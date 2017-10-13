You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Chancellor Carol Folt called the decision "correct and fair."

Jay Smith, a history professor who has been outspoken about the rights of student-athletes and slammed his own university for its long-running paper classes scandal, said, "It is a sad day."

Both work for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and were reacting to the news that the NCAA's Committee on Infractions would not hold the school responsible for its academic scandal.

"The NCAA showed its true colors colors today. They don't care about academics, especially when it comes to African-American student-athletes who play major sports. Money is all that matters," UNC academic adviser-turned-whistleblower Mary Willingham said.

Smith, who worked with Willingham on her expose, "Cheated: The UNC Scandal, the Education of Athletes, and the Future of Big-Time College Sports," agreed.

"Both the member institutions and the regulatory body that supposedly monitors them will brook no interference in their shared exploitation of the athletes they claim to serve," Smith said.

Folt and Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham – both hired in the wake of the original football scandal that ultimately led to the revelation of academic irregularities – pointed to actions the university has taken since the scandal began.

"Carolina long ago publicly accepted responsibility for what happened in the past," Folt said.

"One of the highest priorities of this administration has been to resolve this issue by following the facts, understanding what occurred, and taking every opportunity to make our university stronger. We have been open and transparent in everything we have done."

Fans and media across the country questioned the integrity of the NCAA, suggesting that UNC's case would open the doors for other universities to set up similar no-show classes so long as non-athletes could enroll.