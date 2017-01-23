You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

The odds favor New England quarterback Tom Brady to claim a fourth award, but there’s a decent chance a former ACC player will leave with the game MVP honor if Atlanta wins the Feb. 5 Super Bowl in Houston (6:30 pm, Fox).

With Matt Ryan (Boston College) at quarterback, Matt Schaub (Virginia) as his backup and Devonta Freeman (Florida State) at running back, ex-ACCers will fill prominent roles for the Falcons and in positions that regularly do well in the MVP voting.

Ryan was the ACC player of the year in 2007. Schaub was first-team all-league in 2002 and Freeman was a first-team pick in 2013 on the BCS National Championship team.

Technically, the ACC hasn’t had a big role in Super Bowl MVP history. Former Maryland star Randy White shared the 1978 award with fellow Dallas Cowboy defensive lineman Harvey Martin and ex-Florida State safety Dexter Jackson won in 2003 with Tampa Bay.

The Miami Hurricanes have produced two winners – running back Ottis Anderson of the New York Giants in 1991 and linebacker Ray Lewis of Baltimore in 2001 – but the school didn’t begin ACC play until 2004.

Former NC State standouts Joe Thuney (starting right guard) and No. 3 quarterback Jacoby Brissett are among a handful of New England players. Two other offensive lineman Tre Jackson (Florida State) and Shaq Mason (Georgia Tech) likely will play some, as might veteran defensive lineman Chris Long (Virginia), who was in for a few plays in the 36-17 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday.

But the Falcons have been far more dependent on ACC and regional talent in the draft over the years than almost any team in the NFL.

The 44-21 win over Green Bay for the National Conference title on Sunday was led by Ryan, wide-out Julio Jones (Alabama, SEC), Freeman and a defensive front that included former Clemson stars Vic Beasley and Grady Jackson, plus linebackers Josh Keyes (Boston College), LaRoy Reynolds (Virginia) and Phil Wheeler (Georgia Tech), and down line reserves Dwight Freeney (Syracuse prior its ACC arrival in 2013) and Joe Vellano (Maryland during its ACC membership). The punter is former Miami standout Matt Bosher.

Two other North Carolina-based players – former ECU star wide-out Justin Hardy and North Carolina A&T cornerback Deji Olatoye – are likely to get a few Super Bowl reps.

A big key for the Falcons will be dealing with New England’s defense, a facet of the game that wound up tripping the Carolina Panthers and quarterback Cam Newton in last season’s Super Bowl loss to Denver at Santa Clara, Calif.

Although the Broncos didn’t have an overwhelming offense, they were able to make in-game defensive adjustments that contained and confused Newton en route to a 24-10 win. So effective was that defense that Denver linebacker Von Miller was selected MVP.

The same general pattern has held for the past four seasons. The only NFC team to win during that stretch was Seattle with its 43-8 rout of Denver at the end of the 2012 season when Seahawks linebacker Malcolm Smith was the MVP.

Ryan is a more polished pocket passer and has better accuracy than Newton, but the Pats’ defense is much improved over the units that helped turn back Seattle 28-24 after the 2014 season, Philadelphia (24-21 after 2004) and the Panthers (32-29 after 2003).

That New England defense made Steeler QB Ben Roethlisberger look older and slower than his 34 years in the win Sunday and it’ll be a challenge for 31-year-old Ryan in Houston.

But if Ryan can counteract the in-game adjustments used by Green Bay and Seattle a week earlier in the playoffs, he very well could slip past the mighty Brady, who seemingly is Peter Pan at 39, and slip off with the MVP trophy.