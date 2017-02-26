Hurricanes

Flames on roll entering matchup against Hurricanes

Posted 11:33 a.m. today

The Carolina Hurricanes could use a little more confidence, but that's something that might be in the works.

The Calgary Flames seem to already have grasped some of the good vibes, pulling into playoff position in the Western Conference.

The teams meet Sunday afternoon at PNC Arena.

"Everyone is starting to contribute on any given night," Calgary coach Glen Gulutzan said. "We want to put ourselves in position in March to get ourselves into the playoffs."

The Flames, who are coming off Friday night's victory at Florida, arrive with a three-game winning streak and are 4-0-1 in their last five games.

Carolina won for the first time in six games with Friday night's 3-0 victory against the Ottawa Senators.

That result brought certain overtones, particularly with goalie Eddie Lack registering his first shutout in more than a year.

Lack has dealt with a concussion and plenty of down time the past few months, so he made the most of his rare opportunity.

"It has been a little rough for me here and there," he said. "It's a really important win for me."

It's expected to lead to another chance right away for Lack. The shutout will be difficult for Carolina coach Bill Peters to ignore when determining the lineup for the Calgary game.

"That will factor into the decision," he said.

If Lack receives the call, it will again delay the 600th career start for veteran goalie Cam Ward.

Peters said the Hurricanes use the confidence from players who are offered increased roles. He said that should translate into a new level of aggression, which if properly challenged should be advantageous.

"That's what we've got to continue to focus on is being aggressive offensively without being high risk," Peters said.

Sunday's matchup wraps up a five-game road trip for the Flames.

Gulutzan has seen the Flames come together at a critical juncture of the season. It has started in net, mostly recently with Chad Johnson's 36-save outing, and spread.

"Over the last little bit, our goalies have given us a lot of belief," Gulutzan said. "I think that we've executed at a pretty good level."

Now that the Flames have risen in the Western Conference, this is no time for a drop-off.

"Our goaltending has been great. We're staying in games, we're getting some leads," Calgary captain Mark Giordano said. "Desperation is the theme right now. We don't want to let it slip. It's easy to take your foot off the gas sometimes."

Carolina's confidence comes with some relative new-found contributors. Aside from Lack, there's left winger Phillip Di Giuseppe, who has three assists in three games since returning from a two-month stint in the minor leagues.

"It has been positive," Di Giuseppe said of the mood around the team. "(Winning) helps the confidence a bit."

The Hurricanes will monitor rookie left wing Brock McGinn, who, according to Peters, was dinged in Friday night's game and is unlikely to play Sunday.

The teams met on Oct. 20, with the Hurricanes winning 4-2 in what was their first victory of the season. That was Lack's only win this season until Friday night.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
TVRadio
  • PGA: Honda Classic

    Today at 3:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • CBB: NC State at Clemson

    Wednesday at 8:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NHL: Hurricanes v. Calgary

