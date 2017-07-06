Duke

Football player cleared of rape charge reinstated at UNC

Posted 35 minutes ago

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2016, file photo, former North Carolina football player Allen Artis takes questions from the media in Durham, N.C. Charges of misdemeanor sexual battery and assault on a female student against Artis have been dismissed. Orange County district attorney Jim Woodall signed a document Thursday, June 29, 2017, allowing for the dismissal of the charges because "the matter has been resolved to the satisfaction of the parties." (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

Chapel Hill, N.C. — A week after prosecutors dismissed sexual assault charges against a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill student, he is back on the football team.

Allen Artis, a senior from Marietta, Ga., was suspended from the team when Delaney Robinson, a rising junior from Apex, swore out warrants last fall alleging that he raped her in an apartment at the Ram Village complex on Valentine's Day 2016.

Artis maintained he never assaulted Robinson and that they had consensual sex, and the charges against him were dismissed after mediation between the two, Robinson's attorney, Denise Branch, said.

On Thursday, UNC Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham said he had spoked to Artis and to head football coach Larry Fedora and decided to reinstate Artis to the team immediately.

Artis' attorney, Kerry Sutton, said he would petition to get back the year of eligibility that he lost while he fought his legal battle.

"We met yesterday with UNC's NCAA compliance coordinator to request that Allen get the 2016-17 year of his eligibility back since he lost the season due to no fault of his own. If we succeed in that, it will be applied to the 2018 season," Sutton said.

Triangle Area Special Offers
1 Comment

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
  • Clarence Drumgoole Jul 6, 6:20 p.m.
    user avatar

    Good News!

TVRadio
  • Cycling: Tour de France

    Saturday at 8:00 am on WRAL-TV

  • Horse Racing: Breeders’ Cup Challenge

    Saturday at 4:30 pm on WRAL-TV

  • CONCACAF Gold Cup: USA v. Panama

    Saturday at 4:30 pm on FOX50

  • MLB: Pittsburgh at Chicago

    Saturday at 7:00 pm on FOX50

  • NWSL: NC Courage v. Seattle Reign

    Saturday at 7:30 pm on FOX50

  • Cycling: Tour de France

    Sunday at 3:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • MiLB: Bulls v. Charlotte

    Tonight at 7:00 on Buzz Sports Radio

  • MiLB: Bulls v. Toledo

    Tomorrow at 7:00 pm on 99.9 The Fan

TV/Radio Schedule
MLBMiLBGolfRacingTennis
MLB Scoreboard
Interleague
San Francisco2Final
Detroit6
San Diego04:10 PT5:10 MT6:10 CT7:10 ET19:10 ET23:10 GMT7:10 4:10 MST6:10 EST6:40 VEN3:10 UAE (+1)6:10 CT
Preview
Cleveland0
American League
Houston04:07 PT5:07 MT6:07 CT7:07 ET19:07 ET23:07 GMT7:07 4:07 MST6:07 EST6:37 VEN3:07 UAE (+1)6:07 CT
Preview
Toronto0
Boston04:10 PT5:10 MT6:10 CT7:10 ET19:10 ET23:10 GMT7:10 4:10 MST6:10 EST6:40 VEN3:10 UAE (+1)6:10 CT
Preview
Tampa Bay0
Baltimore05:10 PT6:10 MT7:10 CT8:10 ET20:10 ET0:10 GMT8:10 5:10 MST7:10 EST7:40 VEN4:10 UAE (+1)7:10 CT
Preview
Minnesota0
Oakland 7:10 PT8:10 MT9:10 CT10:10 ET22:10 ET2:10 GMT10:10 7:10 MST9:10 EST9:40 VEN6:10 UAE (+1)9:10 CT
Preview
Seattle 
National League
Miami3Final
St. Louis4
Milwaukee11Final
Chi Cubs2
Cincinnati6Final
Colorado3
Pittsburgh0Delayed
Philadelphia0
Atlanta04:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET19:05 ET23:05 GMT7:05 4:05 MST6:05 EST6:35 VEN3:05 UAE (+1)6:05 CT
Preview
Washington0
Arizona 7:10 PT8:10 MT9:10 CT10:10 ET22:10 ET2:10 GMT10:10 7:10 MST9:10 EST9:40 VEN6:10 UAE (+1)9:10 CT
Preview
LA Dodgers 
Minor League Baseball
International League
Buffalo3Final
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre4
Norfolk3Final
Gwinnett1
Pawtucket1Final
Rochester0
Lehigh Valley 3:35 PT4:35 MT5:35 CT6:35 ET4:35 MT6:35 ET11:35 GMT7:35 北京时间
Syracuse 
Indianapolis 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET5:05 MT7:05 ET12:05 GMT8:05 北京时间
Columbus 
Charlotte 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET5:05 MT7:05 ET12:05 GMT8:05 北京时间
Durham 
Toledo 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET5:05 MT7:05 ET12:05 GMT8:05 北京时间
Louisville 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
Greenbrier (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1D. Love III-718
2tG. DeLaet-618
2tD. Lingmerth-618
2tB. Martin-618
2tX. Schauffele-618
2tN. Taylor-618
2tD. Lee-617
2tS. Munoz-614
9tD. Hearn-518
9tC. Pan-518
View Full Leaderboard
 
