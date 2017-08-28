Caulton Tudor

Ex-Pirates Johnson and Summers in battle for Cards' RB roster spot

Posted 32 minutes ago

Arizona Cardinals running back James Summers (45) is tripped up by Atlanta Falcons defensive end Chris Odom (93) during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

By Caulton Tudor

When NFL teams have to reduce player rosters to 53 by Sept. 3, it’ll be very interesting from a North Carolina perspective to follow the Arizona Cardinals running back developments.

The National Conference West team selected former UNC standout T.J. Logan in the fifth round of the April draft, but former ECU players Chris Johnson and James Summers either may wind up on the season-opening roster or battling for one of the last spots before final cuts.

The chain of events actually started when former Northern Guilford High star Logan, in the Cards first preseason game on Aug. 5, suffered a wrist that required surgery that will keep him inactive until midseason.

The injury opened the playing-time door for Summers, who led Greensboro Page to a 15-0 record and NCHSAA 4-AA title in 2011. In two seasons at ECU, the 6-3, 220-pounder did a bit of everything and anything – quarterback, running back, wide out and slot – but wasn’t picked in the NFL Draft and signed as a free agent in May.

In preseason, Summers outplayed fellow Pirate alum Chris Johnson, once football’s fastest runner and the No. 4 active all-time rusher.

Summers has rushed 13 times for 52 yards and has a touchdown. Johnson has 41 yards on 13 carries. Both trail Eli Penny. The No. 1 running back spot is likely to be David Johnson, but ex-Clemson star Andre Ellington is also in the mix.

At age 31 and in his 11th pro season, Chris Johnson already has whipped NFL age odds for his position and hasn’t played a full season since gaining 663 yards for the New York Jets in 2014. And when Summers was just getting started at Page High in 2009, Johnson was rushing for 2,006 yards and 14 TDs for the Tennessee Titans.

81181365AL014_OAKLAND_RAIDE

How the final running back pecking order plays out will be up to Cards head coach Bruce Arians, who began his coaching career as a graduate aide at Virginia Tech in 1975, and position coach Fred Kitchens.

The Cardinals are coming off a 7-8-1 finish, but had won 34 games during the previous three seasons under Arians.

Dayes, Hood producing

Meanwhile, running back rookies Matt Dayes for Cleveland and Elijah Hood for Oakland could also make their teams' final rosters, although they didn’t go until the seventh round of the draft.

Dayes, NC State’s top runner last season, has rushed for 37 yards on 11 carries for the Browns, but is No. 2 on the team in pass receptions with eight catches for 37 more yards. Isaiah Crowell is expected to be the No. 1 running back, just ahead of Duke Johnson.

Hood, who played prep ball at Charlotte Catholic, teamed with Logan at Carolina and has rushed eight times for 32 yards in the Raiders preseason. Marshawn Lynch is expected to be the team’s No. 1 running back, but Hood, DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard are in the mix for No. 2.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
Radio
  • Larry Fedora Weekly Press Conference

