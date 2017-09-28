Caulton Tudor

FBI probe should finally do in NBA's one-and-done policy

Posted 10:24 a.m. today
Updated 10:30 a.m. today

By Caulton Tudor

If the sweeping FBI investigation into college basketball recruiting doesn’t lead to the demise of the NBA’s one-and-done policy, nothing possibly can.

There are other issues, individuals and ramifications involved in the FBI probe, of course. It’s not a stretch to assume 50 or more colleges eventually will fall victim to the turmoil and embarrassment now gripping Louisville.

And it’s inevitable that football recruiting will come under an intense inspection next, and it’s not impossible that the same sort of probes eventually will center on some non-revenue sports.

By the time everything runs its squalid course, which may be years away, college sports likely will have undergone such change that the current operating model may not even be recognizable.

A lot of good should result from that end point, too. College coaches won’t be landing multi-million dollar annual employment packages, year-round AAU teams will be disbanded, players will more live up to the term “student athlete,” and colleges will reacquire ownership of the sports that now answer first to international apparel companies and AAU operatives.

That’s what happens when the system gradually grows so dysfunctional and blatantly sleazy that the FBI is compelled to take over what used to the NCAA’s job of rules enforcement and fair play.

But there’s no question, and there hasn’t been for years, that the first step in the big fix needs to be taken by the NBA and the NBA players union, whose collective bargaining agreement with team owners led to the onset of one-and-done college basketball players.

If the top high school prospects were allowed to immediately turn pro again, there would still be some underhanded brides taking place, but nothing in $100,000 to $200,000 range that surfaced in the current FBI investigation.

Shoe companies, shady agents and reckless coaches simply are not going to pay a small fortune to reel in high school players with what is perceived as no more than marginal NBA potential. Common sense alone dictates as much. The investment wouldn’t be justified in relationship to probable return.

But there’s more than the just loose money to be considered in what one-and-done has inflicted on basketball.

It has made a mockery of the higher education model just as much by force-feeding disinterested students into campus life – and at least a few classrooms now and then – to participate in a two-semester NBA incubation process. Colleges with otherwise impressive academic reputations spend millions each year to recruit a 15-20 players who don’t want to be in college in the first place.

It’s time – again – for the NBA to step up and do something beneficial to the sport’s structure. The owners may not like it ,and many agents will advise their NBA veteran players to keep the status quo, but one-and-done is a joke -- a joke that long ago ceased to be funny.

Triangle Area Special Offers
1 Comment

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
  • Larry Price Sep 28, 11:04 a.m.
    user avatar

    set it up like baseball

Listen & Watch
TVRadio
  • HighSchoolOT Live

    Tomorrow at 7:00 pm on WRAL-2

  • NFL: Oakland @ Washington

    Tomorrow at 8:30 pm on WRAL-TV

  • Football Friday

    Tomorrow at 11:35 pm on WRAL-TV

  • Golf: President’s Cup

    Saturday at 8:00 am on WRAL-TV

  • Logan Zone

    Sunday at 11:00 am on WRAL-TV

  • Golf: President’s Cup

    Sunday at 12:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NFL: Indianapolis @ Seattle

    Sunday at 8:20 pm on WRAL-TV

  • ACC Football: Duke @ Virginia

    Saturday, Oct. 7 at 12:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NFL Football: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

