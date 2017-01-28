College Basketball

Kennard's late 3 lifts No. 17 Duke past Wake Forest 85-83

Posted 6:35 p.m. today
Updated 6:41 p.m. today

Duke's Frank Jackson (15) drives between Wake Forest's Konstantinos Mitoglou (44) and Doral Moore (4) in the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

By JOEDY McCREARY, AP Sports Writer

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A bad week for No. 17 Duke was on the verge of getting even worse. Instead of getting tense, Luke Kennard loosened up — just in time to save the game for the Blue Devils.

Kennard hit a 3-pointer with 6.6 seconds left and Duke rallied to beat Wake Forest 85-83 on Saturday.

"I thought we fought, we let out, we were free," Kennard said. "We had freedom."

Kennard finished with 34 points — one shy of his career high — and Grayson Allen had 19 for the Blue Devils (16-5, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference). Kennard was 6 for 6 from 3-point range and Allen went 5 for 11 from beyond the arc.

For most of the day the preseason No. 1 team appeared headed for its fourth loss in five games, trailing for more than 30 minutes and falling behind by 10 with less than 4 minutes to play.

Kennard — hampered by early foul trouble — scored 30 points after halftime. He hit each of his 10 second-half shots and scored 12 of Duke's final 15 points, including 11 after the Blue Devils fell into that late hole.

"I was kind of inward, I was thinking about, 'What can I do to help us?'" Kennard said. "I wanted to change that in the second half and just be all about what's going on around us, and not let anything affect the way I play."

Bryant Crawford scored a career-high 26 points, John Collins added 20 and Keyshawn Woods finished with 15 for Wake Forest (12-9, 3-6), which was denied its first home victory over a Top 25 opponent since its last victory over Duke in 2014.

After Allen's 3 with 52.5 seconds left pulled Duke to 83-82, the Demon Deacons worked on the clock before Woods missed a 3 over Kennard. Harry Giles grabbed the rebound and the Blue Devils called timeout.

Allen inbounded the ball to freshman Frank Jackson, who hit Kennard as he curled around the right wing and the sophomore guard buried the go-ahead 3.

"Luke was a beast for us in the second half," Allen said.

Wake Forest called timeout and inbounded the ball to Crawford, who took off down the right sideline and put up a runner that missed. Collins went down hard while trying for the rebound that went out of bounds with 0.3 seconds to play.

BIG PICTURE

Duke: Maybe this rally will be the turning point that flips the season back around. Things were pretty grim around the program after the Blue Devils fell to another middle-of-the-pack in-state rival — North Carolina State — five nights earlier.

"As a team, we've just got to keep going," Allen said. "We're a group of talented guys and we're good, but we've just got to come together and be a good team. It's having that belief, and I think we showed that belief."

Wake Forest: Coach Danny Manning is still winless against ranked ACC teams, and that's partly because the Demon Deacons couldn't get Collins involved down the stretch. Facing a Duke team in serious foul trouble, Collins didn't even get any shots in the final 5 1/2 minutes.

"We have to do a better job of controlling our own destiny, meaning taking care of the things we can take care of," Manning said. "Those are the things ... that can come back to haunt you."

TENSE MOMENT

Tempers flared with 4:34 remaining after Allen missed a 3-pointer and was called for a foul for holding Crawford's right arm while going for the rebound. Crawford appeared to put his chest into Allen's shoulder, and that led everybody on the Duke bench to stand up. The only technical foul of the dust-up was given to Wake Forest freshman Brandon Childress, who rushed into the fray before being removed by Duke assistant Nolan Smith.

STAT LINE

Crawford was 15 of 15 from the free-throw line, but was just 5 of 15 from the field. Despite repeatedly beating his defender and getting to the rim, he had trouble finishing at times and missed at least four layups that could have changed things significantly.

UP NEXT

Duke: The Blue Devils visit No. 14 Notre Dame on Monday night. Duke has not won in South Bend since the Fighting Irish joined the ACC.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons hit the road for a rematch with Boston College on Tuesday night. Wake Forest won the previous meeting by 13 points on Jan. 3.

___

Follow Joedy McCreary at http://twitter.com/joedyap.

___

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
TVRadio
  • NHL: All-Star Game

    Tomorrow at 3:30 pm on WRAL-TV

  • Premier League: Tottenham at Middlesbrough

    Saturday at 12:30 pm on WRAL-TV

  • CBB: NC State vs. Miami

    Saturday at 3:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NHL: Los Angeles at Washington

    Sunday, Feb. 5 at 12:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • CBB: NC STate at Louisville

