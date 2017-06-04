Baseball

Kentucky tops NC State 8-6 to force NCAA regional final

Posted 11:09 p.m. yesterday

Kentucky's Tristan Pompey (6) scores against North Carolina State catcher Andy Cosgrove during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, June 3, 2017. (Alex Slitz/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Zach Reks and Riley Mahan each had two RBI, Tristan Pompey had three hits and Kentucky forced a deciding game in the Lexington Regional with an 8-6 victory over North Carolina State on Sunday night.

Facing its second NCAA Tournament elimination game of the day, the top-seeded Wildcats (42-21) broke a 3-3 tie with Marcus Carson's solo homer in the bottom of the fourth inning. Kentucky tacked on four more in the sixth as Reks and Luke Becker singled in runs, Mahan drew a bases-loaded walk and Kole Cottam scored on a wild pitch.

Joe Dunand's three-run homer in the seventh brought third-seeded N.C. State (36-24) within 8-6 before Logan Salow relieved winner Chris Machamer (2-0) and shut out the Wolfpack from there for his 12th save, striking out four in 2 2/3 innings. Kentucky's win sets up a third meeting between the schools in Monday night's regional championship with a Super Regional berth at stake.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
TVRadio
  • NHL: Pittsburgh at Nashville

    Tonight at 8:00 on WRAL-TV

  • Tennis: French Open

    Thursday at 11:00 am on WRAL-TV

  • Nashville at Pittsburgh (if necessary)

    Thursday at 8:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • Tennis: French Open

    Friday at 11:00 am on WRAL-TV

  • NHL: Pittsburgh at Nashville

    Tonight at 8:00 on 99.9 The Fan

  • NBA: Golden State at Cleveland

    Wednesday at 8:00 pm on 99.9 The Fan

TV/Radio Schedule
NBANHLMLBMiLBGolfRacingTennis
NBA Scoreboard
Cleveland113Final
Golden State132
NHL Scoreboard
Monday, Jun 5
Pittsburgh 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Nashville 
MLB Scoreboard
Interleague
Washington11Final
Oakland10
American League
NY Yankees2Final
Toronto3
Chi White Sox4Final
Detroit7
Boston7Final
Baltimore3
Cleveland8Final
Kansas City0
Houston7Final
Texas2
Minnesota3Final
LA Angels2
Tampa Bay1Final
Seattle7
National League
Atlanta13Final
Cincinnati8
Pittsburgh11Final
NY Mets1
Arizona5Final
Miami6
San Francisco7Final
Philadelphia9
LA Dodgers0Final
Milwaukee3
Colorado3Final
San Diego1
St. Louis6Final
Chi Cubs7
Minor League Baseball
International League
Indianapolis 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET5:05 MT7:05 ET12:05 GMT8:05 北京时间
Toledo 
Buffalo 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET5:05 MT7:05 ET12:05 GMT8:05 北京时间
Lehigh Valley 
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET5:05 MT7:05 ET12:05 GMT8:05 北京时间
Rochester 
Louisville 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET5:05 MT7:05 ET12:05 GMT8:05 北京时间
Columbus 
Durham 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET5:05 MT7:05 ET12:05 GMT8:05 北京时间
Charlotte 
Syracuse 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET5:05 MT7:05 ET12:05 GMT8:05 北京时间
Pawtucket 
Norfolk 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET5:05 MT7:05 ET12:05 GMT8:05 北京时间
Gwinnett 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
Memorial Tourn (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1J. Dufner-13F
2tA. Lahiri-10F
2tR. Fowler-10F
4tJ. Thomas-9F
4tM. Kuchar-9F
6tK. Stanley-8F
6tJ. Hahn-8F
6tK. Kisner-8F
6tB. Watson-8F
10tG. DeLaet-7F
View Full Leaderboard
 
ShopRite LPGA (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1I. Kim-11F
2A. Nordqvist-9F
3tJ. Concolino-7F
3tJ. Lee-7F
3tJ. Shin-7F
3tM. Wie-7F
7tP. Creamer-6F
7tJ. Green-6F
7tM. Jutanugarn-6F
7tG. Lopez-6F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Nordea Masters (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1R. Paratore-11F
2tM. Fitzpatrick-10F
2tC. Wood-10F
4tG. Coetzee-9F
4tT. Olesen-9F
6M. Pavon-8F
7J. Donaldson-7F
8tN. Colsaerts-6F
8tA. Connelly-6F
8tB. Hebert-6F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Sr PGA Champ (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1B. Langer-18F
2V. Singh-17F
3tB. Andrade-13F
3tM. Jimenez-13F
5tB. Estes-12F
5tS. McCarron-12F
7D. Toms-11F
8tB. Jobe-8F
8tJ. Kelly-8F
10D. Waldorf-7F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2017 AAA 400 Drive for Autism
Qualifying
1. Kyle Busch
2. Martin Truex Jr.
3. Daniel Suarez
4. Matt Kenseth
5. Kyle Larson
6. Kurt Busch
7. Erik Jones
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Austin Dillon
10. Denny Hamlin
View Full Grid
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2017 Bar Harbor 200
Final Results
1. Johnny Sauter
2. Kaz Grala
3. Grant Enfinger
4. Ben Rhodes
5. Austin Cindric
6. Brandon Jones
7. Regan Smith
8. Justin Haley
9. Noah Gragson
10. Ryan Truex
View Full Results
 
2017 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Race 2
Qualifying
1. Takuma Sato
2. Ryan Hunter-Reay
3. Graham Rahal
4. Helio Castroneves
5. James Hinchcliffe
6. Mikhail Aleshin
7. Will Power
8. Scott Dixon
9. Marco Andretti
10. Conor Daly
View Full Grid
 
2017 Monaco Grand Prix
Final Results
1. Sebastian Vettel
2. Kimi Raikkonen
3. Daniel Ricciardo
4. Valtteri Bottas
5. Max Verstappen
6. Carlos Sainz Jr.
7. Lewis Hamilton
8. Romain Grosjean
9. Felipe Massa
10. Kevin Magnussen
View Full Results
 
ATPWTA
ATP Scoreboard
Monday, Jun. 5
Roland Garros (ATP/WTA)
Fourth Round
(1) A. Murray 
K. Khachanov 
(8) K. Nishikori 
F. Verdasco 
(7) M. Cilic 
K. Anderson 
(3) S. Wawrinka 
(15) G. Monfils 
 
WTA Scoreboard
Monday, Jun. 5
Roland Garros (ATP/WTA)
Fourth Round
(5) E. Svitolina1     
P. Martic1     
(3) S. Halep1     
(21) C. Suarez Nav0     
(2) K. Pliskova 
V. Cepede Roy 
(28) C. Garcia 
A. Cornet 
 
Our Take
Extra Effort