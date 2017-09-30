banner
College Football

Georgia Tech controls clock, beats North Carolina 33-7

Posted 24 minutes ago
Updated 16 minutes ago

Georgia Tech quarterback TaQuon Marshall (16) dives into the end zone for a touchdown against North Carolina's Dominique Ross (3) and K.J. Sails (9) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

By CHARLES ODUM, AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech played keep-away against North Carolina, dominating the clock with its ball-control offense, and KirVonte Benson scored on a 63-yard run as the Yellow Jackets beat the Tar Heels 33-7 on Saturday.

Georgia Tech (3-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) had scoring drives of 18 and 17 plays in the first half to wear down short-handed North Carolina (1-4, 0-3).

TaQuon Marshall ran for 137 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown run, and threw a 12-yard scoring pass to Ricky Jeune. Benson added 130 yards rushing.

Georgia Tech ran 65 plays, compared to 58 for North Carolina, and held the all for more than 38 minutes.

The Tar Heels have lost 13 players, including top wide receiver Austin Proehl, to season-ending injuries.

North Carolina avoided being shut out when Jordon Brown scored on an 8-yard run with 5:05 remaining. The touchdown was set up by Chazz Surratt's 34-yard pass to Jordan Cunningham.

It was a dramatic departure from recent shootouts in the series. North Carolina averaged 44.7 points in winning the last three games against Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets held the ball for 18 plays and 8 minutes, 54 seconds on a 90-yard touchdown drive capped by Marshall's 5-yard run in the first quarter.

It was Georgia Tech's longest touchdown drive since 2012. The Yellow Jackets then added a 17-play, 74-yard drive in the second quarter that ended with a 21-yard field goal by Shawn Davis.

It marked the first time in Paul Johnson's 10 seasons as Georgia Tech's coach the Yellow Jackets had two scoring drives of at least 17 plays in a game.

Georgia Tech, which lost four fumbles in last week's 35-17 win over Pittsburgh, had two more lost fumbles by Marshall and Benson. One play after Marshall's fumble, A.J. Gray had the first of his two interceptions to give possession back to the Yellow Jackets. Benson then broke free for his 63-yard touchdown run.

Benson fumbled at the goal line late in the third quarter.

North Carolina's Freeman Jones was wide left on a 40-yard field goal in the second quarter and again was left on a 52-yard attempt to end the half. Entering the game, Jones had made three of four field goal attempts, but none longer than 39 yards. He has missed each of his three attempts this season from 40 yards or longer.

Georgia Tech backup quarterback Matthew Jordan had a 5-yard scoring run with less than 2 minutes remaining.

THE TAKEAWAY

North Carolina: The Tar Heels offense, so high-powered in wins over Georgia Tech the last three years, showed the effects of the latest string of season-ending injuries. In addition to Proehl, defensive tackle Tyler Powell, tight end Carl Tucker and receiver Rontavius Groves were declared out for the season this week.

Georgia Tech: The productive spread-option attack and its emphasis on the run grabs the headlines but the Yellow Jackets are also winning with defense this season. Even though the Tar Heels have lost some key playmakers, it was a strong showing by the defense, which was led by Gray's two interceptions. Defense could be the difference in Georgia Tech's hopes in the ACC Coastal Division.

UP NEXT

North Carolina: The Tar Heels on Saturday will make their first visit to No. 22 Notre Dame since taking a 29-24 win in 2008.

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets will be off on Saturday before playing at No. 14 Miami on Oct. 14.

___

For more AP college football coverage: www.collegefootball.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
Listen & Watch
TVRadio
  • Logan Zone

    Tomorrow at 11:00 am on WRAL-TV

  • Golf: President’s Cup

    Tomorrow at 12:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NFL: Indianapolis @ Seattle

    Tomorrow at 8:20 pm on WRAL-TV

  • ACC Football: Duke @ Virginia

    Saturday at 12:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NFL Football: Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots

