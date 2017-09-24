You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The Carolina Panthers dropped their first game of the season Sunday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium, falling 34-13 to the visiting New Orleans Saints.

Carolina will begin a two-game road trip next week in New England against the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots. The Panthers will face the Detroit Lions in Week 5 before retiring home to host the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here are five takeaways from the Panthers’ 34-17 loss to the Saints.

Panthers offense stagnant against New Orleans

Prior to Week 3, New Orleans ranked dead last in the National Football League with 512.5 yards of total offense allowed per contest. But on Sunday, the last-ranked Saints had no issues containing the Cam Newton-led Panthers offense.

Carolina travel into Saints territory on its first two drives, but the Panthers were only able to come away with six points after two Graham Gano field goals.

The Panthers did find pay dirt once on Sunday, a three-yard Newton keeper with 1:18 to play in the third quarter. Newton’s score was the first touchdown for the team since Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Newton continues to show rust after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. He finished 17-of-26 for 167 yards passing and tossed a season-high three interceptions.

The Panthers have tallied only three touchdowns in the first three games this season.

Kelvin Benjamin leaves game with knee injury

Carolina was already missing All-Pros Greg Olsen and Ryan Kalil on Sunday, but Kelvin Benjamin was quickly added to that list after leaving the game with a left knee injury in the first quarter on Sunday.

Benjamin made a four-yard catch before being dragged down from behind, which made his leg bend awkwardly under his body. The 6 foot 5 receiver walked off the field with some help, and remained on the sideline with ice during the first half.

Head coach Ron Rivera said after the game that Benjamin would be re-examined again on Monday.

Pro Bowl linebacker Thomas Davis also left the game with a rib injury, but he was able to return to action.

Christian McCaffrey, Curtis Samuel have career games

Among the bevy of issues on the offensive side of the ball, the Panthers did get positive games out of their top two picks in the 2017 NFL Draft – Christian McCaffrey and Curtis Samuel.

McCaffrey tallied a team and career high nine catches for 101 yards on Sunday. The rookie more than doubled Devin Funchess’ receptions, who finished second on the squad with four catches for 58 yards.

The speedster also garnered four carries for 16 yards on the afternoon.

Since coming off of hamstring injury in the preseason, Samuel has been eased into the Panthers’ offense. But on Sunday he finally broke through, showcasing his big play ability.

The former Ohio State Buckeye took an end-around along the left sideline for 31-yards, the longest carry of his career. Samuel also hauled in two catches for five yards.

Graham Gano continues perfect play

Panthers kicker Graham Gano was in a tight battle for Carolina’s starting job with rookie Harrison Butker this preseason, but the Panthers looked to have picked the right guy.

Gano remains perfect on the year after adding two more field goals to his repertoire on Sunday, including a season long of 48 yards.

The veteran kicker is now 8 for 8 this season and has accounted for 27 of the Panthers’ 45 total points this season.

Saints shatter Panthers’ defense streak

Carolina’s streak of keeping its opponents out of the endzone ended on Sunday with 5-yard pass from Drew Brees to Michael Thomas to give the Saints a 7-0 lead with 22 seconds to play in the first quarter.

The two game streak of not allowing a touchdown was the first instance in Panthers history.

Carolina ranked No. 1 in the league entering Week 3 having only allowed teams to average 196.5 yards of total offense and an average of three points per contest.

The Saints picked apart the Panthers’ defense, tallying 362 total yards – 213 through the air and 149 on the ground – and averaged 6.4 yards per play.

New Orleans entered the tilt ranked 23rd in the league with a third-down conversion rate of 34.8 percent, but the Saints were able to grind out drives all afternoon with successful conversions, finishing 7-of-14 for the contest.

Drew Brees was near perfect against the Panthers, finishing 22-of-27 for 220 yards passing with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Brees’ favorite target on Sunday, Michael Thomas, finished with seven catches for 87 yards and one score.

