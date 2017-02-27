College Basketball

Guy, Perrantes help No. 23 Virginia beat No. 5 UNC 53-43

Posted 26 minutes ago
Updated 24 minutes ago

By HANK KURZ Jr., AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Kyle Guy scored 17 points, London Perrantes had 13 and No. 23 Virginia used a small lineup to neutralize No. 5 North Carolina's size in a 53-43 victory Monday night.

Guy connected on five 3-pointers for Virginia (20-9, 10-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) and Perrantes hit three, continuing to emerge from a shooting slump that contributed greatly to a four-game skid for the Cavaliers.

Joel Berry II scored 12 points to lead the Tar Heels (25-6, 13-4), who snapped a four-game winning streak. ACC player of the year contender Justin Jackson, who arrived averaging 19.9 points in league play, was guarded most of the night by Perrantes and scored just seven points and missed seven of his 10 shots.

The Cavaliers opened a 33-23 lead early in the second half, then saw North Carolina scored the next six points to pull to 33-29. But Devon Hall hit a pair of free throws and Guy followed two Tar Heels misses with a 3-pointer. After the Tar Heels trailed 40-39 with 9:26 left, Perrantes made back-to-back 3s for Virginia, rousing the crowd at John Paul Jones Arena to deafening levels. When Jack Salt added a putback that lingered on the rim, then dropped, the outcome seemed certain.

North Carolina, averaging 86.2 points, scored just four points in the game's last 9:26.

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina: The Tar Heels might not have been as sharp as they would have been had they not already clinched at least a share of the ACC regular season title, but Monday night's game marked the fourth time this season they have scored 23 or fewer points in the first half. They also had 12 turnovers by halftime after averaging just 9.7 in their previous seven games.

Virginia: After coach Tony Bennett used his freshmen sparingly in the second half of four consecutive losses that demonstrated their offensive challenges without the young players, Bennett appears to be willing to sacrifice defensive experience for offensive necessity, and Guy and Ty Jerome have provided a scoring boost.

UP NEXT

The Tar Heels close the regular season at home against Duke on Saturday night.

Virginia wraps up the regular season looking to avenge an earlier loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon.

___

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org

___

Follow Hank on Twitter: www.twitter.com/hankkurzjr

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
TVRadio
  • CBB: NC State at Clemson

    Wednesday at 8:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • Golf: WGC – Mexico Championship

    Saturday at 3:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • Golf: WGC – Mexico Championship

    Sunday at 2:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NHL: Hurricanes at Florida

