Marilyn Payne

Duke's win against UNC in fourth quarter should propel Blue Devils into ACC play

Posted 10:23 p.m. Tuesday
Updated 52 minutes ago

By Marilyn Payne

Orange County, N.C. — Sure, the men's basketball Battle of the Blues is more storied and draws more national interest, but a once-lopsided Duke-North Carolina football series is more competitive than ever with the programs led by Larry Fedora and David Cutcliffe.

The back-and-fourth final quarter clinched the Blue Devils (4-0, 1-0 ACC) a 27-17 win Saturday that shrank the Tar Heels' (1-3, 0-2 ACC) all-time lead in the series by one game, adding edge to the rivalry.

The Tar Heels now lead all time, 60-40 ... OR 61-39, depending on which school you ask (there are four ties in 103 previous meetings).

Inarguably, Duke has won four of the last six meetings, but winning in Chapel Hill is a bigger deal: the Blue Devils lost five of their last six games in Kenan Stadium before Saturday's game.

Duke stays undefeated with 27-17 win at North Carolina

It's hard to say the specific opponent means much to a struggling, ever-thinning North Carolina team. The Heels didn't acknowledge the rivalry leading into this game, although they did in years past. Fedora says "it is what it is," when it comes to injuries in his program, and tailback Jordon Brown calls it "a part of the game."

But the Tar Heels' brutal injury report, combined with the newness of so many of the players in this season's game, make it clear just why the team didn't seem to care about outside meaning (or the Victory Bell) this year.

At least three more players -- wide receivers Austin Proehl and Rontavius Groves, plus defensive end Tyler Powell -- were visibly injured, but UNC had a bid for a win midway through the fourth quarter. Fedora owns his responsibility in the team's inability to close out the W, but surely the team has more hopes for improved health moving forward at this point than it does regret about moments on the field versus Duke.

For Duke, though, there is value in the fourth win of the season that wasn't in any of the previous three in a few ways. Now the Blue Devils have an emotion-driven, undefeated-record-preserving, ACC-opening win that should launch them into the remaining conference slate.

Cutcliffe's crew began this season with a resounding 60-7 win against NC Central, scoring the most points ever in his 10 years with the Blue Devils. A 41-17 victory against Northwestern stopped the three-game Wildcats win streak in that series, then an ugly 34-20 beating of Baylor gave Duke two non-conference wins versus Power Five teams in the same season for the first time since 1988.

Each of Duke's first three wins came in a dramatic way in terms of how the team had to get the win, and this fourth win was its own beast. Rivalry week? Conference play? First road game? First mobile quarterback to contain? Meet still undefeated Duke.

Does that put this team in a better position entering?

"It should, it absolutely should,” Cutcliffe said. “It is a rival game, it is a very tough game. They should all wake up (Sunday) looking forward to practice. That should have that affect. The bumps and the bruises don’t feel as bad, they really don’t.

"That’s a big part of winning is that there is a momentum to it. When it is over a rival team, that’s more juice. We hopefully will take advantage of that.”

Duke's ability to execute the changes called for by the coaching staff in order to contain Chazz Surratt are an ode to it's defensive ceiling. The Blue Devils knew the former Duke commit would be a challenge,and the UNC redshirt freshman made it clear he was tough to handle but keeping linebackers in the box and changing plays up front from line twists to a straight rush got the job done. Bryon Fields Jr.'s game-sealing pick-six was a direct product of that change.

Offensively, the Blue Devils controlled the clock in the first half but had the merely the stats instead of points to prove it.

“Nothing in the first half was going to dictate what was getting ready to happen," Cutcliffe said.

A seven-minute drive to start the second half ended in just three points, but Duke was able to keep the mindset it needed to take a big shot down field when it needed to and the result of the risk put Duke back in front for good.

With less than 10 minutes left in the game, Daniel Jones threw to TJ Rahming in double coverage, but made the play.

"There's a time to take a shot, particularly when you have a player you trust," Cutcliffe said. "We had people there who could make the play and they did. Sometimes players just have to make plays."

Shaun Wilson ended the drive sparked by that 45-yard pass with a one-yard touchdown (he had to do-over when his eight-yard rush fell just short) and Duke took the lead it would hold, 20-17, and then grow with Fields' defensive score.

The takeaway from that takeaway, and the game as a whole, though, is that Duke is more than just unbeaten as it heads into five straight ACC games before its late bye week. The team is well-tested, and emotionally proven too.

But make no mistake, while the rivalry dynamic adds to the positive takeaways from this fourth win, that isn't what motivated the team to its comeback.

"Last time we were here, we took a huge L," defensive lineman Mike Ramsay said. "But we just knew we could win. I don't feel like that loss fueled us, we just kept fighting."

