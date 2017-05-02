Panthers Blitz

Former UNC safety Tre Boston one of 5 Panthers waived

The Carolina Panthers waived former University of North Carolina safety Tre Boston Tuesday as one of five players who were let go.

Fullback Devon Johnson, tackles Jordan Rigsbee and Jake Rodgers and cornerback Lou Young were also waived.

In three NFL seasons with Carolina, Boston played 42 regular season games with 16 starts and totaled 93 tackles, two sacks, nine passes defended and three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. He was a fourth-round draft choice from UNC in 2014 but suffered a knee injury late in the 2016 season that forced him to injured reserve.

Carolina saves $1.797 million in cap space by waiving the former Tar Heel.

Johnson and Rigsbee were each undrafted free agents signed in 2016, but neither saw regular season action after suffering injuries.

Rodgers has spent the last two seasons on the New York Giants and Panthers practice squads.

Young played in six games and tallied one tackle for the Panthers in 2016.