    Tomorrow at 1:00 pm on WRAL-FM

TV/Radio Schedule
CBKNFLNBANHLGolfRacingTennis
Men's College Basketball
2
Kansas
5410:59
2nd Half
4
Kentucky
52
3
Gonzaga
7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET3:00 GMT11:00 北京时间8:00 MST10:00 EST
Preview
Pepperdine
5
Baylor
607:31
2nd Half
Ole Miss
58
6
Florida St.
72Final
Syracuse
82
9
North Carolina
62Final
Miami (FL)
77
10
Oregon
6:30 PT7:30 MT8:30 CT9:30 ET2:30 GMT10:30 北京时间7:30 MST9:30 EST
Preview
Colorado
Georgetown
5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 北京时间6:00 MST8:00 EST
Preview
11
Butler
14
Notre Dame
60Final
Georgia Tech
62
15
Wisconsin
61Final
OT
Rutgers
54
DePaul
66Final
16
Creighton
83
17
Duke
85Final
Wake Forest
83
Texas A&M
77Final
18
West Virginia
81
21
Saint Mary's
8:00 PT9:00 MT10:00 CT11:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Preview
Santa Clara
22
Maryland
85Final
Minnesota
78
23
South Carolina
5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET1:30 GMT9:30 北京时间6:30 MST8:30 EST
Preview
Missouri
25
Florida
84Final
Oklahoma
52
NFL Scoreboard
Sunday, Jan. 29
AFC 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 北京时间6:00 MST8:00 EST7:00 CT5:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:�
NFC 
NBA Scoreboard
Sacramento307:30
2nd Qtr
Charlotte31
Detroit810:00
1st Qtr
Miami2
Boston 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)02:0020:00 ET7:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Milwaukee 
LA Clippers 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET1:30 GMT9:30 6:30 MST8:30 EST5:30 UAE (+1)02:3020:30 ET7:30 CTNaN:�
Preview
Golden State 
Brooklyn 6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 7:00 MST9:00 EST6:00 UAE (+1)03:0021:00 ET8:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Minnesota 
Denver 6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 7:00 MST9:00 EST6:00 UAE (+1)03:0021:00 ET8:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Phoenix 
Memphis 6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 7:00 MST9:00 EST6:00 UAE (+1)03:0021:00 ET8:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Utah 
NHL Scoreboard
Sunday, Jan 29
TBA TBA
TBA 
TBA TBA
TBA 
TBA TBA
TBA 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
Farmers Insurance (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1tP. Rodgers-918
1tB. Snedeker-918
3tT. Finau-818
3tC. Pan-818
5tP. Perez-718
5tM. Leishman-718
5tJ. Blixt-718
5tS. Cink-718
5tH. English-718
5tR. Streb-718
View Full Leaderboard
 
Bahamas Classic (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1tS. Lewis-2318
1tL. Thompson-2318
3G. Piller-2218
4B. Lincicome-2118
5L. Beck-1618
6tN. Korda-1518
6tP. Phatlum-1518
6tA. Ernst-1518
9tL. Gonzalez Escallon-1418
9tH. Kim-1418
View Full Leaderboard
 
Qatar Masters (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1J. Wang-1518
2tN. Elvira-1218
2tJ. van Zyl-1218
4T. Aiken-1118
5tK. Aphibarnrat-1018
5tR. Cabrera Bello-1018
5tN. Kimsey-1018
5tJ. Lagergren-1018
5tA. Sullivan-1018
10tP. Dunne-918
View Full Leaderboard
 
Mitsubishi Chmp (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1B. Langer-15F
2F. Couples-14F
3K. Triplett-13F
4tO. Browne-12F
4tL. Janzen-12F
4tD. Toms-12F
4tD. Waldorf-12F
8tR. Mediate-11F
8tT. Pernice, Jr.-11F
8tG. Sauers-11F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2016 Ford EcoBoost 400
Final Results
1. Jimmie Johnson
2. Kyle Larson
3. Kevin Harvick
4. Joey Logano
5. Jamie McMurray
6. Kyle Busch
7. Matt Kenseth
8. AJ Allmendinger
9. Denny Hamlin
10. Michael McDowell
View Full Results
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2016 Ford EcoBoost 200
Final Results
1. William Byron
2. Tyler Reddick
3. Johnny Sauter
4. Kyle Larson
5. Daniel Hemric
6. Daniel Suarez
7. Matt Crafton
8. Christopher Bell
9. Timothy Peters
10. Cole Custer
View Full Results
 
2016 GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma
Final Results
1. Simon Pagenaud
2. Graham Rahal
3. Juan Pablo Montoya
4. Ryan Hunter-Reay
5. Alexander Rossi
6. Josef Newgarden
7. Helio Castroneves
8. Marco Andretti
9. Charlie Kimball
10. Sebastien Bourdais
View Full Results
 
2016 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Final Results
1. Lewis Hamilton
2. Nico Rosberg
3. Sebastian Vettel
4. Max Verstappen
5. Daniel Ricciardo
6. Kimi Raikkonen
7. Nico Hulkenberg
8. Sergio Perez
9. Felipe Massa
10. Fernando Alonso
View Full Results
 
WTA Scoreboard
Saturday, Jan. 28
Australian Open (ATP/WTA)
Final
(2) S. Williams6 6    
(13) V. Williams4 4    
Our Take
Extra Effort