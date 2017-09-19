Bulls

Durham Bulls win 2017 Triple-A National Championship

Posted 10:23 p.m. yesterday
Updated 10:45 p.m. yesterday

Moosic, Pa. — The Durham Bulls defeated the Memphis Redbirds 5-3 Tuesday night at PNC Field, capturing the Triple-A National Championship title for the second time in franchise history.

One big hit was enough for the Bulls and their bullpen, as Kean Wong erased a two-run deficit with a two-out grand slam to right-center field in the bottom of the fourth inning. The blast put the Bulls in front for good at 5-3, as the Durham pen tossed five scoreless innings to finish off the win.

The Triple-A National Championship Game victory was the organization’s second in its 20-year Triple-A history, joining the 2009 crown that also saw Durham defeat Memphis 5-4 in 11 innings from Oklahoma City. The victory capped a historic season for the Bulls, which included an 86-56 regular season record, the team’s 13th International League South Division title, and the club’s fifth Governors’ Cup title.

Memphis was the first team to strike on the night, scoring two runs in the top of the first inning on a one-out double off the bat of Jacob Wilson. The Bulls cut the deficit to 2-1 in the third inning, as a Jake Bauers’ RBI groundout plated Johnny Field to pull Durham to within a run.

The Redbirds extended their advantage to two runs in the top of the fourth, with an RBI, sacrifice fly by Jeremy Martinez putting the road team ahead 3-1. The Bulls came storming back in the bottom of the inning however, as Shane Peterson was hit by a pitch, Justin Williams singled, and Field walked to load the bases with two outs. Wong then delivered the big hit of the game, as the Bulls’ second baseman drilled a 3-1 pitch over the wall in right-center field for a grand slam to put Durham ahead 5-3.

The two-run advantage proved to be enough for the Bulls’ pitching staff, as Xavier Cedeno, Brent Honeywell, and Diego Castillo combined to toss five scoreless frames to close out the game and give Durham the Triple-A National Championship.

Wong finished the game 3-4 with a homer, double, four RBI, and a run scored en route to being named the game’s MVP. Governors’ Cup Finals MVP Jake Bauers kept his hot bat going as well with a 1-4 game including an RBI.

Honeywell (2-0) earned the win with 2.2 scoreless innings of relief, while Castillo (4) recorded the save after closing out the game 1.1 scoreless frames.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
Listen & Watch
TVRadio
  • HighSchoolOT Live

    Friday at 7:00 pm on WRAL-2

  • Football Friday

    Friday at 11:35 pm on WRAL-TV

  • ACC Football: Pittsburgh @ Georgia Tech

    Saturday at 12:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • Logan Zone

    Sunday at 11:00 am on WRAL-TV

  • Golf: The Tour Championship

    Sunday at 1:30 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NFL: Oakland @ Washington