    Today at 11:45 am on Buzz Sports Radio

  • The Scottie Montgomery Show

    Today at 12:00 pm on 95.7 The Ticket

  • Panther Talk w/ Coach Ron Rivera

    Tonight at 7:05 on 99.9 The Fan

  • David Cutcliffe Weekly Press Conference

    Tomorrow at 12:30 pm on Buzz Sports Radio

TV/Radio Schedule
CFBNFLMLBMiLBGolfRacingTennis
AP Top 25
Sat, Aug 26
19
South Florida
42Final
San Jose State
22
14
Stanford
62Final
Rice
7
NFL Preseason
Thursday, Aug. 31
Jacksonville 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET23:00 GMT7:00 4:00 MST6:00 EST6:00 CT3:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:�
Atlanta 
Detroit 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET23:00 GMT7:00 4:00 MST6:00 EST6:00 CT3:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:�
Buffalo 
LA Rams 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET23:00 GMT7:00 4:00 MST6:00 EST6:00 CT3:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:�
Green Bay 
Cincinnati 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET23:00 GMT7:00 4:00 MST6:00 EST6:00 CT3:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:�
Indianapolis 
Philadelphia 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET23:00 GMT7:00 4:00 MST6:00 EST6:00 CT3:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:�
NY Jets 
Pittsburgh 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET23:30 GMT7:30 4:30 MST6:30 EST6:30 CT3:30 UAE (+1)19:30 ETNaN:�
Carolina 
NY Giants 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET23:30 GMT7:30 4:30 MST6:30 EST6:30 CT3:30 UAE (+1)19:30 ETNaN:�
New England 
Washington 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET23:30 GMT7:30 4:30 MST6:30 EST6:30 CT3:30 UAE (+1)19:30 ETNaN:�
Tampa Bay 
Cleveland 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 MST7:00 EST7:00 CT4:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:�
Chicago 
Dallas 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 MST7:00 EST7:00 CT4:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:�
Houston 
Miami 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 MST7:00 EST7:00 CT4:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:�
Minnesota 
Baltimore 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 MST7:00 EST7:00 CT4:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:�
New Orleans 
Tennessee 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST7:30 CT4:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:�
Kansas City 
Arizona 6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 6:00 MST8:00 EST8:00 CT5:00 UAE (+1)21:00 ETNaN:�
Denver 
Seattle 7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 7:00 MST9:00 EST9:00 CT6:00 UAE (+1)22:00 ETNaN:�
Oakland 
LA Chargers 7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 7:00 MST9:00 EST9:00 CT6:00 UAE (+1)22:00 ETNaN:�
San Francisco 
MLB Scoreboard
Interleague
Tampa Bay3Final
10
St. Louis2
American League
Seattle1Final
NY Yankees10
Minnesota7Final
Toronto2
Kansas City0Final
Cleveland12
Baltimore2Final
Boston1
Detroit1Final
Chi White Sox7
Houston7Final
LA Angels5
Texas3Final
Oakland8
National League
Pittsburgh5Final
Cincinnati2
San Diego2Final
Miami6
Colorado3Final
Atlanta0
Chi Cubs3Final
Philadelphia6
NY Mets6Final
Washington5
Milwaukee3Final
LA Dodgers2
San Francisco0Final
Arizona11
NY Mets4Final
Washington5
Minor League Baseball
International League
Indianapolis 2:00 PT3:00 MT4:00 CT5:00 ET3:00 MT5:00 ET10:00 GMT6:00 北京时间
Louisville 
Toledo 3:35 PT4:35 MT5:35 CT6:35 ET4:35 MT6:35 ET11:35 GMT7:35 北京时间
Columbus 
Lehigh Valley 3:35 PT4:35 MT5:35 CT6:35 ET4:35 MT6:35 ET11:35 GMT7:35 北京时间
Syracuse 
Rochester 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET5:05 MT7:05 ET12:05 GMT8:05 北京时间
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 
Durham 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET5:05 MT7:05 ET12:05 GMT8:05 北京时间
Charlotte 
Gwinnett 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET5:05 MT7:05 ET12:05 GMT8:05 北京时间
Norfolk 
Pawtucket 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET5:05 MT7:05 ET12:05 GMT8:05 北京时间
Buffalo 
Indianapolis 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET5:30 MT7:30 ET12:30 GMT8:30 北京时间
Louisville 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
NORTHERN TRUST (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1D. Johnson - z-13F
2J. Spieth - y-13F
3tJ. Vegas-9F
3tJ. Rahm-9F
5P. Casey-6F
6tW. Simpson-5F
6tJ. Day-5F
6tJ. Thomas-5F
6tK. Chappell-5F
10tL. Oosthuizen-4F
View Full Leaderboard
z = Won in Playoff   y = Lost in Playoff
 
