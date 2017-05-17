North Carolina

It could be weeks before public sees UNC's latest NCAA response

Posted 11:40 a.m. today
Updated 12:14 p.m. today

Sanibel, Fla. — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill's latest response to allegations from the NCAA is "a pretty lengthy response," UNC Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham told reporters Wednesday at the ACC meetings in Florida.

Cunningham was unwilling or unable to offer any detail about the arguments UNC made in that response, only saying that the university would release the document in time.

"It does take a while to redact it and get it into shape," Cunningham said, estimating that it could be 10 days to two weeks before the response is available to the public.

He promised that UNC would follow the now-familiar pattern of posting details on the Carolina Commitment website created to inform the public of the ongoing investigation into years of so-called "paper classes," which offered students, many of them student-athletes, an easy way to a good grade.

Rick White, associate vice chancellor of university communications, said on Tuesday that the redacted release “may take a few days.”

UNC faces five top-level charges, including lack of institutional control, in the long-running probe centered on courses in the then-Department of African and African-American Studies. UNC received a third Notice of Allegations from the NCAA on Dec. 13 in which the wording restored a reference to football and men's basketball players using irregular courses to help maintain eligibility.

The school was due in March to respond to the charges. But the case hit one of its many delays after Raleigh attorney Elliot Abrams wrote the NCAA to say that former AFAM office administrator Deborah Crowder was willing to talk with investigators.

As recently as Thursday, Crowder met with NCAA investigators to tell her side of the story after years of declining to cooperate. One of the charges against UNC involves the lack of cooperation from Crowder as well as former AFAM chair Julius Nyang’oro.

Crowder, who graded many of the papers in the problem classes, also filed an affidavit defending the courses' quality. She said she didn't create courses to provide special assistance for athletes while saying athletes and non-athletes received equal treatment.

In the past, UNC has challenged the NCAA's jurisdiction and has questioned how much information should be used from a 2014 investigation conducted by former U.S. Justice Department official Kenneth Wainstein into the problems in the formerly named African and Afro-American Studies (AFAM) department.

Cunningham declined to say what defenses UNC used in the most recent response, and had no comment about Crowder's change of heart.

"We've followed the protocols, and we will continue to do that," he said. "Everybody wants to get it to completion. Sometimes it takes longer than you hope. It'll get there at some point."

The NCAA has 60 days to reply to UNC. After that, the university would again go before the NCAA Committee on Infractions for a hearing. Any sanctions would come after that hearing.

"The next step is get a reply from NCAA enforcement staff and then hearing, which appears to be in August," Cunningham said.

He noted that UNC would have lessons to share with other ACC teams after the case is closed.

"We have a penalties and infractions committee in the ACC, and that is designed to take missteps that schools have had and help the other schools avoid them," he said.

UNC has shared some information in the past with other ACC schools, Cunningham said, but since the case is ongoing, has not done so since 2013.

"Once the case gets concluded, that's when you share it with the other members," he said.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
TVRadio
  • MiLB: Bulls v. Gwinnett

    Tomorrow at 7:00 pm on METV 50.2

  • MiLB: Bulls v. Gwinnett

    Friday at 7:00 pm on METV 50.2

  • Bundesliga: Bayern Munich v. SC Freiburg

    Saturday at 9:30 am on FOX50

  • The Preakness Stakes

    Saturday at 5:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • MLB: Anaheim at NY Mets

    Saturday at 7:00 pm on FOX50

  • NHL: Nashville at Anaheim

    Saturday at 7:15 pm on WRAL-TV

  • Soccer: Premier League Goal Zone

    Sunday at 12:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NHL: Ottawa at Pittsburgh

    Sunday at 3:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NBA: Washington/Boston at Cleveland