    Tomorrow at 7:30 pm on 99.9 The Fan

  • NHL: Hurricanes at Lightning

    Wednesday at 7:00 pm on 99.9 The Fan

  • Mark Gottfried Show

    Thursday at 7:00 pm on 99.9 The Fan

TV/Radio Schedule
CBKNBANHLGolfRacingTennis
Men's College Basketball
Oklahoma
1410:12
1st Half
1
Kansas
10
5
North Carolina
43Final
23
Virginia
53
10
West Virginia
62Final
11
Baylor
71
25
Miami (FL)
195:23
1st Half
Virginia Tech
21
NBA Scoreboard
Milwaukee95Final
Cleveland102
Toronto92Final
New York91
Golden State11755.1
4th Qtr
Philadelphia104
Atlanta8810:19
4th Qtr
Boston71
Miami511:12
2nd Qtr
Dallas52
Indiana 6:30 PT7:30 MT8:30 CT9:30 ET2:30 GMT10:30 7:30 MST9:30 EST6:30 UAE (+1)03:3021:30 ET8:30 CTNaN:�
Preview
Houston 
Minnesota 7:30 PT8:30 MT9:30 CT10:30 ET3:30 GMT11:30 8:30 MST10:30 EST7:30 UAE (+1)04:3022:30 ET9:30 CTNaN:�
Preview
Sacramento 
NHL Scoreboard
Montreal21:34
3rd
New Jersey3
Ottawa12nd Int
Tampa Bay4
Los Angeles38:10
2nd
Minnesota2
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
Honda Classic (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1R. Fowler-12F
2tM. Hoffmann-8F
2tG. Woodland-8F
4tW. Bryan-7F
4tC. Collins-7F
4tT. Hatton-7F
4tB. Horschel-7F
4tM. Kaymer-7F
4tJ. Vegas-7F
10G. DeLaet-6F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Honda LPGA (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1A. Yang-22F
2S. Ryu-17F
3S. Kim-15F
4tL. Thompson-13F
4tI. Chun-13F
4tD. Kang-13F
7M. Jutanugarn-12F
8tL. Ko-11F
8tM. Lee-11F
8tA. Ernst-11F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Joburg Open (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1D. Fichardt-15F
2tS. Manley-14F
2tP. Waring-14F
4tJ. Morrison-13F
4tB. Stone-13F
4tJ. Kruyswijk-13F
7tG. Coetzee-12F
7tK. Davidse-12F
7tP. Peterson-12F
7tA. Rai-12F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Chubb Classic (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1F. Couples-16F
2M. Jimenez-13F
3tJ. Kelly-11F
3tJ. Sluman-11F
3tR. Spittle-11F
6tS. McCarron-10F
6tB. Langer-10F
6tJ. Smith-10F
6tK. Sutherland-10F
10tL. Mize-9F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruck
2017 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500
Qualifying
AJ Allmendinger
Aric Almirola
Trevor Bayne
Ryan Blaney
Clint Bowyer
Chris Buescher
Kurt Busch
Kyle Busch
Landon Cassill
Derrike Cope
View Full Grid
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2017 Active Pest Control 200
Qualifying
Jordan Anderson
Christopher Bell
T.J. Bell
Norm Benning
Alex Bowman
Chase Briscoe
Kyle Busch
Wendell Chavous
Austin Cindric
Jennifer Jo Cobb
View Full Grid
 
ATPWTA
ATP Scoreboard
Monday, Feb. 27
Abierto Mexicano TELCEL (ATP/WTA)
First Round
B. Coric6 6    
L. Gomez1 1    
(8) J. Isner4 4    
S. Johnson6 6    
A. Mannarino 
T. Fritz 
(5) D. Goffin 
S. Robert 
E. Escobedo 
S. Kozlov 
F. Lopez 
J. Thompson 
 
Dubai Tennis Championship (ATP)
First Round
(8) G. Muller4 61    
P. Kohlschrei6 77    
M. Granollers6 6    
J. Vesely3 2    
V. Troicki4 3    
G. Garcia-Lop6 6    
(6) R. Bautista A6 77    
K. Khachanov1 64    
(3) R. Federer6 6    
B. Paire1 3    
(4) G. Monfils6 6    
M. Safwat4 3    
 
Brasil Open (ATP)
First Round
I. Cervantes66 4    
R. Olivo78 6    
G. Pella6 6    
G. Clezar2 3    
G. Elias6 7    
O. Luz2 5    
 
WTA Scoreboard
Monday, Feb. 27
Abierto Mexicano TELCEL (ATP/WTA)
First Round
P. Parmentier7 66 6   
N. Gibbs5 78 2   
(2) K. Mladenovic6 6    
V. Lepchenko2 3    
L. Chirico2 2    
S. Rogers6 6    
H. Watson7 6    
B. Mattek-San5 3    
(8) A. Petkovic2 6 6   
J. Loeb6 1 3   
(7) L. Tsurenko0     
C. Paquet0     
K. Flipkens 
R. Zarazua 
 
Alya WTA Malaysian Open (WTA)
First Round
(5) Y. Duan7 6    
Z. Diyas5 3    
S. Soler-Espi3 62    
S. Sorribes T6 77    
N. Hibino7 4 6   
M. Zanevska5 6 2   
I. Falconi3 7 0   
A. Barty6 5 6   
(7) E. Mertens4 64    
L. Kerkhove6 77    
L. Zhu65 6 3   
S. Zheng77 2 6   
(8) C. Buyukakcay2 6 4   
R. Ozaki6 3 6   
K. Kozlova68 2    
K. Zhang710 6    
 
Our Take
Extra Effort