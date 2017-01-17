You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

East Carolina and Appalachian State agreed to a four-year home-and-home football series Tuesday.

The former Southern Conference rivals who have met 31 times in the past, will play in Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium in 2021. The Pirates and Mountaineers will play in Greenville in 2024 and 2026. They will meet in Boone in 2025.

Appalachian State owns a 19-12 lead in the series, but the two programs have met only twice since 1979. East Carolina used 29-24 and 35-13 victories in Greenville to open the 2009 and 2012 campaigns, respectively, to extend its current win streak to six straight against the Mountaineers.

"Both football programs have a rich history of success and outstanding fan support," ECU Director of Athletics Jeff Compher said. "I am especially excited for our future football student-athletes who will have an opportunity to play in such an exceptional NFL venue as Bank of America Stadium. We are grateful to Doug Gillen and our colleagues at Appalachian for working together in creating this four-game series."

The Pirates have won three of five contests played at Bank of America Stadium, beginning with a 50-29 victory over NC State in 1996. East Carolina has averaged 57,178 fans per game when playing in Charlotte, including a then-state college record crowd of 72,169 when the Pirates knocked off No. 17 Virginia Tech in 2008.

ECU has made bowl appearances in eight of the last 11 seasons. ASU owns a combined two-year ledger of 21-5 with back-to-back Raycom Media Camellia Bowl victories in 2015 (11-2) and 2016 (10-3).

"Reviving the in-state rivalry between East Carolina and Appalachian State will enhance the proud history and tradition both programs already share," ECU head coach Scottie Montgomery said. "The Pirates and Mountaineers each have a passionate and unique bond with its football fan base that is unmatched across this entire state."