Canadian Pacific (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1S. Park-13F
2M. Lee-11F
3tM. Alex-10F
3tN. Broch Larsen-10F
3tI. Chun-10F
3tS. Feng-10F
3tC. Kerr-10F
8tH. Kim-9F
8tM. Martin-9F
8tJ. Park-9F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Made in Denmark (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1J. Suri-19F
2D. Horsey-15F
3tB. Evans-13F
3tC. Paisley-13F
3tS. Webster-13F
6tB. Hebert-12F
6tW. Ormsby-12F
6tH. Porteous-12F
6tM. Wallace-12F
10tJ. Daly-11F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Boeing Classic (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1J. Kelly-19F
2J. Smith-18F
3tB. Langer-16F
3tB. Mayfair-16F
5C. Montgomerie-15F
6tJ. Maggert-12F
6tD. Toms-12F
6tM. Dawson-12F
6tD. Frost-12F
10tM. Jimenez-11F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2017 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race
Final Results
1. Kyle Busch
2. Erik Jones
3. Denny Hamlin
4. Matt Kenseth
5. Kurt Busch
6. Ryan Newman
7. Trevor Bayne
8. Kevin Harvick
9. Kyle Larson
10. Ryan Blaney
View Full Results
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2017 UNOH 200
Final Results
1. Kyle Busch
2. Matt Crafton
3. John Hunter Nemechek
4. Grant Enfinger
5. Ben Rhodes
6. Johnny Sauter
7. Christopher Bell
8. Parker Kligerman
9. Austin Cindric
10. Brandon Jones
View Full Results
 
2017 Bommarito Automotive Group 500
Final Results
1. Josef Newgarden
2. Scott Dixon
3. Simon Pagenaud
4. Helio Castroneves
5. Conor Daly
6. Alexander Rossi
7. Charlie Kimball
8. James Hinchcliffe
9. Carlos Munoz
10. Sebastien Bourdais
View Full Results
 
2017 Belgian Grand Prix
Final Results
1. Lewis Hamilton
2. Sebastian Vettel
3. Daniel Ricciardo
4. Kimi Raikkonen
5. Valtteri Bottas
6. Nico Hulkenberg
7. Romain Grosjean
8. Felipe Massa
9. Esteban Ocon
10. Carlos Sainz Jr.
View Full Results
 
ATP Scoreboard
Monday, Aug. 28
US Open (ATP/WTA)
First Round
H. Zeballos 
H. Chung 
(32) R. Haase 
K. Edmund 
N. Almagro 
S. Johnson 
(12) P. Carreno Bu 
E. King 
R. Dutra Silv 
F. Mayer 
D. Tursunov 
C. Norrie 
(28) K. Anderson 
J. Aragone 
(29) D. Schwartzma 
C. Berlocq 
(8) J. Tsonga 
M. Copil 
A. Haider-Mau 
E. Donskoy 
R. Albot 
E. Escobedo 
A. Giannessi 
E. Gulbis 
(10) J. Isner 
P. Herbert 
(21) D. Ferrer 
M. Kukushkin 
(25) K. Khachanov 
Y. Lu 
L. Lacko 
B. Paire 
(5) M. Cilic 
T. Sandgren 
(20) A. Ramos-Vino 
D. Istomin 
(23) M. Zverev 
T. Kwiatkowsk 
J. Sousa 
P. Lorenzi 
M. Fucsovics 
N. Mahut 
D. Shapovalov 
D. Medvedev 
C. Eubanks 
D. Sela 
(17) S. Querrey 
G. Simon 
T. Kokkinakis 
J. Tipsarevic 
(19) G. Muller 
B. Tomic 
J. Donaldson 
N. Basilashvi 
(16) L. Pouille 
R. Bemelmans 
J. Vesely 
B. Coric 
J. Smith 
T. Fabbiano 
(13) J. Sock 
J. Thompson 
(4) A. Zverev 
D. King 
Our Take
Extra Effort