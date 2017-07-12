Canes Corner

Hurricanes sign defenseman Jaccob Slavin to 7-year extension

Posted 27 minutes ago

Raleigh, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday announced that defenseman Jaccob Slavin has signed a 7-year extension with the team.

The contract, which begins during the 2018-19 season, will pay Slavin an average of $5.3 million.

“Jaccob is one of the cornerstones of our team moving forward, and it was important to secure him with our organization long term,” General Manager Ron Francis said in a statement.

“We believe he is one of the top young defensemen in the NHL today, and are thrilled that he and his wife, Kylie, have made their home in Raleigh.”

Slavin, 23, posted career highs in points (34), goals (3), assists (29) and shorthanded points (4) during his first full NHL season in 2016-17. The Erie, CO, native led the Hurricanes in blocked shots (161), takeaways (83), time on ice per game (23:26) and shorthanded time on ice per game (3:07), and was tied for first in plus/minus with a plus-23 rating, the fourth-best plus/minus season in franchise history.

Slavin ranked second in the NHL in takeaways, first among league defensemen in shorthanded points and tied for 10th among league blueliners in plus/minus.

Selected by the Hurricanes in the fourth round, 120th overall, in the 2012 NHL Draft, Slavin (6’3”, 205 lbs.) has appeared in 145 career NHL games with the Hurricanes, totaling seven goals, 47 assists (54 points) and a plus-24 rating.

The Carolina Hurricanes open their 20th anniversary season on Saturday, Oct. 7, against the Minnesota Wild at PNC Arena.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
TVRadio
  • Golf: Scottish Open

    Saturday at 12:30 pm on WRAL-TV

  • Golf: U.S. Women's Open

    Saturday at 2:00 pm on FOX50

  • PGA: American Century Championship

    Saturday at 3:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NASL: North Carolina FC v. Puerto Rico

    Saturday at 7:30 pm on WRAL-2

  • Golf: Scottish Open

    Sunday at 12:30 pm on WRAL-TV

  • Golf: U.S. Women's Open

    Sunday at 2:00 pm on FOX50

  • PGA: American Century Championship

    Sunday at 3:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • MiLB: Triple-A All-Star Game