    Tomorrow at 1:00 pm on 99.9 The Fan

  • Larry Fedora Weekly Press Conference

    Monday at 11:45 am on Buzz Sports Radio

TV/Radio Schedule
CFBNFLNBANHLMLBMiLBGolfRacingTennis
AP Top 25
Fri, Sept 29
14
Miami (FL)
31Final
Duke
6
5
USC
27Final
16
Washington State
30
Sat, Sept 30
18
South Florida
61Final
East Carolina
31
Vanderbilt
24Final
21
Florida
38
Northwestern
24Final
10
Wisconsin
33
Murray State
010:30
1st
17
Louisville
7
Indiana
011:41
1st
4
Penn State
14
7
Georgia
313:37
1st
Tennessee
0
Miami (OH)
2:00 PT3:00 MT4:00 CT5:00 ET9:00 GMT5:00 北京时间2:00 MST4:00 EST
Preview
22
Notre Dame
24
Mississippi State
3:00 PT4:00 MT5:00 CT6:00 ET10:00 GMT6:00 北京时间3:00 MST5:00 EST
Preview
13
Auburn
Troy
4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET11:00 GMT7:00 北京时间4:00 MST6:00 EST
Preview
25
LSU
11
Ohio State
4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET11:30 GMT7:30 北京时间4:30 MST6:30 EST
Preview
Rutgers
6
Washington
5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET12:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST
Preview
Oregon State
15
Oklahoma State
5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET12:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST
Preview
Texas Tech
2
Clemson
5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET12:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST
Preview
12
Virginia Tech
Ole Miss
6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 北京时间6:00 MST8:00 EST
Preview
1
Alabama
Northern Illinois
7:30 PT8:30 MT9:30 CT10:30 ET2:30 GMT10:30 北京时间7:30 MST9:30 EST
Preview
19
San Diego State
NFL Scoreboard
Thursday, Sep. 28
Chicago14Final
Green Bay35
Sunday, Oct. 1
New Orleans 6:30 PT7:30 MT8:30 CT9:30 ET13:30 GMT21:30 6:30 MST8:30 EST8:30 CT17:30 UAE9:30 ETNaN:�
Preview
Miami 
Buffalo 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Atlanta 
Pittsburgh 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Baltimore 
Cincinnati 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Cleveland 
LA Rams 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Dallas 
Tennessee 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Houston 
Detroit 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Minnesota 
Carolina 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
New England 
Jacksonville 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
NY Jets 
San Francisco 1:05 PT2:05 MT3:05 CT4:05 ET20:05 GMT4:05 1:05 MST3:05 EST3:05 CT0:05 UAE (+1)16:05 ETNaN:�
Preview
Arizona 
Philadelphia 1:05 PT2:05 MT3:05 CT4:05 ET20:05 GMT4:05 1:05 MST3:05 EST3:05 CT0:05 UAE (+1)16:05 ETNaN:�
Preview
LA Chargers 
NY Giants 1:05 PT2:05 MT3:05 CT4:05 ET20:05 GMT4:05 1:05 MST3:05 EST3:05 CT0:05 UAE (+1)16:05 ETNaN:�
Preview
Tampa Bay 
Oakland 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET20:25 GMT4:25 1:25 MST3:25 EST3:25 CT0:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
Preview
Denver 
Indianapolis 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST7:30 CT4:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:�
Preview
Seattle 
Monday, Oct. 2
Washington 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST7:30 CT4:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:�
Preview
Kansas City 
NBA Preseason
Denver 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)02:3020:30 ET7:30 CTNaN:�
Golden State 
