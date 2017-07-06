You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A week after prosecutors dismissed sexual assault charges against a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill student, he is back on the football team.

Allen Artis, a senior from Marietta, Ga., was suspended from the team when Delaney Robinson, a rising junior from Apex, swore out warrants last fall alleging that he raped her in an apartment at the Ram Village complex on Valentine's Day 2016.

Artis maintained he never assaulted Robinson and that they had consensual sex, and the charges against him were dismissed after mediation between the two, Robinson's attorney, Denise Branch, said.

On Thursday, UNC Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham said he had spoked to Artis and to head football coach Larry Fedora and decided to reinstate Artis to the team immediately.

Artis' attorney, Kerry Sutton, said he would petition to get back the year of eligibility that he lost while he fought his legal battle.

"We met yesterday with UNC's NCAA compliance coordinator to request that Allen get the 2016-17 year of his eligibility back since he lost the season due to no fault of his own. If we succeed in that, it will be applied to the 2018 season," Sutton said.