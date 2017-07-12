You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday announced that defenseman Jaccob Slavin has signed a 7-year extension with the team.

The contract, which begins during the 2018-19 season, will pay Slavin an average of $5.3 million.

“Jaccob is one of the cornerstones of our team moving forward, and it was important to secure him with our organization long term,” General Manager Ron Francis said in a statement.

“We believe he is one of the top young defensemen in the NHL today, and are thrilled that he and his wife, Kylie, have made their home in Raleigh.”

Slavin, 23, posted career highs in points (34), goals (3), assists (29) and shorthanded points (4) during his first full NHL season in 2016-17. The Erie, CO, native led the Hurricanes in blocked shots (161), takeaways (83), time on ice per game (23:26) and shorthanded time on ice per game (3:07), and was tied for first in plus/minus with a plus-23 rating, the fourth-best plus/minus season in franchise history.

Slavin ranked second in the NHL in takeaways, first among league defensemen in shorthanded points and tied for 10th among league blueliners in plus/minus.

Selected by the Hurricanes in the fourth round, 120th overall, in the 2012 NHL Draft, Slavin (6’3”, 205 lbs.) has appeared in 145 career NHL games with the Hurricanes, totaling seven goals, 47 assists (54 points) and a plus-24 rating.

The Carolina Hurricanes open their 20th anniversary season on Saturday, Oct. 7, against the Minnesota Wild at PNC Arena.