    Tonight at 8:00 on 99.9 The Fan

  • College Football: Miami at Duke

    Tomorrow at 7:00 pm on Buzz Sports Radio

  • College Football: South Florida at East Carolina

    Saturday at 12:00 pm on Buzz Sports Radio

  • NFL Football: Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots

    Sunday at 1:00 pm on 99.9 The Fan

TV/Radio Schedule
CFBNFLNHLMLBMiLBGolfRacingTennis
AP Top 25
Fri, Sept 29
14
Miami (FL)
4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET11:00 GMT7:00 北京时间4:00 MST6:00 EST
Preview
Duke
5
USC
7:30 PT8:30 MT9:30 CT10:30 ET2:30 GMT10:30 北京时间7:30 MST9:30 EST
Preview
16
Washington State
Sat, Sept 30
18
South Florida
9:00 PT10:00 MT11:00 CT12:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Preview
East Carolina
Vanderbilt
9:00 PT10:00 MT11:00 CT12:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Preview
21
Florida
Northwestern
9:00 PT10:00 MT11:00 CT12:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Preview
10
Wisconsin
Murray State
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
Preview
17
Louisville
Indiana
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
Preview
4
Penn State
7
Georgia
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
Preview
Tennessee
Miami (OH)
2:00 PT3:00 MT4:00 CT5:00 ET9:00 GMT5:00 北京时间2:00 MST4:00 EST
Preview
22
Notre Dame
24
Mississippi State
3:00 PT4:00 MT5:00 CT6:00 ET10:00 GMT6:00 北京时间3:00 MST5:00 EST
Preview
13
Auburn
Troy
4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET11:00 GMT7:00 北京时间4:00 MST6:00 EST
Preview
25
LSU
11
Ohio State
4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET11:30 GMT7:30 北京时间4:30 MST6:30 EST
Preview
Rutgers
6
Washington
5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET12:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST
Preview
Oregon State
15
Oklahoma State
5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET12:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST
Preview
Texas Tech
2
Clemson
5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET12:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST
Preview
12
Virginia Tech
Ole Miss
6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 北京时间6:00 MST8:00 EST
Preview
1
Alabama
Northern Illinois
7:30 PT8:30 MT9:30 CT10:30 ET2:30 GMT10:30 北京时间7:30 MST9:30 EST
Preview
19
San Diego State
NFL Scoreboard
Thursday, Sep. 28
Chicago 5:25 PT6:25 MT7:25 CT8:25 ET0:25 GMT8:25 5:25 MST7:25 EST7:25 CT4:25 UAE (+1)20:25 ETNaN:�
Preview
Green Bay 
Sunday, Oct. 1
New Orleans 6:30 PT7:30 MT8:30 CT9:30 ET13:30 GMT21:30 6:30 MST8:30 EST8:30 CT17:30 UAE9:30 ETNaN:�
Preview
Miami 
Buffalo 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Atlanta 
Pittsburgh 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Baltimore 
Cincinnati 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Cleveland 
LA Rams 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Dallas 
Tennessee 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Houston 
Detroit 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Minnesota 
Carolina 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
New England 
Jacksonville 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
NY Jets 
San Francisco 1:05 PT2:05 MT3:05 CT4:05 ET20:05 GMT4:05 1:05 MST3:05 EST3:05 CT0:05 UAE (+1)16:05 ETNaN:�
Preview
Arizona 
Philadelphia 1:05 PT2:05 MT3:05 CT4:05 ET20:05 GMT4:05 1:05 MST3:05 EST3:05 CT0:05 UAE (+1)16:05 ETNaN:�
Preview
LA Chargers 
NY Giants 1:05 PT2:05 MT3:05 CT4:05 ET20:05 GMT4:05 1:05 MST3:05 EST3:05 CT0:05 UAE (+1)16:05 ETNaN:�
Preview
Tampa Bay 
Oakland 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET20:25 GMT4:25 1:25 MST3:25 EST3:25 CT0:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
Preview
Denver 
Indianapolis 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST7:30 CT4:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:�
Preview
Seattle 
Monday, Oct. 2
Washington 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST7:30 CT4:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:�
Preview
Kansas City 
NHL Preseason
Tampa Bay 3:00 PT4:00 MT5:00 CT6:00 ET22:00 GMT6:00 3:00 MST5:00 EST2:00 UAE (+1)18:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Florida 
Boston 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET23:00 GMT7:00 4:00 MST6:00 EST3:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Philadelphia 
Chicago 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET23:30 GMT7:30 4:30 MST6:30 EST3:30 UAE (+1)19:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Detroit 
Columbus 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Nashville 
Minnesota 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT
St. Louis 
Calgary 7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 7:00 MST9:00 EST6:00 UAE (+1)22:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Vancouver 
Arizona 7:30 PT8:30 MT9:30 CT10:30 ET2:30 GMT10:30 7:30 MST9:30 EST6:30 UAE (+1)22:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Los Angeles 
San Jose 7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 7:00 MST9:00 EST6:00 UAE (+1)22:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Anaheim 
Arizona 7:30 PT8:30 MT9:30 CT10:30 ET2:30 GMT10:30 7:30 MST9:30 EST6:30 UAE (+1)22:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Los Angeles 
MLB Scoreboard
American League
Minnesota09:10 PT10:10 MT11:10 CT12:10 ET12:10 ET16:10 GMT0:10 9:10 MST11:10 EST11:40 VEN20:10 UAE11:10 CT
Preview
Cleveland0
Tampa Bay 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET19:05 ET23:05 GMT7:05 4:05 MST6:05 EST6:35 VEN3:05 UAE (+1)6:05 CT
Preview
NY Yankees 
Houston 4:10 PT5:10 MT6:10 CT7:10 ET19:10 ET23:10 GMT7:10 4:10 MST6:10 EST6:40 VEN3:10 UAE (+1)6:10 CT
Preview
Boston 
Oakland 5:05 PT6:05 MT7:05 CT8:05 ET20:05 ET0:05 GMT8:05 5:05 MST7:05 EST7:35 VEN4:05 UAE (+1)7:05 CT
Preview
Texas 
LA Angels 5:10 PT6:10 MT7:10 CT8:10 ET20:10 ET0:10 GMT8:10 5:10 MST7:10 EST7:40 VEN4:10 UAE (+1)7:10 CT
Preview
Chi White Sox 
Detroit 5:15 PT6:15 MT7:15 CT8:15 ET20:15 ET0:15 GMT8:15 5:15 MST7:15 EST7:45 VEN4:15 UAE (+1)7:15 CT
Preview
Kansas City 
National League
Cincinnati 1:10 PT2:10 MT3:10 CT4:10 ET16:10 ET20:10 GMT4:10 1:10 MST3:10 EST3:40 VEN0:10 UAE (+1)3:10 CT
Preview
Milwaukee 
Pittsburgh 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET19:05 ET23:05 GMT7:05 4:05 MST6:05 EST6:35 VEN3:05 UAE (+1)6:05 CT
Preview
Washington 
Atlanta 4:10 PT5:10 MT6:10 CT7:10 ET19:10 ET23:10 GMT7:10 4:10 MST6:10 EST6:40 VEN3:10 UAE (+1)6:10 CT
Preview
Miami 
Chi Cubs 4:15 PT5:15 MT6:15 CT7:15 ET19:15 ET23:15 GMT7:15 4:15 MST6:15 EST6:45 VEN3:15 UAE (+1)6:15 CT
Preview
St. Louis 
Minor League Baseball
International League
Memphis 4:07 PT5:07 MT6:07 CT7:07 ET12:07 GMT
Durham 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
Presidents Cup (PGA)
USA: 0 | International: 0
Foursomes - Day 1
MatchScore
Kisner / Mickelson
Day / Leishman
 
