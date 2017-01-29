You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— North Carolina ball boy Asher Lucas can ball, he won't deny it.

​"I can shoot threes if I want, but mostly I'll be around the perimeter, free throws," he said.

But the 11-year-old isn't known for his long-range game.

"He's more of a dive on the floor, hustle kind of guy, a defensive guy," his father Adam Lucas said. "He always guards the other team's best player. That's much more his game than shooting."

That changed dramatically three weeks ago when Asher put on a half-court halftime show in front of 16,000 people in the Dean Dome.

"Once you make one, you want to try again to see if you can make another," the ball boy said. "After I made the other, I was like 'Oh my gosh,' and then it seemed like everyone was focusing in on me. So then on the third one, when I made it, it was like 'Oh my gosh, he made it.'"

Asher was floating after knocking down three in a row from 47 feet.

"Just seeing how happy he was, his feet were not touching the ground," the shooter's father said.

The video went viral, garnering more than one million online views. The three shots even landed Asher on ESPN.

"It was ridiculous because there are so many colleges and players and I'm just that one kid on there," he said.

The 15-minute halftime of a blowout game was good for Asher's 15 minutes of fame. Now Asher's reputation preceeds him.

"He was shooting a free throw at a game the other day and I heard one of the parents say, 'Back up to the midcourt line,'" Asher's father said.

He's a Smith Center legend at only 11-years-old.

"I don't know if he'll ever play another day in his life," Adam said. "If not, that was a great day to have."