    Friday, Sep. 29 at 8:30 pm on WRAL-TV

  • The Dave Doeren Show

    Tonight at 7:00 on 99.9 The Fan

TV/Radio Schedule
CFBNFLNHLMLBMiLBGolfRacingTennis
AP Top 25
Thu, Sept 21
Temple
4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET11:30 GMT7:30 北京时间4:30 MST6:30 EST
Preview
21
South Florida
Fri, Sept 22
23
Utah
7:30 PT8:30 MT9:30 CT10:30 ET2:30 GMT10:30 北京时间7:30 MST9:30 EST
Preview
Arizona
Sat, Sept 23
North Carolina St.
9:00 PT10:00 MT11:00 CT12:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
12
Florida State
Kent State
9:00 PT10:00 MT11:00 CT12:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
19
Louisville
UNLV
9:00 PT10:00 MT11:00 CT12:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
10
Ohio State
Old Dominion
11:00 PT12:00 MT1:00 CT2:00 ET6:00 GMT2:00 北京时间11:00 MST1:00 EST
13
Virginia Tech
5
USC
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
California
Boston College
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
2
Clemson
Toledo
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
14
Miami (FL)
16
TCU
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
6
Oklahoma State
1
Alabama
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
Vanderbilt
8
Michigan
1:00 PT2:00 MT3:00 CT4:00 ET8:00 GMT4:00 北京时间1:00 MST3:00 EST
Purdue
Nevada
3:00 PT4:00 MT5:00 CT6:00 ET10:00 GMT6:00 北京时间3:00 MST5:00 EST
18
Washington State
3
Oklahoma
3:30 PT4:30 MT5:30 CT6:30 ET10:30 GMT6:30 北京时间3:30 MST5:30 EST
Baylor
22
San Diego State
4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET11:00 GMT7:00 北京时间4:00 MST6:00 EST
Air Force
17
Mississippi State
4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET11:00 GMT7:00 北京时间4:00 MST6:00 EST
11
Georgia
Syracuse
4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET11:00 GMT7:00 北京时间4:00 MST6:00 EST
25
LSU
4
Penn State
4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET11:30 GMT7:30 北京时间4:30 MST6:30 EST
Iowa
20
Florida
4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET11:30 GMT7:30 北京时间4:30 MST6:30 EST
Kentucky
15
Auburn
4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET11:30 GMT7:30 北京时间4:30 MST6:30 EST
Missouri
24
Oregon
7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 北京时间7:00 MST9:00 EST
Arizona State
7
Washington
7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 北京时间7:00 MST9:00 EST
Colorado
NFL Scoreboard
Thursday, Sep. 21
LA Rams 5:25 PT6:25 MT7:25 CT8:25 ET0:25 GMT8:25 5:25 MST7:25 EST7:25 CT4:25 UAE (+1)20:25 ETNaN:�
Preview
San Francisco 
Sunday, Sep. 24
Baltimore 6:30 PT7:30 MT8:30 CT9:30 ET13:30 GMT21:30 6:30 MST8:30 EST8:30 CT17:30 UAE9:30 ETNaN:�
Jacksonville 
Denver 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Buffalo 
New Orleans 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Carolina 
Pittsburgh 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Chicago 
Atlanta 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Detroit 
Cleveland 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Indianapolis 
Tampa Bay 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Minnesota 
Houston 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
New England 
Miami 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
NY Jets 
NY Giants 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Philadelphia 
Seattle 1:05 PT2:05 MT3:05 CT4:05 ET20:05 GMT4:05 1:05 MST3:05 EST3:05 CT0:05 UAE (+1)16:05 ETNaN:�
Tennessee 
Cincinnati 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET20:25 GMT4:25 1:25 MST3:25 EST3:25 CT0:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
Green Bay 
Kansas City 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET20:25 GMT4:25 1:25 MST3:25 EST3:25 CT0:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
LA Chargers 
Oakland 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST7:30 CT4:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:�
Washington 
Monday, Sep. 25
Dallas 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST7:30 CT4:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:�
Arizona 
NHL Preseason
Florida5Final
Nashville3
Chicago5Final
Columbus2
Detroit2Final
Boston4
Pittsburgh3Final-OT
Buffalo4
Carolina2Final
Tampa Bay1
Ottawa5Final
Toronto2
Florida2Final-OT
Nashville3
St. Louis3Final
Dallas5
Vegas4Final
Colorado1
Anaheim012:03
3rd
San Jose5
MLB Scoreboard
Interleague
Chi Cubs2Final
Tampa Bay1
American League
Boston1Final
11
Baltimore0
Minnesota2Final
NY Yankees5
Kansas City2Final
Toronto5
Oakland9Final
Detroit8
Chi White Sox1Final
Houston3
Cleveland3Bot
6th
LA Angels1
Texas1Bot
7th
Seattle1
National League
LA Dodgers2Final
Philadelphia6
Milwaukee1Final
Pittsburgh0
St. Louis8Final
10
Cincinnati7
NY Mets4Final
10
Miami5
Washington4Final
Atlanta2
Arizona2Bot
6th
San Diego5
Colorado2Top
7th
San Francisco3
Minor League Baseball
International League
Memphis3Final
Durham5
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
BMW Championship (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1M. Leishman-23F
2tJ. Rose-18F
2tR. Fowler-18F
4J. Day-16F
5tM. Kuchar-15F
5tJ. Rahm-15F
7tT. Finau-13F
7tJ. Spieth-13F
9tA. Lahiri-12F
9tW. Simpson-12F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Evian Champ (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1A. Nordqvist - z-9F
2B. Altomare - y-9F
3tM. Jutanugarn-8F
3tK. Kirk-8F
3tL. Ko-8F
6tS. Feng-7F
6tS. Kim-7F
8J. Song-6F
9M. Lee-5F
10tG. Hall-4F
View Full Leaderboard
z = Won in Playoff   y = Lost in Playoff
 