    Today at 3:00 pm on 99.9 The Fan

  • WCBB: Duke at UNC

    Today at 3:00 pm on Buzz Sports Radio

  • CBB: Oklahoma at Kansas

    Tomorrow at 9:00 pm on 99.9 The Fan

  • NHL: Hurricanes at Florida

    Tuesday at 7:30 pm on 99.9 The Fan

TV/Radio Schedule
CBKNBANHLGolfRacingTennis
Men's College Basketball
Syracuse
217:16
1st Half
7
Louisville
9
15
Cincinnati
12:00 PT1:00 MT2:00 CT3:00 ET8:00 GMT4:00 北京时间1:00 MST3:00 EST
Preview
UCF
16
Wisconsin
1:00 PT2:00 MT3:00 CT4:00 ET9:00 GMT5:00 北京时间2:00 MST4:00 EST
Preview
Michigan St.
Georgia Tech
3:30 PT4:30 MT5:30 CT6:30 ET11:30 GMT7:30 北京时间4:30 MST6:30 EST
Preview
21
Notre Dame
22
Butler
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET8:30 GMT4:30 北京时间1:30 MST3:30 EST
Preview
Xavier
NBA Scoreboard
San Antonio 12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET20:30 GMT4:30 1:30 MST3:30 EST0:30 UAE (+1)21:3015:30 ET2:30 CTNaN:�
Preview
LA Lakers 
Phoenix 12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET20:30 GMT4:30 1:30 MST3:30 EST0:30 UAE (+1)21:3015:30 ET2:30 CTNaN:�
Preview
Milwaukee 
Memphis 2:00 PT3:00 MT4:00 CT5:00 ET22:00 GMT6:00 3:00 MST5:00 EST2:00 UAE (+1)23:0017:00 ET4:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Denver 
Utah 2:00 PT3:00 MT4:00 CT5:00 ET22:00 GMT6:00 3:00 MST5:00 EST2:00 UAE (+1)23:0017:00 ET4:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Washington 
Boston 3:00 PT4:00 MT5:00 CT6:00 ET23:00 GMT7:00 4:00 MST6:00 EST3:00 UAE (+1)00:0018:00 ET5:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Detroit 
Portland 3:00 PT4:00 MT5:00 CT6:00 ET23:00 GMT7:00 4:00 MST6:00 EST3:00 UAE (+1)00:0018:00 ET5:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Toronto 
New Orleans 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)01:0019:00 ET6:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Oklahoma City 
Charlotte 6:30 PT7:30 MT8:30 CT9:30 ET2:30 GMT10:30 7:30 MST9:30 EST6:30 UAE (+1)03:3021:30 ET8:30 CTNaN:�
Preview
LA Clippers 
NHL Scoreboard
Boston42nd Int
Dallas2
Calgary 12:00 PT1:00 MT2:00 CT3:00 ET20:00 GMT4:00 北京时间1:00 MST3:00 EST0:00 UAE (+1)15:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Carolina 
Edmonton 2:00 PT3:00 MT4:00 CT5:00 ET22:00 GMT6:00 北京时间3:00 MST5:00 EST2:00 UAE (+1)17:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Nashville 
Columbus 2:00 PT3:00 MT4:00 CT5:00 ET22:00 GMT6:00 北京时间3:00 MST5:00 EST2:00 UAE (+1)17:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
NY Rangers 
St. Louis 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 北京时间5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)19:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Chicago 
Ottawa 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 北京时间5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)19:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Florida 
Buffalo 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET1:30 GMT9:30 北京时间6:30 MST8:30 EST5:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Arizona 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
Honda Classic (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1R. Fowler-13
2T. Hatton-9
3tM. Kaymer-82
3tG. Woodland-82
5tJ. Vegas-718
5tB. Horschel-78
5tS. Garcia-77
5tF. Molinari-74
5tJ. Walker-73
5tW. Bryan-72
View Full Leaderboard
 
Honda LPGA (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1A. Yang-22F
2S. Ryu-17F
3S. Kim-15F
4tI. Chun-13F
4tD. Kang-13F
4tL. Thompson-13F
7M. Jutanugarn-12F
8tA. Ernst-11F
8tJ. Ewart Shadoff-11F
8tA. Jutanugarn-11F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Joburg Open (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1D. Fichardt-15F
2tS. Manley-14F
2tP. Waring-14F
4tJ. Kruyswijk-13F
4tJ. Morrison-13F
4tB. Stone-13F
7tG. Coetzee-12F
7tK. Davidse-12F
7tP. Peterson-12F
7tA. Rai-12F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Chubb Classic (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1F. Couples-16F
2M. Jimenez-13F
3tJ. Kelly-11F
3tJ. Sluman-11F
3tR. Spittle-11F
6tS. McCarron-10F
6tB. Langer-10F
6tJ. Smith-10F
6tK. Sutherland-10F
10tL. Mize-9F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2017 Can-Am Duel 1
Final Results
1. Chase Elliott
2. Jamie McMurray
3. Kevin Harvick
4. Brad Keselowski
5. Matt Kenseth
6. Trevor Bayne
7. Martin Truex Jr.
8. Aric Almirola
9. Joey Logano
10. Cole Whitt
View Full Results
2017 Can-Am Duel 2
Final Results
1. Denny Hamlin
2. Clint Bowyer
3. Kurt Busch
4. AJ Allmendinger
5. Austin Dillon
6. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
7. Danica Patrick
8. Ryan Newman
9. Kyle Larson
10. Ty Dillon
View Full Results
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2017 NextEra Energy Resources 250
Final Results
1. Kaz Grala
2. Austin Wayne Self
3. Chase Briscoe
4. John Hunter Nemechek
5. Joe Nemechek
6. Regan Smith
7. Scott Lagasse Jr.
8. Christopher Bell
9. J.J. Yeley
10. Myatt Snider
View Full Results
 
2016 GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma
Final Results
1. Simon Pagenaud
2. Graham Rahal
3. Juan Pablo Montoya
4. Ryan Hunter-Reay
5. Alexander Rossi
6. Josef Newgarden
7. Helio Castroneves
8. Marco Andretti
9. Charlie Kimball
10. Sebastien Bourdais
View Full Results
 
2016 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Final Results
1. Lewis Hamilton
2. Nico Rosberg
3. Sebastian Vettel
4. Max Verstappen
5. Daniel Ricciardo
6. Kimi Raikkonen
7. Nico Hulkenberg
8. Sergio Perez
9. Felipe Massa
10. Fernando Alonso
View Full Results
 
ATPWTA
ATP Scoreboard
Sunday, Feb. 26
Open 13 (ATP)
Final
(2) J. Tsonga6 6    
(4) L. Pouille4 4    
 
Delray Beach Open (ATP)
 
Rio Open (ATP)
 
WTA Scoreboard
Sunday, Feb. 26
Hungarian Ladies Open (WTA)
Final
(1) T. Babos64 6 6   
(2) L. Safarova77 4 3   
 
Our Take
Extra Effort