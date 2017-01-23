Caulton Tudor

Former ACC players will fill prominent Super Bowl roles

Posted 10:45 a.m. today

Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan walks off the field after the NFL football NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta. The Falcons won 44-21 to advance to Super Bowl LI. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

By Caulton Tudor

The odds favor New England quarterback Tom Brady to claim a fourth award, but there’s a decent chance a former ACC player will leave with the game MVP honor if Atlanta wins the Feb. 5 Super Bowl in Houston (6:30 pm, Fox).

With Matt Ryan (Boston College) at quarterback, Matt Schaub (Virginia) as his backup and Devonta Freeman (Florida State) at running back, ex-ACCers will fill prominent roles for the Falcons and in positions that regularly do well in the MVP voting.

Ryan was the ACC player of the year in 2007. Schaub was first-team all-league in 2002 and Freeman was a first-team pick in 2013 on the BCS National Championship team.

Technically, the ACC hasn’t had a big role in Super Bowl MVP history. Former Maryland star Randy White shared the 1978 award with fellow Dallas Cowboy defensive lineman Harvey Martin and ex-Florida State safety Dexter Jackson won in 2003 with Tampa Bay.

The Miami Hurricanes have produced two winners – running back Ottis Anderson of the New York Giants in 1991 and linebacker Ray Lewis of Baltimore in 2001 – but the school didn’t begin ACC play until 2004.

Former NC State standouts Joe Thuney (starting right guard) and No. 3 quarterback Jacoby Brissett are among a handful of New England players. Two other offensive lineman Tre Jackson (Florida State) and Shaq Mason (Georgia Tech) likely will play some, as might veteran defensive lineman Chris Long (Virginia), who was in for a few plays in the 36-17 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday.

But the Falcons have been far more dependent on ACC and regional talent in the draft over the years than almost any team in the NFL.

The 44-21 win over Green Bay for the National Conference title on Sunday was led by Ryan, wide-out Julio Jones (Alabama, SEC), Freeman and a defensive front that included former Clemson stars Vic Beasley and Grady Jackson, plus linebackers Josh Keyes (Boston College), LaRoy Reynolds (Virginia) and Phil Wheeler (Georgia Tech), and down line reserves Dwight Freeney (Syracuse prior its ACC arrival in 2013) and Joe Vellano (Maryland during its ACC membership). The punter is former Miami standout Matt Bosher.

Two other North Carolina-based players – former ECU star wide-out Justin Hardy and North Carolina A&T cornerback Deji Olatoye – are likely to get a few Super Bowl reps.

A big key for the Falcons will be dealing with New England’s defense, a facet of the game that wound up tripping the Carolina Panthers and quarterback Cam Newton in last season’s Super Bowl loss to Denver at Santa Clara, Calif.

Although the Broncos didn’t have an overwhelming offense, they were able to make in-game defensive adjustments that contained and confused Newton en route to a 24-10 win. So effective was that defense that Denver linebacker Von Miller was selected MVP.

The same general pattern has held for the past four seasons. The only NFC team to win during that stretch was Seattle with its 43-8 rout of Denver at the end of the 2012 season when Seahawks linebacker Malcolm Smith was the MVP.

Ryan is a more polished pocket passer and has better accuracy than Newton, but the Pats’ defense is much improved over the units that helped turn back Seattle 28-24 after the 2014 season, Philadelphia (24-21 after 2004) and the Panthers (32-29 after 2003).

That New England defense made Steeler QB Ben Roethlisberger look older and slower than his 34 years in the win Sunday and it’ll be a challenge for 31-year-old Ryan in Houston.

But if Ryan can counteract the in-game adjustments used by Green Bay and Seattle a week earlier in the playoffs, he very well could slip past the mighty Brady, who seemingly is Peter Pan at 39, and slip off with the MVP trophy.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
TVRadio
  • CBB: Wake Forest at Syracuse

    Tomorrow at 8:00 pm on WRAL-2

  • CBB: Duke at Wake Forest

    Saturday at 3:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NFL: NC State at Louisville

    Sunday at 1:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NHL: All-Star Game

