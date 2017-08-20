PGA

Raleigh native Webb Simpson finishes third at Wyndham, winner Henrik Stenson sets scoring record

Posted 48 minutes ago
Updated 34 minutes ago

Henrik Stenson reacts to making a birdie putt on the first hole during the final round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

By JOEDY McCREARY, AP Sports Writer

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Henrik Stenson won the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, closing with a 6-under 64 for a one-stroke victory in the final event of the PGA Tour regular season. Raleigh native Webb Simpson finished in third place, 18 under.

The 2013 FedEx Cup champion finished at 22-under 258 at Sedgefield Country Club, breaking the course's 72-hole record set by Carl Pettersson in 2008 and matched last year by Si Woo Kim.

The Swede earned $1,044,000 and 500 postseason points for his first victory since the 2016 British Open. He took control with four birdies in a five-hole stretch of the back nine.

Ollie Schniederjans shot a 64 to finish second. Simpson was 18 under after a 67 Sunday.

Stenson had three consecutive birdies on Nos. 15-17 — leaving a 20-foot eagle putt on the 15th hole about a foot short — after he and Schniederjans were both at 19 under.

Stenseon's 30-foot birdie putt on No. 17 moved him to 22 under.

He needed it, because Schniederjans kept the pressure on him. The 24-year-old former Georgia Tech player made a 40-foot birdie putt on No. 17 and added another birdie on the par-4 18th hole after placing his second shot 2 feet from the pin.

With Schniederjans watching the television broadcast and hoping for a playoff, Stenson rolled a 35-foot birdie putt on No. 18 off the right edge of the cup, then made a 3-footer to end it.

Low scores and tight leaderboards once again were the norm at Sedgefield. With seven holes left for the final pairing, four players — Stenson, Schniederjans, Ryan Armour and Kevin Na — shared the lead at 18 under.

Stenson moved to 19 under with a birdie on the 13th and Schniederjans joined him with a remarkable recovery for birdie on the 15th. His second shot careened off a canopy covering the gallery and landed in a greenside bunker, but he chipped to 2 feet of the flagstick and converted the putt.

The other subplot at Sedgefield was the push by the bubble players to qualify for the playoffs that start next week at The Northern Trust for the top 125 players on the points list.

Geoff Ogilvy, who was at No. 125, finished at 11 under and earned enough points to move to No. 116.

And Martin Flores, who started at No. 139, jumped to No. 118 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2014 after a 63 highlighted by a hole-in-one on the par-3 16th.

"I was very aware of where I was all day but I knew that I needed to be somewhere inside the top 10, have to," Flores said. "So I was able to get off to a great start and I was able to just keep it going all day."

Two other golfers with NC ties, Harold Varner III (ECU) and Davis Love III, finished tied for tenth place at 14 under.

DIVOTS: Ben Crane was the first player this week to ace the 16th hole, earning 1 million rewards points from the tournament's title sponsor. "Billy Horschel and I did a lot of choreography work beforehand and nailed it, did the right high fives," Crane said about his post-ace celebration.

___

More AP golf: apnews.com/tag/apf-Golf

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
TVRadio
  • Premier League Soccer : Manchester United vs. Leicester

