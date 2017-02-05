NFL

How to sound like an NFL fan while watching the Super Bowl

Posted 8:30 a.m. today
Updated 37 minutes ago

By HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Pro Football Writer

If you're among the millions of people who watch precisely one NFL game each year, yet want to sound like a real football fan during Sunday's Super Bowl, The Associated Press has you covered.

This guide includes talking points for some of the biggest storylines and critical characters that everyone will be watching and discussing when the New England Patriots face the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51 in Houston:

TOM BRADY: Brady is New England's 39-year-old quarterback, their superstar with the cover-boy looks and the Brazilian supermodel wife. He is certain to be the most yapped-about player in the game — and not merely because he is trying to become the first starting QB to win a fifth Super Bowl ring and first player at any position to win a fourth Super Bowl MVP award. As he throws passes to Chris Hogan (whose college lacrosse days are worth knowing about) or hands off to one of three running backs who could be important, you'll hear plenty about Brady's four-game suspension at the start of this season for what became known as ...

'DEFLATEGATE': The NFL determined the Patriots intentionally underinflated footballs used during their AFC championship game victory two years ago and said Brady had a role. Eventually, after a federal court sided with the league, Brady served his punishment ; the NFL fined the Patriots $1 million and took away two draft picks — all of which is why if New England beats Atlanta, all eyes will be on ...

ROGER GOODELL: The commissioner of the NFL could be put in the awkward position of sharing a postgame stage for the trophy ceremony with Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Brady. Goodell avoided going to Foxborough, Massachusetts, for either of New England's home playoff games last month (he attended two games in Atlanta) and was mocked by Patriots fans' chants of "Where is Roger?" This wasn't the first time Goodell punished the Patriots for running afoul of league rules while they've been coached by ...

BILL BELICHICK: Considered by some the greatest coach in NFL history, branded as a cheater by others, Belichick can break the record for most Super Bowl championships for a coach by collecting No. 5. A flop with the Cleveland Browns in the early 1990s, Belichick then infamously resigned one day after getting the top job with the New York Jets in 2000, heading instead to New England. Long before "Deflategate," there was "Spygate," when the Patriots videotaped signals being sent in by Jets coaches during a 2007 game, earning a $500,000 fine for Belichick. While his offense flourishes thanks to Brady, Belichick is a defensive mastermind, a trait that comes in handy against ...

MATT RYAN: Known as "Matty Ice" for his cool demeanor, Atlanta's quarterback is coming off one of the best seasons in NFL history, including 38 touchdown passes and seven interceptions, making him a favorite to win the MVP award Saturday night. Ryan threw TDs to a record 13 receivers as part of a versatile ...

FALCONS OFFENSE: Orchestrated by offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan — expected to be hired soon to coach the San Francisco 49ers, he is the son of Mike Shanahan, who led the Denver Broncos to two Super Bowl trophies — Atlanta led the NFL by averaging 33.8 points. Receiver Julio Jones can score whenever he touches the ball, Mohamed Sanu is talented, too (and played QB in college, so look for a trick play with him throwing), and Taylor Gabriel is a speedster. Running backs Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman gain yards on the ground and as pass-catchers. The Patriots allowed a league-low 15.6 points per game. In six previous Super Bowls between the No. 1 offense and No. 1 defense , the defense went 5-1. Another trend: Six previous Belichick-Brady Super Bowls (New England is 4-2) were all decided by four points or fewer, so a key role could be played by ...

THE KICKERS: It's been more than 25 years since a Super Bowl extra point was missed, but don't head to the fridge when New England's Stephen Gostkowski and Atlanta's Matt Bryant line up to kick. While both have had successful careers — although Gostkowski did miss three field-goal tries and two extra points in the first seven games this season — kickers all around the NFL had trouble with extra points in 2016, the second year with those attempts taken from 33 yards away, instead of 20. In one week alone this season, 12 extra points were missed, four more than in all of 2014.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Howard Fendrich on Twitter at http://twitter.com/HowardFendrich

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
TVRadio
  • NHL: Los Angeles at Washington

    Today at 12:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • Fox Super Bowl Pregame

