Bill Peters predicted his offseason would be a lot more enjoyable than the offseason of the man above him in the Carolina Hurricanes organization -- General Manager Ron Francis.

The head coach wasn't wrong.

"Every time I call Bill, he's headed out to the lake or the boat and I'm calling him from my office," Francis said.

Dangling double-digit draft picks, Peters hoped other teams would also be calling Francis for the trade bait. Chicago nibbled almost immediately, for Scott Darling.

"(Peters) said he didn't want me using all 11, so when we gave up one (pick) for Darling, I told him his mission's complete," Francis said. "We're not using all 11 (draft picks)."

Plenty of new possible faces surfaced this weekend, though.

When fraqncishes hand in their list of protected players for Wednesday's expansion draft.

"We'll be spending Father's Day looking at the list and seeing if there's somebody on the list that we like and having conversations with Vegas at that point about who they may be willing to take and flip and we'll go from there."

If no one peaks Francis' interest, there's always the regularly scheduled process three days later.

"We're comfortable both ways," Francis said. "If we can move picks to get players that can step into our lineup, then we're all for doing that. If we can't get the right deals and we have to use the picks, then we still think there's still some really good players. Having said that, six picks in the top 73 isn't a bad thing."

Peters may be the devil on Francis' shoulder pleading for more wheeling and dealing, but either way, given that draft cache, expect several new faces when camp opens up in September