Finley leads NC State to 27-21 upset of No. 12 Florida State

Posted 17 minutes ago
Updated 15 minutes ago

By JOE REEDY, Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Ryan Finley threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns as North Carolina State got its first road win over a ranked team since 2008, defeating No. 12 Florida State 27-21 on Saturday.

Jaylen Samuels had two touchdowns as the Wolfpack broke a 10-game losing streak to ranked teams. Their last win over a Top 25 team coincidentally was against Florida State in 2012. Their last victory on the road over a ranked team was at North Carolina.

"We beat a lot of teams that people think we should beat, and knocked on the door with a ton of teams and didn't finish. Now we finished," NC State coach Dave Doeren said. "If you want to be in the conversation you have to win games like today."

Finley, who completed 22 of 32 passes, had a 71-yard touchdown pass late in the second quarter to give the Wolfpack (3-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) a 17-7 lead. Nyheim Hines rushed for 94 yards on 24 carries.

The Seminoles, who had a 21-day layoff due to Hurricane Irma, have dropped their first two games to open a season for the first time in 28 years. It also marks the first time since 2011 that FSU has dropped back-to-back games.

"They were always one play ahead and we didn't make the plays that we needed to make," Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher said. "We got to get that cleaned up to have a nice football team. It's been done around here before with this kind of start."

James Blackman was 22 of 38 for 278 yards in his first start. Blackman, the first true freshman to start for FSU since 1985, moved into the starting spot after Deondre Francois suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Sept. 2 loss to Alabama.

Auden Tate had nine receptions for 138 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown early in the second quarter that drew the Seminoles within 10-7.

The Seminoles struggled to score touchdowns in the red zone, with just one in seven trips. Ricky Aguayo had four field goals, but missed a 30-yarder. Blackman also had a fumble deep in Wolfpack territory.

N.C. State took control early, scoring on its first two drives for a 10-0 lead. Carson Wise kicked a 24-yard field goal and Samuels had a 2-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal.

THE TAKEAWAY

N.C. State: Samuels made his presence felt after being held in check by Florida State in three previous meetings. The senior H-back had 12 receptions for 64 yards, five carries for 11 yards and had a 25-yard completion to Dylan Parham during the first quarter.

Florida State: Blackman struggled early, completing just one of his first four passes, but he started to get comfortable during the third drive and finished the first half by completing 14 of 16.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: Hosts Syracuse next Saturday. The Wolfpack have won nine of the 10 meetings, including three straight.

Florida State: Travels to Wake Forest next Saturday. The Seminoles have a five-game winning streak over the Demon Deacons and have won by an average margin of 33.4 points.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow Joe Reedy on Twitter at www.twitter.com/joereedy

  Ian Jones Sep 23, 5:21 p.m.
    Good job NCSU.

Extra Effort