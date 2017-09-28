You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

If the sweeping FBI investigation into college basketball recruiting doesn’t lead to the demise of the NBA’s one-and-done policy, nothing possibly can.

There are other issues, individuals and ramifications involved in the FBI probe, of course. It’s not a stretch to assume 50 or more colleges eventually will fall victim to the turmoil and embarrassment now gripping Louisville.

And it’s inevitable that football recruiting will come under an intense inspection next, and it’s not impossible that the same sort of probes eventually will center on some non-revenue sports.

By the time everything runs its squalid course, which may be years away, college sports likely will have undergone such change that the current operating model may not even be recognizable.

A lot of good should result from that end point, too. College coaches won’t be landing multi-million dollar annual employment packages, year-round AAU teams will be disbanded, players will more live up to the term “student athlete,” and colleges will reacquire ownership of the sports that now answer first to international apparel companies and AAU operatives.

That’s what happens when the system gradually grows so dysfunctional and blatantly sleazy that the FBI is compelled to take over what used to the NCAA’s job of rules enforcement and fair play.

But there’s no question, and there hasn’t been for years, that the first step in the big fix needs to be taken by the NBA and the NBA players union, whose collective bargaining agreement with team owners led to the onset of one-and-done college basketball players.

If the top high school prospects were allowed to immediately turn pro again, there would still be some underhanded brides taking place, but nothing in $100,000 to $200,000 range that surfaced in the current FBI investigation.

Shoe companies, shady agents and reckless coaches simply are not going to pay a small fortune to reel in high school players with what is perceived as no more than marginal NBA potential. Common sense alone dictates as much. The investment wouldn’t be justified in relationship to probable return.

But there’s more than the just loose money to be considered in what one-and-done has inflicted on basketball.

It has made a mockery of the higher education model just as much by force-feeding disinterested students into campus life – and at least a few classrooms now and then – to participate in a two-semester NBA incubation process. Colleges with otherwise impressive academic reputations spend millions each year to recruit a 15-20 players who don’t want to be in college in the first place.

It’s time – again – for the NBA to step up and do something beneficial to the sport’s structure. The owners may not like it ,and many agents will advise their NBA veteran players to keep the status quo, but one-and-done is a joke -- a joke that long ago ceased to be funny.