Johnson / Kuchar
Scott / Vegas
 
Koepka / Berger
Oosthuizen / Grace
 
Spieth / Reed
Kim / Grillo
 
Fowler / Thomas
Matsuyama / Schwartzel
View Full Leaderboard
 
NZL Women's Open (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1tJ. Ewart Shadoff-718
1tB. Henderson-718
3tA. Boulden-618
3tB. Mozo-618
5tN. Choi-518
5tB. Lincicome-518
5tB. Recari-518
8tP. Delacour-418
8tM. Sagstrom-418
8tM. Uribe-418
View Full Leaderboard
 
British Masters (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1G. Coetzee-717
2tC. Hanson-618
2tM. Ilonen-618
2tM. Korhonen-618
2tA. Quiros-618
2tA. Dodt-614
7tJ. Carlsson-518
7tL. Slattery-518
7tJ. Stalter-518
7tA. Chesters-517
View Full Leaderboard
 
PURE Championship (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1B. Langer-17F
2J. Kelly-14F
3S. McCarron-12F
4O. Browne-11F
5tJ. Durant-9F
5tJ. Parnevik-9F
5tK. Perry-9F
5tP. Price-9F
9S. Parel-8F
10tT. Armour III-7F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2017 Apache Warrior 400
Qualifying
AJ Allmendinger
Aric Almirola
Trevor Bayne
Ryan Blaney
Clint Bowyer
Chris Buescher
Kurt Busch
Kyle Busch
Landon Cassill
Ross Chastain
View Full Grid
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2017 Las Vegas 350
Qualifying
Jordan Anderson
Christopher Bell
Norm Benning
Chase Briscoe
Wendell Chavous
Austin Cindric
Jennifer Jo Cobb
Cody Coughlin
Matt Crafton
Grant Enfinger
View Full Grid
 
2017 GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma
Final Results
1. Simon Pagenaud
2. Josef Newgarden
3. Will Power
4. Scott Dixon
5. Helio Castroneves
6. Graham Rahal
7. Marco Andretti
8. Ryan Hunter-Reay
9. Sebastien Bourdais
10. Conor Daly
View Full Results
 
2017 Malaysia Grand Prix
Qualifying
Fernando Alonso
Valtteri Bottas
Marcus Ericsson
Romain Grosjean
Lewis Hamilton
Nico Hulkenberg
Daniil Kvyat
Kevin Magnussen
Felipe Massa
Esteban Ocon
View Full Grid
 
ATPWTA
ATP Scoreboard
Thursday, Sep. 28
Chengdu Open (ATP)
Second Round
(4) A. Rublev2 1    
Y. Lu6 6    
M. Baghdatis5 6 6   
P. Gojowczyk7 3 2   
T. Fritz6 3 6   
N. Basilashvi3 6 1   
(1) D. Thiem66 4    
G. Pella78 6    
 
Shenzhen Open (ATP)
Second Round
(5) A. Dolgopolov77 6    
S. Stakhovsky65 4    
(3) M. Zverev3 7 2   
D. Sela6 5 6   
(1) A. Zverev4 77 4   
S. Darcis6 65 5   
 
WTA Scoreboard
Thursday, Sep. 28
Wuhan Open (WTA)
Quarterfinals
(3) K. Pliskova6 63 62   
A. Barty4 77 77   
C. Garcia77 6    
E. Makarova63 4    
A. Cornet62 0    
M. Sakkari77 1    
(1) G. Muguruza 
(8) J. Ostapenko 
 
Tashkent Open (WTA)
Quarterfinals
K. Kozlova65 6 1   
A. Sabalenka77 3 6   
(2) T. Babos6 6    
S. Voegele3 4    
(6) A. Krunic2     
V. Zvonareva3     
K. Nara 
K. Bondarenko 
 
Our Take
Extra Effort