    Sunday at 3:30 pm on WRAL-TV

  • CBB: NC State at Duke

    Tonight at 7:00 on Buzz Sports Radio

  • NHL: Hurricanes at Washington

    Tonight at 7:00 on 99.9 The Fan

TV/Radio Schedule
CBKNFLNBANHLGolfRacingTennis
Men's College Basketball
3
Gonzaga
5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 北京时间6:00 MST8:00 EST
Preview
Portland
NCSU
4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET12:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST
Preview
17
Duke
NFL Scoreboard
Sunday, Jan. 29
AFC 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 北京时间6:00 MST8:00 EST7:00 CT5:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:�
NFC 
NBA Scoreboard
Washington 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)01:0019:00 ET6:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Charlotte 
LA Clippers 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)01:3019:30 ET6:30 CTNaN:�
Preview
Atlanta 
Sacramento 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)01:3019:30 ET6:30 CTNaN:�
Preview
Detroit 
Golden State 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)01:3019:30 ET6:30 CTNaN:�
Preview
Miami 
San Antonio 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)01:3019:30 ET6:30 CTNaN:�
Preview
Brooklyn 
Cleveland 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)02:0020:00 ET7:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
New Orleans 
New York 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)02:0020:00 ET7:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Indiana 
Houston 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)02:0020:00 ET7:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Milwaukee 
Oklahoma City 6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 7:00 MST9:00 EST6:00 UAE (+1)03:0021:00 ET8:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Utah 
NHL Scoreboard
Los Angeles 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
NY Rangers 
Carolina 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Washington 
Calgary 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 北京时间5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)19:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Toronto 
Anaheim 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 北京时间6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Winnipeg 
San Jose 6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 北京时间7:00 MST9:00 EST6:00 UAE (+1)21:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Colorado 
Florida 6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 北京时间7:00 MST9:00 EST6:00 UAE (+1)21:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Arizona 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
CareerBuilder (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1H. Swafford-20F
2A. Hadwin-19F
3tB. Cauley-18F
3tB. Harman-18F
5D. Bozzelli-17F
6tC. Campbell-16F
6tB. Steele-16F
8S. Stallings-15F
9tM. Laird-14F
9tS. O'Hair-14F
View Full Leaderboard
 
CME Tour Champ (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1C. Hull-19F
2S. Ryu-17F
3J. Song-15F
4tM. Martin-14F
4tB. Recari-14F
4tA. Jutanugarn-14F
7I. Chun-13F
8tS. Feng-12F
8tA. Yang-12F
10tL. Ko-11F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Abu Dhabi (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1T. Fleetwood-17F
2tD. Johnson-16F
2tP. Larrazabal-16F
4tK. Aphibarnrat-15F
4tM. Kaymer-15F
4tB. Wiesberger-15F
7D. Burmester-14F
8tP. Hanson-13F
8tH. Stenson-13F
8tL. Westwood-13F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Mitsubishi Chmp (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1B. Langer-15F
2F. Couples-14F
3K. Triplett-13F
4tO. Browne-12F
4tL. Janzen-12F
4tD. Toms-12F
4tD. Waldorf-12F
8tR. Mediate-11F
8tT. Pernice, Jr.-11F
8tG. Sauers-11F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2016 Ford EcoBoost 400
Final Results
1. Jimmie Johnson
2. Kyle Larson
3. Kevin Harvick
4. Joey Logano
5. Jamie McMurray
6. Kyle Busch
7. Matt Kenseth
8. AJ Allmendinger
9. Denny Hamlin
10. Michael McDowell
View Full Results
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2016 Ford EcoBoost 200
Final Results
1. William Byron
2. Tyler Reddick
3. Johnny Sauter
4. Kyle Larson
5. Daniel Hemric
6. Daniel Suarez
7. Matt Crafton
8. Christopher Bell
9. Timothy Peters
10. Cole Custer
View Full Results
 
2016 GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma
Final Results
1. Simon Pagenaud
2. Graham Rahal
3. Juan Pablo Montoya
4. Ryan Hunter-Reay
5. Alexander Rossi
6. Josef Newgarden
7. Helio Castroneves
8. Marco Andretti
9. Charlie Kimball
10. Sebastien Bourdais
View Full Results
 
2016 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Final Results
1. Lewis Hamilton
2. Nico Rosberg
3. Sebastian Vettel
4. Max Verstappen
5. Daniel Ricciardo
6. Kimi Raikkonen
7. Nico Hulkenberg
8. Sergio Perez
9. Felipe Massa
10. Fernando Alonso
View Full Results
 
ATPWTA
ATP Scoreboard
Monday, Jan. 23
Australian Open (ATP/WTA)
Fourth Round
(15) G. Dimitrov2 77 6 6  
D. Istomin6 62 2 1  
(3) M. Raonic78 3 6 6  
(13) R. Bautista A66 6 4 1  
(6) G. Monfils3 3 6 4  
(9) R. Nadal6 6 4 6  
Quarterfinals
(4) S. Wawrinka 
(12) J. Tsonga 
 
WTA Scoreboard
Monday, Jan. 23
Australian Open (ATP/WTA)
Fourth Round
(5) K. Pliskova6 6    
(22) D. Gavrilova3 3    
Quarterfinals
(13) V. Williams 
(24) A. Pavlyuchen 
(7) G. Muguruza 
C. Vandeweghe 
 
Our Take
Extra Effort