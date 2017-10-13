banner
North Carolina

Folt: NCAA correct, fair; UNC whistleblowers: Not so fast

Posted 2:10 p.m. today
Updated 25 minutes ago

Chapel Hill, N.C. — Chancellor Carol Folt called the decision "correct and fair."

Jay Smith, a history professor who has been outspoken about the rights of student-athletes and slammed his own university for its long-running paper classes scandal, said, "It is a sad day."

Both work for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and were reacting to the news that the NCAA's Committee on Infractions would not hold the school responsible for its academic scandal.

"The NCAA showed its true colors colors today. They don't care about academics, especially when it comes to African-American student-athletes who play major sports. Money is all that matters," UNC academic adviser-turned-whistleblower Mary Willingham said.

Smith, who worked with Willingham on her expose, "Cheated: The UNC Scandal, the Education of Athletes, and the Future of Big-Time College Sports," agreed.

"Both the member institutions and the regulatory body that supposedly monitors them will brook no interference in their shared exploitation of the athletes they claim to serve," Smith said.

Folt and Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham – both hired in the wake of the original football scandal that ultimately led to the revelation of academic irregularities – pointed to actions the university has taken since the scandal began.

"Carolina long ago publicly accepted responsibility for what happened in the past," Folt said.

"One of the highest priorities of this administration has been to resolve this issue by following the facts, understanding what occurred, and taking every opportunity to make our university stronger. We have been open and transparent in everything we have done."

Fans and media across the country questioned the integrity of the NCAA, suggesting that UNC's case would open the doors for other universities to set up similar no-show classes so long as non-athletes could enroll.

Triangle Area Special Offers
1 Comment

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
  • James Kirby Oct 13, 4:23 p.m.
    user avatar

    Some salty folks out there. HAHAHAHA Willingham and Smith got really quiet for a bit there after a FOIA shed light on their affair while screaming about ethics and morals. Guess that doesn't apply to extramarital affairs.

Listen & Watch
TVRadio
  • San Francisco 49ers @ Washington Redskins

    Sunday at 1:00 pm on FOX50

  • MLB Playoffs New York Yankees at Houston Astros

    Tonight at 7:00 on 99.9 The Fan

  • MLB Playoffs NLCS Game 2

    Tomorrow at 6:30 pm on 95.7 The Ticket

  • MLB Playoffs NLCS Game 1 (Joined in Progress)

