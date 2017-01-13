banner
College Basketball

Grayson Allen, No. 7 Duke face another tough road trip

Posted 1:14 p.m. yesterday
Updated 11:42 p.m. yesterday

By JOEDY McCREARY, AP Sports Writer

DURHAM, N.C. — Duke and Grayson Allen are about to embark on another tough road trip.

For the second time this week, the seventh-ranked Blue Devils and Allen head to another opponent's home arena when they visit No. 14 Louisville (14-3, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) on Saturday to face a hostile crowd with a long memory of how the guard tripped one of Cardinals last season.

If Tuesday night's visit to No. 9 Florida State was any indication, Allen and the Blue Devils (14-3, 2-2) surely will be reminded of the trip of the Cardinals' Ray Spalding last February. Florida State's Xavier Rathan-Mayes — the second victim of trips by Allen last season — said after the Seminoles' win over Duke that he'd "been waiting a long time to see him again" and it's a safe bet that the fans in Louisville feel the same way.

Here's where things stand heading into Saturday's matchup with Louisville and what's next:

___

IS THIS A PATTERN?

Allen has tripped an opponent three times, so it is fair to say it's a pattern. Allen received a flagrant foul last Feb. 8 when he tripped Spalding, then drew a reprimand from the ACC — but no suspension — after he tripped Rathan-Mayes in the final seconds of a game 17 days later. All was calm around Allen until Dec. 21, when he flung his leg out to trip Steven Santa Ana of Elon, then punched an empty chair during an outburst on the bench. A day after that episode, Allen was suspended indefinitely — which turned out to be for only one game, a blowout loss at Virginia Tech — and was stripped of his team captaincy.

___

HOW MUCH BACKLASH IS ALLEN FACING?

Every move Allen makes is under heavy scrutiny with Twitter, cellphone video cameras and DVRs allowing social-media sleuths to post slow-motion clips of any action by the guard that can be perceived as inflammatory. It happened during the Boston College game last Saturday, when clips popped up online showing a BC player setting a screen on Allen and the Duke guard extending his left leg in an apparent attempt to keep his balance — which none of the media in attendance even noticed live. In the next game at Florida State, video circulated online showing Allen appearing to shove a Seminoles assistant while falling into the bench — only to have Allen be absolved when Seminoles assistant Dennis Gates posted a statement on Twitter saying "I know what a dirty play is and I was not the victim of one."

___

WILL HE BE OFFICIATED DIFFERENTLY?

That's a tough question to answer, because his role and playing style have changed over the last month. After he tripped the Elon player, he was benched for the rest of the first half and when he returned after halftime, he seemed more passive than usual — almost tentative. And in the three games he's played since his suspension ended, he's become more of a facilitator and less of a threat to score, piling up 23 assists in that span while shooting much less frequently. Perhaps as a result, Allen has been called for fewer fouls since the suspension — just five in his last three games, after being assessed an average of 2.2 in his first 12 games this season.

___

WHY WAS HIS SUSPENSION SO SHORT?

Coach Mike Krzyzewski said the suspension would last until he "felt good about the entire situation where he is at." Then in a move made with no fanfare, Allen slipped back into the starting lineup Jan. 4 for the Georgia Tech game. After that game, Krzyzewski defended the decision as "appropriate." That was also the final game for Krzyzewski before he underwent back surgery that will keep him out for a few weeks. The move spared acting head coach Jeff Capel from facing any questions about when Allen would return or whose decision it would be to bring him back.

___

IS THIS A NEW POSITION FOR DUKE?

No, it's not. The Blue Devils have been a lightning-rod program for more than two decades, and Allen is the latest in a long line of Duke players — from Christian Laettner in the early 1990s to J.J. Redick in the mid-2000s — to draw the unrelenting ire of opposing fans. A key difference is, he's the first to be in that situation in the age of social media.

___

IS THE SCRUNITY FAIR?

Depends on who you ask. Duke fans and defenders say Allen is a highly emotional player who toes the fine line of aggressive play — Krzyzewski credits Allen's dive for a loose ball as the turning point in the Blue Devils' national championship game victory in 2015, even creating a team award specifically to honor it. But critics say his predicament is entirely self-inflicted due to his documented tripping antics. After the Florida State game, Capel said that "the kid has been through enough. He's brought a lot of it on himself and some of it is crazy, some of the things that has happened that he's done."