KLM Open (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1R. Wattel-15F
2A. Connelly-14F
3tE. Pepperell-13F
3tG. Coetzee-13F
3tJ. Walters-13F
3tS. Heisele-13F
3tL. Westwood-13F
3tJ. Stalter-13F
9tC. Wood-12F
9tB. Wiesberger-12F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Pacific Links (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1J. Kelly-14F
2L. Janzen-13F
3tT. Armour III-12F
3tD. McKenzie-12F
5tB. Langer-11F
5tE. Toledo-11F
7tS. Flesch-9F
7tS. Parel-9F
7tT. Petrovic-9F
7tR. Spittle-9F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2017 ISM Connect 300
Qualifying
AJ Allmendinger
Aric Almirola
Trevor Bayne
Ryan Blaney
Clint Bowyer
Chris Buescher
Kurt Busch
Kyle Busch
Landon Cassill
Matt DiBenedetto
View Full Grid
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2017 TheHouse.com 225
Final Results
1. Johnny Sauter
2. Chase Briscoe
3. Christopher Bell
4. Ryan Truex
5. Grant Enfinger
6. Ben Rhodes
7. John Hunter Nemechek
8. Noah Gragson
9. Kaz Grala
10. Myatt Snider
View Full Results
 
2017 GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma
Final Results
1. Simon Pagenaud
2. Josef Newgarden
3. Will Power
4. Scott Dixon
5. Helio Castroneves
6. Graham Rahal
7. Marco Andretti
8. Ryan Hunter-Reay
9. Sebastien Bourdais
10. Conor Daly
View Full Results
 
2017 Singapore Grand Prix
Final Results
1. Lewis Hamilton
2. Daniel Ricciardo
3. Valtteri Bottas
4. Carlos Sainz Jr.
5. Sergio Perez
6. Jolyon Palmer
7. Stoffel Vandoorne
8. Lance Stroll
9. Romain Grosjean
10. Esteban Ocon
View Full Results
 
ATPWTA
ATP Scoreboard
Tuesday, Sep. 19
St. Petersburg Open (ATP)
First Round
R. Berankis3 6 6   
D. Masur6 3 2   
E. Gulbis3 0    
L. Broady6 6    
J. Smith66 4    
M. Youzhny78 6    
(7) V. Troicki78 77    
A. Kuznetsov66 62    
 
Moselle Open (ATP)
First Round
N. Basilashvi2 77 6   
V. Millot6 65 4   
Y. Maden6 3 6   
N. Kicker4 6 3   
S. Bolelli69 6 68   
M. Granollers711 3 710   
(7) B. Paire6 6    
S. Tsitsipas2 4    
N. Gombos6 64 3   
P. Gojowczyk3 77 6   
(6) R. Gasquet6 4 4   
D. Istomin1 6 6   
N. Almagro77 7    
J. Benneteau63 5    
 
WTA Scoreboard
Tuesday, Sep. 19
Guangzhou Women's Open (WTA)
First Round
A. Rodionova63 6 0   
E. Rodina77 3 6   
(5) E. Mertens2 65    
Y. Wang6 77    
K. Zhang2 6 6   
J. Fett6 1 3   
L. Cabrera6 7    
X. Gao3 5    
(7) S. Stosur78 3 5   
X. Han66 6 7   
(6) A. Cornet4 6 6   
B. Pera6 2 2   
(2) S. Zhang6 6    
X. You1 0    
(1) S. Peng77 1 6   
O. Jabeur64 6 3   
 
Korea Open (WTA)
First Round
N. Hibino6 6    
K. Chang2 4    
S. Jang3 5    
N. Gibbs6 7    
(2) K. Bertens7 4 3   
R. Hogenkamp5 6 6   
(1) J. Ostapenko78 6    
J. Larsson66 1    
(8) C. McHale3 4    
A. Rus6 6    
Second Round
L. Kumkhum6 0    
E. Alexandrov3 3    
D. Allertova4 0    
R. Hogenkamp6 3    
 
Toray Pan Pacific Open (WTA)
First Round
S. Hsieh6 1 1   
M. Puig2 6 6   
(9) C. Garcia6 6    
A. Sasnovich4 3    
M. Linette2 6 77   
D. Gavrilova6 0 63   
(5) D. Cibulkova6 6    
C. Suarez Nav3 3    
K. Siniakova1 6 6   
J. Cepelova6 3 4   
R. Ozaki2 65    
S. Rogers6 77    
M. Rybarikova64 62    
B. Strycova77 77    
Second Round
Q. Wang0     
A. Pavlyuchen0     
 
Our Take
Extra Effort