    Tomorrow at 9:30 pm on 95.7 The Ticket

  • MLB Playoffs Houston Astros at New York Yankees Game 3

    Monday at 7:00 pm on 95.7 The Ticket

TV/Radio Schedule
CFBNFLNBANHLMLBMiLBGolfRacingTennis
AP Top 25
Fri, Oct 13
2
Clemson
4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET11:00 GMT7:00 北京时间4:00 MST6:00 EST
Preview
Syracuse
8
Washington State
7:30 PT8:30 MT9:30 CT10:30 ET2:30 GMT10:30 北京时间7:30 MST9:30 EST
Preview
California
Sat, Oct 14
17
Michigan
9:00 PT10:00 MT11:00 CT12:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Preview
Indiana
6
TCU
9:00 PT10:00 MT11:00 CT12:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Preview
Kansas State
20
North Carolina St.
9:00 PT10:00 MT11:00 CT12:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Preview
Pittsburgh
Massachusetts
TBA
18
South Florida
24
Texas Tech
9:00 PT10:00 MT11:00 CT12:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Preview
West Virginia
10
Auburn
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
Preview
LSU
Georgia Tech
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
Preview
11
Miami (FL)
Baylor
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
Preview
14
Oklahoma State
12
Oklahoma
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
Preview
Texas
Purdue
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
Preview
7
Wisconsin
25
Navy
12:45 PT1:45 MT2:45 CT3:45 ET7:45 GMT3:45 北京时间12:45 MST2:45 EST
Preview
Memphis
East Carolina
4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET11:00 GMT7:00 北京时间4:00 MST6:00 EST
Preview
22
UCF
Arkansas
4:15 PT5:15 MT6:15 CT7:15 ET11:15 GMT7:15 北京时间4:15 MST6:15 EST
Preview
1
Alabama
Missouri
4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET11:30 GMT7:30 北京时间4:30 MST6:30 EST
Preview
4
Georgia
9
Ohio State
4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET11:30 GMT7:30 北京时间4:30 MST6:30 EST
Preview
Nebraska
Cincinnati
4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET11:30 GMT7:30 北京时间4:30 MST6:30 EST
Preview
18
South Florida
21
Michigan State
5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET12:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST
Preview
Minnesota
Utah
5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET12:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST
Preview
13
USC
Boise State
7:30 PT8:30 MT9:30 CT10:30 ET2:30 GMT10:30 北京时间7:30 MST9:30 EST
Preview
19
San Diego State
5
Washington
7:45 PT8:45 MT9:45 CT10:45 ET2:45 GMT10:45 北京时间7:45 MST9:45 EST
Preview
Arizona State
Oregon
8:00 PT9:00 MT10:00 CT11:00 ET3:00 GMT11:00 北京时间8:00 MST10:00 EST
Preview
23
Stanford
NFL Scoreboard
Thursday, Oct. 12
Philadelphia28Final
Carolina23
Sunday, Oct. 15
Miami 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Atlanta 
Chicago 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Baltimore 
Cleveland 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Houston 
Green Bay 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Minnesota 
Detroit 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
New Orleans 
New England 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
NY Jets 
San Francisco 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Washington 
Tampa Bay 1:05 PT2:05 MT3:05 CT4:05 ET20:05 GMT4:05 1:05 MST3:05 EST3:05 CT0:05 UAE (+1)16:05 ETNaN:�
Preview
Arizona 
LA Rams 1:05 PT2:05 MT3:05 CT4:05 ET20:05 GMT4:05 1:05 MST3:05 EST3:05 CT0:05 UAE (+1)16:05 ETNaN:�
Preview
Jacksonville 
Pittsburgh 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET20:25 GMT4:25 1:25 MST3:25 EST3:25 CT0:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
Preview
Kansas City 
LA Chargers 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET20:25 GMT4:25 1:25 MST3:25 EST3:25 CT0:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
Preview
Oakland 
NY Giants 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST7:30 CT4:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:�
Preview
Denver 
Monday, Oct. 16
Indianapolis 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST7:30 CT4:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:�
Preview
Tennessee 
NBA Preseason
Dallas 3:00 PT4:00 MT5:00 CT6:00 ET22:00 GMT6:00 3:00 MST5:00 EST2:00 UAE (+1)00:0018:00 ET5:00 CTNaN:�
Charlotte 
Cleveland 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET23:00 GMT7:00 4:00 MST6:00 EST3:00 UAE (+1)01:0019:00 ET6:00 CTNaN:�
Orlando 
Washington 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET23:30 GMT7:30 4:30 MST6:30 EST3:30 UAE (+1)01:3019:30 ET6:30 CTNaN:�
New York 
Toronto 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)02:0020:00 ET7:00 CTNaN:�
Chicago 
San Antonio 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)02:0020:00 ET7:00 CTNaN:�
Houston 
New Orleans 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)02:0020:00 ET7:00 CTNaN:�
Memphis 
Detroit 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)02:3020:30 ET7:30 CTNaN:�
Milwaukee 
Miami 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)02:3020:30 ET7:30 CTNaN:�
Philadelphia 
Sacramento 7:30 PT8:30 MT9:30 CT10:30 ET2:30 GMT10:30 7:30 MST9:30 EST6:30 UAE (+1)04:3022:30 ET9:30 CTNaN:�
Golden State 
LA Lakers 7:30 PT8:30 MT9:30 CT10:30 ET2:30 GMT10:30 7:30 MST9:30 EST6:30 UAE (+1)04:3022:30 ET9:30 CTNaN:�
LA Clippers 
NHL Scoreboard
Washington 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET23:00 GMT7:00 4:00 MST6:00 EST3:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
New Jersey 
NY Rangers 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET23:00 GMT7:00 4:00 MST6:00 EST3:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Columbus 
Anaheim 6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)21:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Colorado 
Ottawa 6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)21:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Calgary 
Detroit 7:30 PT8:30 MT9:30 CT10:30 ET2:30 GMT10:30 7:30 MST9:30 EST6:30 UAE (+1)22:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Vegas 
MLB Scoreboard
American League
NY Yankees 5:08 PT6:08 MT7:08 CT8:08 ET20:08 ET0:08 GMT8:08 5:08 MST7:08 EST7:38 VEN4:08 UAE (+1)7:08 CT
Preview
Houston 
Minor League Baseball
International League
Memphis 4:07 PT5:07 MT6:07 CT7:07 ET12:07 GMT
Durham 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
CIMB Classic (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1P. Perez-1318
2X. Schauffele-1218
3tT. Pieters-918
3tS. Kang-918
3tC. Smith-918
6K. Bradley-818
7R. Cabrera Bello-718
8tD. Lee-618
8tL. Glover-618
8tA. Hadwin-618
View Full Leaderboard
 
