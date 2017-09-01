You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

A website that allows users to create fake news to prank their friends has snared some Duke basketball fans this week.

The post, created on react365.com, cites WRAL-TV as the source of news that head men's Blue Devils basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will retire after the 2018 season.

It reads, "Breaking - Coach K told WRAL-TV that after multiple surgeries and a desire to spend more time with his family that next season will be his last. Developing...." and asks that people share the news on Facebook.

More than 20,000 people have shared that without noticing that react365.com is a site that prompts, "Write an article and prank your friends for fun."

Duke University on Thursday said the prank had gotten out of hand, and assured fans that it was a false report.

.@DukeMBB's Coach K is NOT retiring. #WRAL is cited in the bogus, prank post. Spoke w/ Duke official to confirm. https://t.co/IJadGtIxGh — Jeff Gravley (@jgravleyWRAL) September 1, 2017