    Tonight at 7:00 on 99.9 The Fan

TV/Radio Schedule
NBANHLMLBMiLBGolfRacingTennis
NBA Scoreboard
Cleveland 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)02:3020:30 ET7:30 CTNaN:�
Preview
Boston 
NHL Scoreboard
Pittsburgh 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Ottawa 
MLB Scoreboard
Interleague
Houston1Bot
4th
Miami0
Toronto 4:35 PT5:35 MT6:35 CT7:35 ET19:35 ET23:35 GMT7:35 4:35 MST6:35 EST7:05 VEN3:35 UAE (+1)6:35 CT
Preview
Atlanta 
Philadelphia 5:05 PT6:05 MT7:05 CT8:05 ET20:05 ET0:05 GMT8:05 5:05 MST7:05 EST7:35 VEN4:05 UAE (+1)7:05 CT
Preview
Texas 
Colorado 5:10 PT6:10 MT7:10 CT8:10 ET20:10 ET0:10 GMT8:10 5:10 MST7:10 EST7:40 VEN4:10 UAE (+1)7:10 CT
Preview
Minnesota 
Boston 5:15 PT6:15 MT7:15 CT8:15 ET20:15 ET0:15 GMT8:15 5:15 MST7:15 EST7:45 VEN4:15 UAE (+1)7:15 CT
Preview
St. Louis 
American League
Tampa Bay6Bot
3rd
Cleveland2
Baltimore 4:10 PT5:10 MT6:10 CT7:10 ET19:10 ET23:10 GMT7:10 4:10 MST6:10 EST6:40 VEN3:10 UAE (+1)6:10 CT
Preview
Detroit 
NY Yankees 5:15 PT6:15 MT7:15 CT8:15 ET20:15 ET0:15 GMT8:15 5:15 MST7:15 EST7:45 VEN4:15 UAE (+1)7:15 CT
Preview
Kansas City 
Chi White Sox 7:07 PT8:07 MT9:07 CT10:07 ET22:07 ET2:07 GMT10:07 7:07 MST9:07 EST9:37 VEN6:07 UAE (+1)9:07 CT
Preview
LA Angels 
Oakland 7:10 PT8:10 MT9:10 CT10:10 ET22:10 ET2:10 GMT10:10 7:10 MST9:10 EST9:40 VEN6:10 UAE (+1)9:10 CT
Preview
Seattle 
National League
NY Mets012:40 PT1:40 MT2:40 CT3:40 ET15:40 ET19:40 GMT3:40 12:40 MST2:40 EST3:10 VEN23:40 UAE2:40 CT
Preview
Arizona0
LA Dodgers 12:45 PT1:45 MT2:45 CT3:45 ET15:45 ET19:45 GMT3:45 12:45 MST2:45 EST3:15 VEN23:45 UAE2:45 CT
Preview
San Francisco 
Washington 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET19:05 ET23:05 GMT7:05 4:05 MST6:05 EST6:35 VEN3:05 UAE (+1)6:05 CT
Preview
Pittsburgh 
Cincinnati 5:05 PT6:05 MT7:05 CT8:05 ET20:05 ET0:05 GMT8:05 5:05 MST7:05 EST7:35 VEN4:05 UAE (+1)7:05 CT
Preview
Chi Cubs 
Milwaukee 7:10 PT8:10 MT9:10 CT10:10 ET22:10 ET2:10 GMT10:10 7:10 MST9:10 EST9:40 VEN6:10 UAE (+1)9:10 CT
Preview
San Diego 
Minor League Baseball
International League
Gwinnett 9:05 PT10:05 MT11:05 CT12:05 ET5:05 GMT
Norfolk 
Syracuse 3:05 PT4:05 MT5:05 CT6:05 ET11:05 GMT
Buffalo 
Pawtucket 3:35 PT4:35 MT5:35 CT6:35 ET11:35 GMT
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 
Louisville 3:35 PT4:35 MT5:35 CT6:35 ET11:35 GMT
Toledo 
Indianapolis 3:35 PT4:35 MT5:35 CT6:35 ET11:35 GMT
Columbus 
Lehigh Valley 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET12:05 GMT
Rochester 
Durham 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET12:05 GMT
Charlotte 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
PLAYERS Champ (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1S. Kim-10F
2tI. Poulter-7F
2tL. Oosthuizen-7F
4tR. Cabrera Bello-6F
4tK. Stanley-6F
6tB. Steele-5F
6tL. Glover-5F
6tA. Scott-5F
6tF. Molinari-5F
10A. Noren-4F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Lorena Ochoa Mpy (LPGA)
Leader in BOLD/CAPS
MatchHScore
KIM v Jutanugarn181 up
HUR v Wie221 up
View Full Leaderboard
 