    Saturday at 12:30 pm on WRAL-TV

  • Major League Baseball Washington Nationals at Houston Astros

    Wednesday at 7:30 pm on 95.7 The Ticket

TV/Radio Schedule
NFLMLBMiLBGolfRacingTennis
NFL Preseason
Thursday, Aug. 17
Baltimore31Final
Miami7
Buffalo16Final
Philadelphia20
Tampa Bay12Final
Jacksonville8
Friday, Aug. 18
Minnesota13Final
Seattle20
Saturday, Aug. 19
Carolina27Final
Tennessee34
Kansas City30Final
Cincinnati12
Indianapolis19Final
Dallas24
NY Jets6Final
Detroit16
Green Bay21Final
Washington17
New England23Final
Houston27
Chicago24Final
Arizona23
LA Rams24Final
Oakland21
Denver33Final
San Francisco14
Sunday, Aug. 20
Atlanta136:30
4th Qtr
Pittsburgh17
New Orleans 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 MST7:00 EST7:00 CT4:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:�
LA Chargers 
Monday, Aug. 21
NY Giants 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 MST7:00 EST7:00 CT4:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:�
Cleveland 
MLB Scoreboard
Interleague
LA Dodgers1Final
Detroit6
Arizona5Final
Minnesota12
Toronto5Final
10
Chi Cubs6
American League
Seattle0Final
Tampa Bay3
LA Angels5Final
Baltimore4
NY Yankees1Final
Boston5
Oakland3Final
Houston2
Cleveland4Final
Kansas City7
Chi White Sox3Final
Texas2
National League
Miami6Final
NY Mets4
Cincinnati1Final
Atlanta8
Milwaukee8Top
9th
Colorado2
Philadelphia4Bot
8th
San Francisco2
Washington3Bot
6th
San Diego1
St. Louis 4:08 PT5:08 MT6:08 CT7:08 ET19:08 ET23:08 GMT7:08 4:08 MST6:08 EST6:38 VEN3:08 UAE (+1)6:08 CT
Preview
Pittsburgh 
Minor League Baseball
International League
Durham0Final
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre3
Indianapolis3Final
Syracuse4
Gwinnett7Final
Buffalo1
Rochester6Final
Louisville13
Pawtucket 1:05 PT2:05 MT3:05 CT4:05 ET2:05 MT4:05 ET9:05 GMT5:05 北京时间
Columbus 
Toledo2Final
Norfolk1
Lehigh Valley 2:05 PT3:05 MT4:05 CT5:05 ET3:05 MT5:05 ET10:05 GMT6:05 北京时间
Charlotte 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
Wyndham Champ (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1H. Stenson-22F
2O. Schniederjans-21F
3W. Simpson-18F
4tR. Armour-17F
4tK. Na-17F
4tR. Sabbatini-17F
7tM. Flores-15F
7tS. Lowry-15F
7tC. Smith-15F
10tD. Love III-14F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Solheim Cup (LPGA)
USA: 16.5 | Europe: 11.5
Singles - Day 3
MatchScore
Hull1 up
LangF (18)
 
Thompsonhalved
NordqvistF (18)
 
Matthew1 up
LewisF (18)
 
Salas1 up
Ewart ShadoffF (18)
 
Creamer1 up
HallF (18)
 
Yinhalved
IcherF (18)
 
Kerr2 and 1
ReidF (17)
 
Kang3 and 1
PedersenF (17)
 
Sagstrom3 and 2
ErnstF (16)
 
Piller4 and 2
ParkerF (16)
 
Masson4 and 2
WieF (16)
 
Ciganda4 and 3
LincicomeF (15)
View Full Leaderboard
 
Paul Lawrie (EURO)
Leader in BOLD/CAPS
MatchHScore
Siem v OTAEGUI172 and 1
CARLSSON v Canizares163 and 2
View Full Leaderboard
 
DICK'S SG Open (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1S. McCarron-20F
2K. Sutherland-19F
3tJ. Daly-13F
3tW. Austin-13F
3tJ. Sindelar-13F
6B. Langer-12F
7tC. Montgomerie-11F
7tS. Parel-11F
9tK. Perry-10F
9tP. Broadhurst-10F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2017 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race
Final Results
1. Kyle Busch
2. Erik Jones
3. Denny Hamlin
4. Matt Kenseth
5. Kurt Busch
6. Ryan Newman
7. Trevor Bayne
8. Kevin Harvick
9. Kyle Larson
10. Ryan Blaney
View Full Results
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2017 UNOH 200
Final Results
1. Kyle Busch
2. Matt Crafton
3. John Hunter Nemechek
4. Grant Enfinger
5. Ben Rhodes
6. Johnny Sauter
7. Christopher Bell
8. Parker Kligerman
9. Austin Cindric
10. Brandon Jones
View Full Results
 
2017 ABC Supply 500
Final Results
1. Will Power
2. Josef Newgarden
3. Alexander Rossi
4. Simon Pagenaud
5. Tony Kanaan
6. Scott Dixon
7. Helio Castroneves
8. Ryan Hunter-Reay
9. Graham Rahal
10. Carlos Munoz
View Full Results
 
2017 Hungarian Grand Prix
Final Results
1. Sebastian Vettel
2. Kimi Raikkonen
3. Valtteri Bottas
4. Lewis Hamilton
5. Max Verstappen
6. Fernando Alonso
7. Carlos Sainz Jr.
8. Sergio Perez
9. Esteban Ocon
10. Stoffel Vandoorne
View Full Results
 
ATPWTA
ATP Scoreboard
Sunday, Aug. 20
Western & Southern Open (ATP/WTA)
Final
(7) G. Dimitrov 
N. Kyrgios 
 
Winston-Salem Open (ATP)
First Round
T. Monteiro 
A. Dolgopolov 
N. Kicker 
A. Kuznetsov 
M. Baghdatis 
R. Berankis 
J. Struff 
N. Gombos 
D. Lajovic 
P. Chrysochos 
 
WTA Scoreboard
Sunday, Aug. 20
Western & Southern Open (ATP/WTA)
Final
(2) S. Halep 
(4) G. Muguruza 
 
Connecticut Open (WTA)
First Round
M. Lucic-Baro 
A. Kontaveit 
Y. Putintseva 
A. Cornet 
 
Our Take
Extra Effort