Thornberry LPGA (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1tL. Gonzalez Escallon-718
1tS. Kim-718
3tM. Kim-618
3tM. Jutanugarn-612
5tB. Altomare-518
5tK. Burnett-518
5tI. Chun-518
5tA. Llaneza-518
5tB. Pancake-518
5tA. Sharp-518
View Full Leaderboard
 
Irish Open (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1tB. Hebert-818
1tD. Im-818
3tO. Fisher-718
3tJ. Rahm-718
3tM. Southgate-718
6tJ. Donaldson-618
6tD. Drysdale-618
6tM. Fitzpatrick-618
9tF. Aguilar-518
9tP. Dunne-518
View Full Leaderboard
 
U.S. Senior Open (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1K. Perry-16F
2K. Triplett-14F
3B. Jobe-9F
4tF. Couples-8F
4tT. Lehman-8F
6G. Day-6F
7tS. Ames-5F
7tV. Singh-5F
7tS. Verplank-5F
10tD. Garwood-4F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2017 Quaker State 400
Qualifying
AJ Allmendinger
Trevor Bayne
Ryan Blaney
Clint Bowyer
Chris Buescher
Kurt Busch
Kyle Busch
Landon Cassill
Matt DiBenedetto
Austin Dillon
View Full Grid
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2017 Buckle Up in Your Truck 225
Qualifying
Jordan Anderson
Christopher Bell
T.J. Bell
Norm Benning
Chase Briscoe
Kyle Busch
Ross Chastain
Wendell Chavous
Austin Cindric
Jennifer Jo Cobb
View Full Grid
 
2017 Iowa Corn 300
Qualifying
Mikhail Aleshin
Marco Andretti
Ed Carpenter
Helio Castroneves
Max Chilton
Conor Daly
Scott Dixon
Esteban Gutierrez
J.R. Hildebrand
James Hinchcliffe
View Full Grid
 
2017 Austrian Grand Prix
Qualifying
Fernando Alonso
Valtteri Bottas
Marcus Ericsson
Romain Grosjean
Lewis Hamilton
Nico Hulkenberg
Daniil Kvyat
Kevin Magnussen
Felipe Massa
Esteban Ocon
View Full Grid
 
ATPWTA
ATP Scoreboard
Thursday, Jul. 6
Wimbledon (ATP/WTA)
Second Round
(13) G. Dimitrov6 6 6   
M. Baghdatis3 2 1   
D. Ferrer3     
S. Darcis0     
(27) M. Zverev6 6 2 3 6 
M. Kukushkin1 2 6 6 4 
(23) J. Isner77 65 7 65 3 
D. Sela65 77 5 77 6 
(15) G. Monfils77 6 6   
K. Edmund61 4 4   
(2) N. Djokovic6 6 6   
A. Pavlasek2 2 1   
(29) J. Del Potro4 4 63   
E. Gulbis6 6 77   
(11) T. Berdych6 6 68 6  
R. Harrison4 3 710 3  
Y. Sugita1 7 6 62 2 
A. Mannarino6 5 4 77 6 
(25) A. Ramos-Vino7 66 4 6 6 
A. Rublev5 78 6 3 4 
(8) D. Thiem5 6 6 6  
G. Simon7 4 2 4  
(32) P. Lorenzi4 60 77 2  
J. Donaldson6 77 60 6  
(6) M. Raonic3 79 6 7  
M. Youzhny6 67 4 5  
(3) R. Federer77 6 6   
D. Lajovic60 3 2   
(17) J. Sock3 4 6 6 2 
S. Ofner6 6 3 2 6 
(10) A. Zverev6 6 6   
F. Tiafoe3 4 3   
 
WTA Scoreboard
Thursday, Jul. 6
Wimbledon (ATP/WTA)
Second Round
V. Lepchenko77 2 2   
P. Hercog62 6 6   
(7) S. Kuznetsova6 7    
E. Makarova0 5    
(24) C. Vandeweghe6 6    
T. Maria4 2    
(12) K. Mladenovic6 4 4   
A. Riske2 6 6   
L. Tsurenko6 2 6   
V. Golubic1 6 3   
(9) A. Radwanska5 79 6   
C. McHale7 67 3   
Z. Diyas6 77    
A. Rodionova4 64    
(3) K. Pliskova6 5 2   
M. Rybarikova3 7 6   
P. Martic6 6    
D. Allertova1 4    
(19) T. Bacsinszky6 6    
K. Kucova1 0    
S. Cirstea4 77 0   
B. Mattek-San6 64 0   
(14) G. Muguruza6 6    
Y. Wickmayer2 4    
(1) A. Kerber7 7    
K. Flipkens5 5    
(29) D. Kasatkina3 2    
A. Kontaveit6 6    
(5) C. Wozniacki6 6    
T. Pironkova3 4    
(32) L. Safarova77 4 3   
S. Rogers64 6 6   
 
Our Take
Extra Effort