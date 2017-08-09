You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The first game of the preseason may not count in the standings, but it is a moment when fans know football is truly back.

That moment for Carolina Panthers fans comes Wednesday night, when they host the Houston Texans (7:30 p.m., NFL Network, 99.9 The Fan).

Although Carolina's QB will remain on the sidelines, and {{a href="blogpost-16857629"}}likely starters will see just a few reps, the game will mark the full-tackle debut for first-round draft pick Christian McCaffrey.

It is also a chance to see how the offense is integrating changes head coach Ron Rivera has been putting in place.