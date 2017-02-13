WRALSportsFan

Jerry Sandusky's son Jeffrey arrested on child sex charges

Posted 3:23 p.m. today

BELLEFONTE, Pa. — One of Jerry Sandusky's sons was arrested Monday on multiple sexual offense charges involving children, more than five years after the former Penn State assistant coach was himself first arrested.

Jeffrey S. Sandusky, 41, a stalwart supporter who attended many of his father's court proceedings, was charged with 14 counts, according to court records. He was jailed on $200,000 bail.

His defense lawyer, Lance Marshall, declined to comment on the allegations.

Marshall said the charges were statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, six counts of unlawful contact with a minor and two counts each of photographing or depicting sexual acts, sexual abuse of children and corruption of minors.

The Centre County district attorney's office said it planned to issue a statement later Monday.

The state Corrections Department said that because of the charges, Jeffrey Sandusky was suspended without pay Monday from employment as a corrections officer at Rockview State Prison, near State College. He had been hired in August 2015.

Jerry Sandusky is serving a lengthy prison sentence for sexual abuse of 10 boys. Jeffery is one of Jerry Sandusky's six adopted children.

