Open Championship

    Saturday, Jul. 29 at 12:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NASCAR Xfinity Series #1: Iowa

    Saturday, Jul. 29 at 3:30 pm on WRAL-TV

  • Topics & Takes

    Tomorrow at 9:00 am on 99.9 The Fan

  • NCFC vs Swansea FC

    Tomorrow at 7:30 pm on 99.9 The Fan

  • NASCAR Brickyard 400

    Sunday at 1:30 pm on 99.9 The Fan

TV/Radio Schedule
MLBMiLBGolfRacingTennis
MLB Scoreboard
Interleague
Oakland3Bot
5th
NY Mets2
American League
Houston5Top
5th
Baltimore1
Toronto2Top
5th
Cleveland1
Texas1Bot
5th
Tampa Bay1
Detroit0Top
2nd
Minnesota0
Chi White Sox0Top
2nd
Kansas City0
Boston 7:07 PT8:07 MT9:07 CT10:07 ET22:07 ET2:07 GMT10:07 7:07 MST9:07 EST9:37 VEN6:07 UAE (+1)9:07 CT
Preview
LA Angels 
NY Yankees07:10 PT8:10 MT9:10 CT10:10 ET22:10 ET2:10 GMT10:10 7:10 MST9:10 EST9:40 VEN6:10 UAE (+1)9:10 CT
Preview
Seattle0
National League
St. Louis11Final
Chi Cubs4
Milwaukee1Top
5th
Philadelphia2
Miami0Delayed
Cincinnati0
Pittsburgh05:40 PT6:40 MT7:40 CT8:40 ET20:40 ET0:40 GMT8:40 5:40 MST7:40 EST8:10 VEN4:40 UAE (+1)7:40 CT
Preview
Colorado0
Washington06:40 PT7:40 MT8:40 CT9:40 ET21:40 ET1:40 GMT9:40 6:40 MST8:40 EST9:10 VEN5:40 UAE (+1)8:40 CT
Preview
Arizona0
Atlanta07:10 PT8:10 MT9:10 CT10:10 ET22:10 ET2:10 GMT10:10 7:10 MST9:10 EST9:40 VEN6:10 UAE (+1)9:10 CT
Preview
LA Dodgers0
San Diego07:15 PT8:15 MT9:15 CT10:15 ET22:15 ET2:15 GMT10:15 7:15 MST9:15 EST9:45 VEN6:15 UAE (+1)9:15 CT
Preview
San Francisco0
Minor League Baseball
International League
Toledo 3:05 PT4:05 MT5:05 CT6:05 ET11:05 GMT
Rochester 
Charlotte 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET12:05 GMT
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 
Lehigh Valley 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET12:05 GMT
Durham 
Buffalo 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET12:05 GMT
Louisville 
Norfolk 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET12:05 GMT
Pawtucket 
Indianapolis 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET12:05 GMT
Gwinnett 
Syracuse 4:15 PT5:15 MT6:15 CT7:15 ET12:15 GMT
Columbus 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
Open Championship (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1J. Spieth-618
2M. Kuchar-418
3tI. Poulter-318
3tB. Koepka-318
5R. Ramsay-218
6tR. McIlroy-118
6tG. Woodland-118
6tR. Bland-118
6tA. Connelly-118
10tC. KimE18
View Full Leaderboard
Barbasol Champ (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1C. Collins-1518
2tG. Murray-1118
2tC. Tringale-1118
4tB. Gay-1018
4tD. Hearn-1018
6tT. Mullinax-918
6tS. Alker-918
6tT. Ridings-918
6tM. Flores-918
10tR. Goosen-818
View Full Leaderboard
 
Marathon Classic (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1G. Piller-1118
2tN. Korda-1018
2tL. Thompson-1018
2tI. Kim-1018
2tP. Chien-1018
6A. Ashok-918
7tC. Choi-818
7tL. Diaz-818
7tB. Lincicome-818
7tS. Park-818
View Full Leaderboard
 
Open Championship (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1J. Spieth-618
2M. Kuchar-418
3tI. Poulter-318
3tB. Koepka-318
5R. Ramsay-218
6tR. McIlroy-118
6tG. Woodland-118
6tR. Bland-118
6tA. Connelly-118
10tC. KimE18
View Full Leaderboard
 
Const. Sr Players (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1S. McCarron-18F
2tB. Jobe-17F
2tB. Langer-17F
4M. Jimenez-16F
5S. Flesch-13F
6tJ. Durant-11F
6tF. Funk-11F
6tC. Montgomerie-11F
9tS. Ames-10F
9tT. Armour III-10F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2017 Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400
Qualifying
AJ Allmendinger
Aric Almirola
Trevor Bayne
Ryan Blaney
Clint Bowyer
Chris Buescher
Kurt Busch
Kyle Busch
Landon Cassill
Matt DiBenedetto
View Full Grid
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2017 Eldora Dirt Derby
Final Results
1. Matt Crafton
2. Stewart Friesen
3. Chase Briscoe
4. Grant Enfinger
5. John Hunter Nemechek
6. Bobby Pierce
7. Noah Gragson
8. Justin Haley
9. Christopher Bell
10. Austin Cindric
View Full Results
 
2017 Honda Indy Toronto
Final Results
1. Josef Newgarden
2. Alexander Rossi
3. James Hinchcliffe
4. Marco Andretti
5. Simon Pagenaud
6. Ryan Hunter-Reay
7. Max Chilton
8. Helio Castroneves
9. Graham Rahal
10. Scott Dixon
View Full Results
 
2017 British Grand Prix
Final Results
1. Lewis Hamilton
2. Valtteri Bottas
3. Kimi Raikkonen
4. Max Verstappen
5. Daniel Ricciardo
6. Nico Hulkenberg
7. Sebastian Vettel
8. Esteban Ocon
9. Sergio Perez
10. Felipe Massa
View Full Results
 
ATPWTA
ATP Scoreboard
Friday, Jul. 21
Hall of Fame Open (ATP)
Quarterfinals
(1) J. Isner6 6    
D. Novikov4 4    
(4) P. Herbert2 7 4   
B. Fratangelo6 5 6   
 
Croatia Open Umag (ATP)
Quarterfinals
(1) D. Goffin5 3    
I. Dodig7 6    
A. Giannessi63 6 7   
R. Dutra Silv77 2 5   
(3) F. Fognini77 2 62   
A. Rublev65 6 77   
(4) P. Lorenzi1 7 6   
(8) J. Vesely6 5 3   
 
Swedish Open (ATP)
Quarterfinals
(7) D. Schwartzma3 3    
A. Kuznetsov6 6    
(5) K. Khachanov65 6 62   
A. Dolgopolov77 3 77   
(2) A. Ramos-Vino3 2    
(6) F. Verdasco6 6    
(8) D. Ferrer7 3 77   
H. Laaksonen5 6 63   
 
WTA Scoreboard
Friday, Jul. 21
Bucharest Open (WTA)
Quarterfinals
(2) C. Suarez Nav6 6    
(8) T. Maria0 3    
(7) I. Begu7 6    
P. Parmentier5 0    
(1) A. Sevastova1 3    
A. Bogdan6 6    
(3) J. Goerges7 7    
A. Dulgheru5 5    
 
Ladies Champ Gstaad (WTA)
Quarterfinals
S. Sorribes T6 6    
T. Korpatsch2 3    
(2) K. Bertens6 6    
(5) J. Larsson4 4    
T. Martincova3 6 7   
A. Lottner6 1 5   
(3) A. Kontaveit6 6    
(6) C. Witthoeft2 4    
 
Our Take
Extra Effort