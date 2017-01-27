NC State

Kinston police investigating death of former NCSU basketball standout Charles Shackleford

Posted 12:17 p.m. today
Updated A minute ago

Kinston, N.C. — Former North Carolina State University basketball standout Charles Shackleford was found dead Friday morning in his home on the 2100 block of Rouse Road in Kinston, police said.

No other information about the 50-year-old's death has been released, including what led authorities to the home, but police said an investigation is underway.

Shackleford, a Kinston native, played for the Wolfpack from 1985-88 and spent six years in the NBA with four different teams -- New Jersey, Philadelphia, Minnesota and Charlotte, averaging 5.4 points and 4.8 rebounds for his career. Online records show he also spent three years playing in Turkey and Greece. Shackleford was a second-round pick of the New Jersey Nets in 1988.