Minnesota 7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 7:00 MST9:00 EST6:00 UAE (+1)04:0022:00 ET9:00 CTNaN:�
LA Lakers 
NHL Preseason
Columbus 1:00 PT2:00 MT3:00 CT4:00 ET20:00 GMT4:00 1:00 MST3:00 EST0:00 UAE (+1)16:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Pittsburgh 
Detroit 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET23:00 GMT7:00 4:00 MST6:00 EST3:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Toronto 
Ottawa 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET23:00 GMT7:00 4:00 MST6:00 EST3:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Montreal 
Dallas 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Minnesota 
Tampa Bay 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Nashville 
Boston 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Chicago 
Winnipeg 6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)21:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Calgary 
Arizona 7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 7:00 MST9:00 EST6:00 UAE (+1)22:00 ETNaN:� BRT
San Jose 
Edmonton 7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 7:00 MST9:00 EST6:00 UAE (+1)22:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Vancouver 
Anaheim 7:30 PT8:30 MT9:30 CT10:30 ET2:30 GMT10:30 7:30 MST9:30 EST6:30 UAE (+1)22:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Los Angeles 
MLB Scoreboard
Interleague
Arizona 4:15 PT5:15 MT6:15 CT7:15 ET19:15 ET23:15 GMT7:15 4:15 MST6:15 EST6:45 VEN3:15 UAE (+1)6:15 CT
Preview
Kansas City 
American League
Houston2Bot
7th
Boston6
Toronto1Bot
8th
NY Yankees2
Baltimore03:10 PT4:10 MT5:10 CT6:10 ET18:10 ET22:10 GMT6:10 3:10 MST5:10 EST5:40 VEN2:10 UAE (+1)5:10 CT
Preview
Tampa Bay0
Chi White Sox04:10 PT5:10 MT6:10 CT7:10 ET19:10 ET23:10 GMT7:10 4:10 MST6:10 EST6:40 VEN3:10 UAE (+1)6:10 CT
Preview
Cleveland0
Detroit 4:10 PT5:10 MT6:10 CT7:10 ET19:10 ET23:10 GMT7:10 4:10 MST6:10 EST6:40 VEN3:10 UAE (+1)6:10 CT
Preview
Minnesota 
Oakland 5:05 PT6:05 MT7:05 CT8:05 ET20:05 ET0:05 GMT8:05 5:05 MST7:05 EST7:35 VEN4:05 UAE (+1)7:05 CT
Preview
Texas 
Seattle 6:07 PT7:07 MT8:07 CT9:07 ET21:07 ET1:07 GMT9:07 6:07 MST8:07 EST8:37 VEN5:07 UAE (+1)8:07 CT
Preview
LA Angels 
National League
Cincinnati01:05 PT2:05 MT3:05 CT4:05 ET16:05 ET20:05 GMT4:05 1:05 MST3:05 EST3:35 VEN0:05 UAE (+1)3:05 CT
Preview
Chi Cubs0
San Diego01:05 PT2:05 MT3:05 CT4:05 ET16:05 ET20:05 GMT4:05 1:05 MST3:05 EST3:35 VEN0:05 UAE (+1)3:05 CT
Preview
San Francisco0
Milwaukee01:15 PT2:15 MT3:15 CT4:15 ET16:15 ET20:15 GMT4:15 1:15 MST3:15 EST3:45 VEN0:15 UAE (+1)3:15 CT
Preview
St. Louis0
Pittsburgh04:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET19:05 ET23:05 GMT7:05 4:05 MST6:05 EST6:35 VEN3:05 UAE (+1)6:05 CT
Preview
Washington0
NY Mets04:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET19:05 ET23:05 GMT7:05 4:05 MST6:05 EST6:35 VEN3:05 UAE (+1)6:05 CT
Preview
Philadelphia0
Atlanta 4:10 PT5:10 MT6:10 CT7:10 ET19:10 ET23:10 GMT7:10 4:10 MST6:10 EST6:40 VEN3:10 UAE (+1)6:10 CT
Preview
Miami 
LA Dodgers 5:10 PT6:10 MT7:10 CT8:10 ET20:10 ET0:10 GMT8:10 5:10 MST7:10 EST7:40 VEN4:10 UAE (+1)7:10 CT
Preview
Colorado 
Minor League Baseball
International League
Memphis 4:07 PT5:07 MT6:07 CT7:07 ET12:07 GMT
Durham 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
Presidents Cup (PGA)
USA: 11.5 | International: 2.5
Four Balls - Day 2
MatchScore
Day / Oosthuizen1 up
Reed / Spiethafter 12
 