    Today at 2:00 pm on FOX50

  • Super Bowl XI: New England Patriots vs Atlanta Falcons

    Tonight at 6:30 on FOX50

  • Super Bowl: New England vs. Atlanta

    Tonight at 5:00 on 99.9 The Fan

TV/Radio Schedule
CBKNFLNBANHLGolfRacingTennis
Men's College Basketball
Indiana
10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET6:00 GMT2:00 北京时间11:00 MST1:00 EST
Preview
10
Wisconsin
20
Notre Dame
10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET6:00 GMT2:00 北京时间11:00 MST1:00 EST
Preview
12
North Carolina
Clemson
9:30 PT10:30 MT11:30 CT12:30 ET5:30 GMT1:30 北京时间10:30 MST12:30 EST
Preview
15
Florida St.
NFL Scoreboard
Sunday, Feb. 5
New England 3:30 PT4:30 MT5:30 CT6:30 ET23:30 GMT7:30 北京时间4:30 MST6:30 EST5:30 CT3:30 UAE (+1)18:30 ETNaN:�
Preview
Atlanta 
NBA Scoreboard
Toronto 9:00 PT10:00 MT11:00 CT12:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST21:00 UAE18:0012:00 ET11:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Brooklyn 
LA Clippers 11:00 PT12:00 MT1:00 CT2:00 ET19:00 GMT3:00 12:00 MST2:00 EST23:00 UAE20:0014:00 ET1:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Boston 
Portland 12:00 PT1:00 MT2:00 CT3:00 ET20:00 GMT4:00 1:00 MST3:00 EST0:00 UAE (+1)21:0015:00 ET2:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Oklahoma City 
NHL Scoreboard
Los Angeles 9:00 PT10:00 MT11:00 CT12:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 北京时间10:00 MST12:00 EST21:00 UAE12:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Washington 
Edmonton 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET18:00 GMT2:00 北京时间11:00 MST1:00 EST22:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Montreal 
Calgary 11:00 PT12:00 MT1:00 CT2:00 ET19:00 GMT3:00 北京时间12:00 MST2:00 EST23:00 UAE14:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
NY RangersNY Rangers 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
Phoenix Open (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1B. An-1618
2M. Laird-1518
3tJ. Peterson-1218
3tG. DeLaet-1218
3tM. Kim-1218
3tH. Matsuyama-1218
7tM. Leishman-1118
7tW. McGirt-1118
7tJ. Spaun-1118
7tM. Kuchar-1118
View Full Leaderboard
 
Bahamas Classic (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1tB. Lincicome - z-26F
1tL. Thompson - z-26F
3S. Lewis-25F
4G. Piller-24F
5tN. Korda-21F
5tP. Phatlum-21F
7A. Ernst-20F
8L. Beck-19F
9tL. Gonzalez Escallon-18F
9tH. Kim-18F
View Full Leaderboard
z = Won in Playoff   y = Lost in Playoff
 
Dubai Desert (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1S. Garcia-19F
2H. Stenson-16F
3tT. Hatton-14F
3tL. Jensen-14F
5tM. Fitzpatrick-12F
5tP. Uihlein-12F
7tG. Coetzee-11F
7tB. Stone-11F
9tM. Carlsson-10F
9tS. Gallacher-10F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Mitsubishi Chmp (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1B. Langer-15F
2F. Couples-14F
3K. Triplett-13F
4tO. Browne-12F
4tL. Janzen-12F
4tD. Toms-12F
4tD. Waldorf-12F
8tR. Mediate-11F
8tT. Pernice, Jr.-11F
8tG. Sauers-11F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2016 Ford EcoBoost 400
Final Results
1. Jimmie Johnson
2. Kyle Larson
3. Kevin Harvick
4. Joey Logano
5. Jamie McMurray
6. Kyle Busch
7. Matt Kenseth
8. AJ Allmendinger
9. Denny Hamlin
10. Michael McDowell
View Full Results
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2016 Ford EcoBoost 200
Final Results
1. William Byron
2. Tyler Reddick
3. Johnny Sauter
4. Kyle Larson
5. Daniel Hemric
6. Daniel Suarez
7. Matt Crafton
8. Christopher Bell
9. Timothy Peters
10. Cole Custer
View Full Results
 
2016 GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma
Final Results
1. Simon Pagenaud
2. Graham Rahal
3. Juan Pablo Montoya
4. Ryan Hunter-Reay
5. Alexander Rossi
6. Josef Newgarden
7. Helio Castroneves
8. Marco Andretti
9. Charlie Kimball
10. Sebastien Bourdais
View Full Results
 
2016 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Final Results
1. Lewis Hamilton
2. Nico Rosberg
3. Sebastian Vettel
4. Max Verstappen
5. Daniel Ricciardo
6. Kimi Raikkonen
7. Nico Hulkenberg
8. Sergio Perez
9. Felipe Massa
10. Fernando Alonso
View Full Results
 
WTA Scoreboard
Sunday, Feb. 5
St. Petersburg Ladies Tro (WTA)
Final
K. Mladenovic6 5    
Y. Putintseva2 4    
Taiwan Open (WTA)
Final
(1) E. Svitolina6 6    
S. Peng3 2    
Our Take
Extra Effort