North Carolina

Former Tar Heel Hairston arrested on outstanding warrant in Wilmington

Posted 6:26 p.m. today

PJ Hairston will not suit up for the Tar Heels again after UNC decided not to appeal to the NCAA to reinstate him.

Wilmington, N.C. — P.J. Hairston, the former University of North Carolina Tar Heel basketball player whose record of traffic violations saw him suspended from the team in 2013, was arrested this week in Wilmington on an outstanding warrant.

According to Wrightsville Beach Police Chief Dan House, his officers pulled over a man driving Hairston's car and figured out that the owner was wanted on a charge of harassing communication.

It was unclear what Hairston, who is currently on the roster of the D-League Rio Grande Vipers, was doing in Wilmington.