KEB Hana Bank (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1A. Yin-1118
2tI. Chun-918
2tJ. Ko-918
2tS. Park-918
5tS. Bae-818
5tJ. Kim-818
5tM. Alex-818
5tC. Kerr-818
5tL. Salas-818
10tC. Choi-718
View Full Leaderboard
 
Italian Open (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1tM. Fraser-1318
1tM. Wallace-1318
3tK. Aphibarnrat-1118
3tJ. Donaldson-1118
5F. Molinari-1018
6tT. Hatton-918
6tA. Connelly-918
6tS. Garcia-918
6tA. Bjork-918
6tE. Pepperell-918
View Full Leaderboard
 
SAS Championship (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1J. Smith-615
2tB. Bryant-418
2tF. Quinn-418
2tG. Gilbert III-414
2tD. McKenzie-414
6tO. Browne-318
6tG. Day-318
6tF. Funk-318
6tT. Hamilton-318
6tC. Pavin-318
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2017 Alabama 500
Qualifying
AJ Allmendinger
Aric Almirola
Trevor Bayne
Ryan Blaney
Clint Bowyer
Chris Buescher
Kurt Busch
Kyle Busch
Landon Cassill
Matt DiBenedetto
View Full Grid
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2017 Fred's 250
Qualifying
Christopher Bell
Norm Benning
Spencer Boyd
Chase Briscoe
Wendell Chavous
Austin Cindric
Jennifer Jo Cobb
Cody Coughlin
Matt Crafton
Grant Enfinger
View Full Grid
 
2017 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio
Final Results
1. Josef Newgarden
2. Will Power
3. Graham Rahal
4. Simon Pagenaud
5. Takuma Sato
6. Alexander Rossi
7. Helio Castroneves
8. Ryan Hunter-Reay
9. Scott Dixon
10. Conor Daly
View Full Results
 
2017 Japanese Grand Prix
Final Results
1. Lewis Hamilton
2. Max Verstappen
3. Daniel Ricciardo
4. Valtteri Bottas
5. Kimi Raikkonen
6. Esteban Ocon
7. Sergio Perez
8. Kevin Magnussen
9. Romain Grosjean
10. Felipe Massa
View Full Results
 
ATPWTA
ATP Scoreboard
Friday, Oct. 13
Shanghai Rolex Masters (ATP)
Quarterfinals
(4) M. Cilic6 6    
A. Ramos-Vino3 4    
(1) R. Nadal6 64 6   
(6) G. Dimitrov4 77 3   
(16) J. Del Potro4 6 6   
V. Troicki6 1 4   
(2) R. Federer7 6    
R. Gasquet5 4    
 
WTA Scoreboard
Friday, Oct. 13
Upper Austria Ladies Linz (WTA)
Quarterfinals
B. Bencic4 7 64   
M. Buzarnescu6 5 77   
J. Larsson3 1    
V. Golubic6 6    
(2) B. Strycova6 6    
(7) T. Maria1 3    
(1) M. Rybarikova5 6 6   
(5) S. Cirstea7 2 1   
 
Tianjin Open (WTA)
Quarterfinals
L. Zhu3 4    
A. Sabalenka6 6    
C. McHale7 62 1   
S. Errani5 77 6   
M. Sharapova6 6    
S. Voegele3 1    
(3) S. Peng6 6    
S. Sorribes T0 1    
 
Hong Kong Tennis Open (WTA)
Quarterfinals
N. Gibbs5 4    
J. Brady7 6    
(7) D. Gavrilova6 3 6   
L. Cabrera1 6 4   
Q. Wang7 6    
S. Stosur5 2    
(6) A. Pavlyuchen6 6    
N. Osaka3 3    
 
Our Take
Extra Effort