___

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
TVRadio
  • Premier League Soccer: Leicester City vs. Chelsea

    Today at 12:30 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NFL: Seattle at Atlanta

    Today at 4:35 pm on FOX50

  • NFL: Pittsburgh at Kansas City

    Tomorrow at 1:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NFL: Green Bay at Dallas

    Tomorrow at 4:40 pm on FOX50

  • ACC Basketball: Miami at Wake Forest

    Wednesday at 8:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • CBB: UNC at Boston College

    Saturday, Jan. 21 at 12:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • CBB: NC State vs. Wake Forest

    Saturday, Jan. 21 at 2:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • CBB: Duke at Louisville

    Today at 11:00 am on Buzz Sports Radio

  • NHL: Hurricanes vs. NY Islanders

    Tonight at 7:00 on 99.9 The Fan

  • CBB: NC State vs. Georgia Tech

    Tomorrow at 6:30 pm on WRAL-FM

TV/Radio Schedule
CFBNFLNBANHLGolfRacing
Bowl Games
Mon, Jan 9
CFP Championship
2
Clemson
35Final
1
Alabama
31
NFL Scoreboard
Saturday, Jan. 14
Seattle 1:35 PT2:35 MT3:35 CT4:35 ET21:35 GMT5:35 北京时间2:35 MST4:35 EST3:35 CT1:35 UAE (+1)16:35 ETNaN:�
Preview
Atlanta 
Houston 5:15 PT6:15 MT7:15 CT8:15 ET1:15 GMT9:15 北京时间6:15 MST8:15 EST7:15 CT5:15 UAE (+1)20:15 ETNaN:�
Preview
New England 
Sunday, Jan. 15
Green Bay 1:40 PT2:40 MT3:40 CT4:40 ET21:40 GMT5:40 北京时间2:40 MST4:40 EST3:40 CT1:40 UAE (+1)16:40 ETNaN:�
Preview
Dallas 
Pittsburgh 5:20 PT6:20 MT7:20 CT8:20 ET1:20 GMT9:20 北京时间6:20 MST8:20 EST7:20 CT5:20 UAE (+1)20:20 ETNaN:�
Preview
Kansas City 
NBA Scoreboard
Charlotte93Final
Philadelphia102
Brooklyn113Final
Toronto132
Boston103Final
Atlanta101
Memphis110Final
Houston105
Miami108Final
Milwaukee116
Oklahoma City86Final
Minnesota96
Orlando115Final
Portland109
Cleveland120Final
Sacramento108
Detroit77Final
Utah110
NHL Scoreboard
Toronto4Final
NY Rangers2
Chicago0Final
Washington6
NY Islanders5Final
Florida2
Buffalo2Final
Carolina5
Columbus3Final
Tampa Bay1
New Jersey2Final
Calgary1
Winnipeg3Final
Arizona4
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
Sony Open (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1J. Thomas-1718
2G. Woodland-1218
3tZ. Johnson-1018
3tJ. Rose-1018
3tH. Swafford-1018
6tL. List-918
6tW. Simpson-918
6tC. Howell III-918
6tS. Kodaira-918
6tT. Finau-918
View Full Leaderboard
 
CME Tour Champ (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1C. Hull-19F
2S. Ryu-17F
3J. Song-15F
4tM. Martin-14F
4tB. Recari-14F
4tA. Jutanugarn-14F
7I. Chun-13F
8tS. Feng-12F
8tA. Yang-12F
10tL. Ko-11F
View Full Leaderboard
 
SA Open (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1G. Storm-1718
2R. McIlroy-1418
3tJ. Smith-1318
3tJ. Kruger-1318
5tE. Molinari-1218
5tJ. Stalter-1218
5tD. Burmester-1218
5tR. Langasque-1218
5tJ. van Zyl-1218
5tP. Uihlein-1218
View Full Leaderboard
 
Ch Schwab Champ (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1P. Goydos-15F
2B. Langer-13F
3C. Montgomerie-11F
4tW. Austin-7F
4tJ. Haas-7F
6tS. Dunlap-6F
6tD. Waldorf-6F
8tK. Sutherland-4F
8tJ. Parnevik-4F
10tE. Toledo-3F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2016 Ford EcoBoost 400
Final Results
1. Jimmie Johnson
2. Kyle Larson
3. Kevin Harvick
4. Joey Logano
5. Jamie McMurray
6. Kyle Busch
7. Matt Kenseth
8. AJ Allmendinger
9. Denny Hamlin
10. Michael McDowell
View Full Results
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2016 Ford EcoBoost 200
Final Results
1. William Byron
2. Tyler Reddick
3. Johnny Sauter
4. Kyle Larson
5. Daniel Hemric
6. Daniel Suarez
7. Matt Crafton
8. Christopher Bell
9. Timothy Peters
10. Cole Custer
View Full Results
 
2016 GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma
Final Results
1. Simon Pagenaud
2. Graham Rahal
3. Juan Pablo Montoya
4. Ryan Hunter-Reay
5. Alexander Rossi
6. Josef Newgarden
7. Helio Castroneves
8. Marco Andretti
9. Charlie Kimball
10. Sebastien Bourdais
View Full Results
 
2016 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Final Results
1. Lewis Hamilton
2. Nico Rosberg
3. Sebastian Vettel
4. Max Verstappen
5. Daniel Ricciardo
6. Kimi Raikkonen
7. Nico Hulkenberg
8. Sergio Perez
9. Felipe Massa
10. Fernando Alonso
View Full Results
 
Our Take
Extra Effort