    Tonight at 9:00 on Buzz Sports Radio

  • NASL: North Carolina FC v. Puerto Rico

    Saturday at 7:30 pm on 95.7 The Ticket

TV/Radio Schedule
MLBMiLBGolfRacingTennis
MLB Scoreboard
Friday, Jul 14
Interleague
Chi Cubs 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET19:05 ET23:05 GMT7:05 4:05 MST6:05 EST6:35 VEN3:05 UAE (+1)6:05 CT
Baltimore 
American League
NY Yankees 4:10 PT5:10 MT6:10 CT7:10 ET19:10 ET23:10 GMT7:10 4:10 MST6:10 EST6:40 VEN3:10 UAE (+1)6:10 CT
Boston 
Toronto 4:10 PT5:10 MT6:10 CT7:10 ET19:10 ET23:10 GMT7:10 4:10 MST6:10 EST6:40 VEN3:10 UAE (+1)6:10 CT
Detroit 
Seattle 5:10 PT6:10 MT7:10 CT8:10 ET20:10 ET0:10 GMT8:10 5:10 MST7:10 EST7:40 VEN4:10 UAE (+1)7:10 CT
Chi White Sox 
Minnesota 5:10 PT6:10 MT7:10 CT8:10 ET20:10 ET0:10 GMT8:10 5:10 MST7:10 EST7:40 VEN4:10 UAE (+1)7:10 CT
Houston 
Texas 5:15 PT6:15 MT7:15 CT8:15 ET20:15 ET0:15 GMT8:15 5:15 MST7:15 EST7:45 VEN4:15 UAE (+1)7:15 CT
Kansas City 
Cleveland 7:05 PT8:05 MT9:05 CT10:05 ET22:05 ET2:05 GMT10:05 7:05 MST9:05 EST9:35 VEN6:05 UAE (+1)9:05 CT
Oakland 
Tampa Bay 7:07 PT8:07 MT9:07 CT10:07 ET22:07 ET2:07 GMT10:07 7:07 MST9:07 EST9:37 VEN6:07 UAE (+1)9:07 CT
LA Angels 
National League
St. Louis 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET19:05 ET23:05 GMT7:05 4:05 MST6:05 EST6:35 VEN3:05 UAE (+1)6:05 CT
Pittsburgh 
Washington 4:10 PT5:10 MT6:10 CT7:10 ET19:10 ET23:10 GMT7:10 4:10 MST6:10 EST6:40 VEN3:10 UAE (+1)6:10 CT
Cincinnati 
Colorado 4:10 PT5:10 MT6:10 CT7:10 ET19:10 ET23:10 GMT7:10 4:10 MST6:10 EST6:40 VEN3:10 UAE (+1)6:10 CT
NY Mets 
LA Dodgers 4:10 PT5:10 MT6:10 CT7:10 ET19:10 ET23:10 GMT7:10 4:10 MST6:10 EST6:40 VEN3:10 UAE (+1)6:10 CT
Miami 
Arizona 4:35 PT5:35 MT6:35 CT7:35 ET19:35 ET23:35 GMT7:35 4:35 MST6:35 EST7:05 VEN3:35 UAE (+1)6:35 CT
Atlanta 
Philadelphia 5:10 PT6:10 MT7:10 CT8:10 ET20:10 ET0:10 GMT8:10 5:10 MST7:10 EST7:40 VEN4:10 UAE (+1)7:10 CT
Milwaukee 
San Francisco 7:10 PT8:10 MT9:10 CT10:10 ET22:10 ET2:10 GMT10:10 7:10 MST9:10 EST9:40 VEN6:10 UAE (+1)9:10 CT
San Diego 
Minor League Baseball
International League
INT League 6:05 PT7:05 MT8:05 CT9:05 ET2:05 GMT
PCL League 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
Greenbrier (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1X. Schauffele-14F
2R. Streb-13F
3tJ. Lovemark-12F
3tS. Munoz-12F
5tR. Henley-11F
5tK. Kraft-11F
7tR. Blaum-10F
7tT. Finau-10F
9tA. Cejka-9F
9tC. Campbell-9F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Thornberry LPGA (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1K. Kirk-22F
2A. Buhai-21F
3S. Kim-20F
4P. Phatlum-19F
5C. Kerr-18F
6tT. Joh-17F
6tA. Uehara-17F
8tG. Hall-16F
8tM. Stackhouse-16F
8tM. Khang-16F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Irish Open (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1J. Rahm-24F
2tR. Ramsay-18F
2tM. Southgate-18F
4tD. Drysdale-17F
4tR. Fox-17F
4tJ. Rose-17F
4tD. Im-17F
8tJ. Quesne-16F
8tB. Hebert-16F
10tT. Fleetwood-15F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Const. Sr Players (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
M. Allen
S. Ames
B. Andrade
T. Armour III
W. Austin
J. Blake
M. Bradley
P. Broadhurst
M. Brooks
O. Browne
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2017 Overton's 301
Qualifying
AJ Allmendinger
Trevor Bayne
Ryan Blaney
Clint Bowyer
Chris Buescher
Kurt Busch
Kyle Busch
Landon Cassill
Matt DiBenedetto
Austin Dillon
View Full Grid
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2017 Buckle Up in Your Truck 225
Final Results
1. Christopher Bell
2. Brandon Jones
3. Justin Haley
4. Austin Cindric
5. Noah Gragson
6. Kyle Busch
7. Parker Kligerman
8. Matt Crafton
9. Johnny Sauter
10. Austin Hill
View Full Results
 
2017 Honda Indy Toronto
Qualifying
Mikhail Aleshin
Marco Andretti
Helio Castroneves
Max Chilton
Conor Daly
Scott Dixon
Esteban Gutierrez
J.R. Hildebrand
James Hinchcliffe
Ryan Hunter-Reay
View Full Grid
 
2017 British Grand Prix
Qualifying
Fernando Alonso
Valtteri Bottas
Marcus Ericsson
Romain Grosjean
Lewis Hamilton
Nico Hulkenberg
Daniil Kvyat
Kevin Magnussen
Felipe Massa
Esteban Ocon
View Full Grid
 
ATP Scoreboard
Wednesday, Jul. 12
Wimbledon (ATP/WTA)
Quarterfinals
(7) M. Cilic3 78 7 5 6 
(16) G. Muller6 66 5 7 1 
(1) A. Murray6 4 77 1 1 
(24) S. Querrey3 6 64 6 6 
(2) N. Djokovic1     
(11) T. Berdych1     
(3) R. Federer6 4    
(6) M. Raonic4 1    
Our Take
Extra Effort