Rocco Forte Open (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
J. Ahlers
P. Angles
M. Armitage
C. Berardo
F. Bergamaschi
N. Bertasio
A. Bjork
T. Bjorn
R. Bland
D. Brooks
View Full Leaderboard
 
Insperity (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1J. Daly-14F
2tT. Armour III-13F
2tK. Perry-13F
4K. Sutherland-11F
5J. Haas-10F
6J. Blake-9F
7tM. Brooks-8F
7tS. Dunlap-8F
7tP. Goydos-8F
7tM. Jimenez-8F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2017 Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race
Qualifying
Chris Buescher
Kurt Busch
Kyle Busch
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Denny Hamlin
Kevin Harvick
Jimmie Johnson
Kasey Kahne
Matt Kenseth
Brad Keselowski
View Full Grid
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2017 North Carolina Education Lottery 200
Qualifying
Christopher Bell
T.J. Bell
Norm Benning
Spencer Boyd
Chase Briscoe
Brandon Brown
Kyle Busch
Ross Chastain
Wendell Chavous
Austin Cindric
View Full Grid
 
2017 Indianapolis 500
Qualifying
Mikhail Aleshin
Fernando Alonso
Marco Andretti
Sebastien Bourdais
Ed Carpenter
Helio Castroneves
Gabby Chaves
Max Chilton
Conor Daly
Scott Dixon
View Full Grid
 
2017 Spanish Grand Prix
Final Results
1. Lewis Hamilton
2. Sebastian Vettel
3. Daniel Ricciardo
4. Sergio Perez
5. Esteban Ocon
6. Nico Hulkenberg
7. Pascal Wehrlein
8. Carlos Sainz Jr.
9. Daniil Kvyat
10. Romain Grosjean
View Full Results
 
ATPWTA
ATP Scoreboard
Wednesday, May 17
Internazionali d'Italia (ATP/WTA)
Second Round
(7) K. Nishikori7 6    
D. Ferrer5 2    
(4) R. Nadal3     
N. Almagro0     
K. Edmund5 1    
J. Del Potro7 1    
(16) A. Zverev5     
V. Troicki2     
(13) J. Sock 
J. Vesely 
(8) D. Thiem 
P. Cuevas 
(15) P. Carreno Bu 
R. Bautista A 
(5) M. Raonic 
T. Haas 
S. Querrey 
J. Struff 
(3) S. Wawrinka 
B. Paire 
 
WTA Scoreboard
Wednesday, May 17
Internazionali d'Italia (ATP/WTA)
Second Round
(15) K. Bertens6 6    
C. Bellis4 0    
(8) E. Svitolina6 713    
A. Cornet4 611    
(6) S. Halep6 6    
L. Siegemund4 4    
M. Barthel6 6    
Q. Wang3 4    
(2) K. Pliskova6 6    
L. Davis1 1    
C. Garcia5 6 3   
D. Gavrilova7 3 6   
(12) A. Pavlyuchen77 6    
A. Sevastova64 2    
J. Goerges2 77 0   
J. Jankovic6 62 0   
(9) V. Williams 
L. Tsurenko 
(14) B. Strycova 
T. Bacsinszky 
(1) A. Kerber 
A. Kontaveit 
(4) D. Cibulkova 
E. Makarova 
(3) G. Muguruza 
J. Ostapenko 
 
Our Take
Extra Effort