Berger / Thomas1 up
Matsuyama / Vegasafter 11
 
Kim / Lahiri1 up
Chappell / Hoffmanafter 9
 
Johnson / Koepka1 up
Grace / Leishmanafter 8
Foursomes - Day 2
MatchScore
Fowler / Thomashalved
Grace / OosthuizenF (18)
 
Kisner / Mickelson2 and 1
Grillo / VegasF (17)
 
Johnson / Kuchar4 and 3
Hadwin / ScottF (15)
 
Reed / Spieth4 and 3
Day / LeishmanF (15)
View Full Leaderboard
 
NZL Women's Open (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1B. Mozo-15
2B. Henderson-14
3tB. Lincicome-11
3tJ. Yan-11
5tA. Boulden-10
5tT. Suwannapura-10
5tM. Uribe-10
8tN. Broch Larsen-9
8tB. Recari-9
8tM. Sagstrom-9
View Full Leaderboard
 
British Masters (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1R. Karlsson-1218
2tP. Dunne-1118
2tR. Ramsay-1118
2tG. Storm-1118
2tI. Poulter-1118
2tT. Hatton-1118
7tD. Lingmerth-1018
7tR. McIlroy-1018
7tG. Coetzee-1018
7tS. Lowry-1018
View Full Leaderboard
 
PURE Championship (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1B. Langer-17F
2J. Kelly-14F
3S. McCarron-12F
4O. Browne-11F
5tJ. Durant-9F
5tJ. Parnevik-9F
5tK. Perry-9F
5tP. Price-9F
9S. Parel-8F
10tT. Armour III-7F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2017 Apache Warrior 400
Qualifying
1. Martin Truex Jr.
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Matt Kenseth
5. Daniel Suarez
6. Denny Hamlin
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
8. Ryan Newman
9. Kevin Harvick
10. Erik Jones
View Full Grid
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2017 Las Vegas 350
Qualifying
Jordan Anderson
Christopher Bell
T.J. Bell
Norm Benning
Chase Briscoe
Wendell Chavous
Austin Cindric
Jennifer Jo Cobb
Cody Coughlin
Matt Crafton
View Full Grid
 
2017 GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma
Final Results
1. Simon Pagenaud
2. Josef Newgarden
3. Will Power
4. Scott Dixon
5. Helio Castroneves
6. Graham Rahal
7. Marco Andretti
8. Ryan Hunter-Reay
9. Sebastien Bourdais
10. Conor Daly
View Full Results
 
2017 Malaysia Grand Prix
Qualifying
1. Lewis Hamilton
2. Kimi Raikkonen
3. Max Verstappen
4. Daniel Ricciardo
5. Valtteri Bottas
6. Esteban Ocon
7. Stoffel Vandoorne
8. Nico Hulkenberg
9. Sergio Perez
10. Fernando Alonso
View Full Grid
 
ATPWTA
ATP Scoreboard
Saturday, Sep. 30
Chengdu Open (ATP)
Semifinals
(5) Y. Sugita2 77 0   
D. Istomin6 64 6   
G. Pella7 4 2   
M. Baghdatis5 6 6   
 
Shenzhen Open (ATP)
Semifinals
(2) D. Goffin79 5 6   
H. Laaksonen67 7 3   
(5) A. Dolgopolov6 6    
(6) D. Dzumhur3 4    
 
WTA Scoreboard
Saturday, Sep. 30
Wuhan Open (WTA)
Final
A. Barty77 64 2   
C. Garcia63 77 6   
 
Tashkent Open (WTA)
Final
(2) T. Babos4 4    
K. Bondarenko6 6    
 
China Open (ATP/WTA)
First Round
(10) A. Kerber6 7    
N. Osaka2 5    
D. Gavrilova7 7    
A. Kontaveit5 5    
(12) P. Kvitova6 7    
K. Pliskova3 5    
A. Pavlyuchen6 6    
L. Davis1 1    
(2) S. Halep6 3 6   
A. Riske3 6 2   
M. Barthel64 1    
S. Cirstea77 6    
N. Vikhlyants65 1    
D. Kasatkina77 6    
(16) A. Sevastova63 7 67   
M. Sharapova77 5 79   
(13) K. Mladenovic5 4    
Y. Duan7 6    
 
Our Take
Extra Effort