You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Long-range shooting powered North Carolina's 91-72 win against Virginia Tech. The ninth-ranked Tar Heels (19-3, 7-1 ACC) took 30 three-point shots and made a season-best 14.

But even after the seventh-straight win securing the outright top spot in the ACC, UNC didn't seem quite satisfied.

After scoring the first bucket of the game, the Dean Dome's home team gave up back-to-back three-pointers to the visiting Hokies (15-5, 4-4 ACC). Joel Berry II echoed the mark with a three of his own to help the team get back in the game on three-point shooting and the trend continued.

In less than eight minutes, the Tar Heels sank six more threes: out of the first media timeout, Berry sank two threes in succession, then Theo Pinson -- before he rolled his right ankle, leaving the game in the first half then sitting out the second half as a "precautionary measure" -- and Nate Britt followed suit to put North Carolina ahead 21-17 at the next break.

Justin Jackson hit long shots on back-to-back trips down the court to put Carolina up by ten with about ten minutes to play. Brandon Robinson added one more tre with 3:04 left in the half and the Heels went to halftime ahead 44-33, shooting 42.1 percent from behind the arc.

The second 20 minutes continued what the first 20 started: UNC put in three threes on its first three possessions. Buzz Williams called timeout in response to the trio, but it didn't change the course.

Roy Williams said he asked at an early timeout why UNC wanted to do what the Hokeis' coach wanted them to do instead of what he himself wanted his team to do. The Hall of Fame coach meant that staying on the perimeter was falling into the rhythm that Blacksburg's team wanted in to be in. The Hokies' zone doubled the bigs and kept guys from driving the lane.

But by the time Buzz called timeout, it's not likely the coach wanted his opponents to play the arc quite like they were.

Nonetheless, Berry (5-for-10) and Jackson (5-for-12) each shot the three seemingly at will, plus four others (Pinson, Britt, Robinson and Kenny Williams) notched a tally in the three-point column on the stat sheet to help the Tar Heels win handily, and finish with 46.7 percent three-point shooting mark.

Jackson's 26 points were the most for the team, but Kennedy Meeks' and Berry's 15 each are a better reflection of what the players and coach want the Tar Heels offense to look like.

"If you continue to make threes, it makes you want to shoot some more," Berry said. "We did a good job shooting it but I want to get the ball inside. If we have that inside-out attack, it just makes our offense that much better."

"If we hadn't been making so many of them, I don't think we would've been going crazy because we needed to get more touches for our inside guys," Williams said.

The Tar Heels have scored 20 or more second chance points for the sixth time in seven games and is steadily rebounding well enough even when the shots aren't falling, but the difference in the offense and what it needs to be is the post players needing to move better and be as consistent as the threes rained against VT.

Williams is still disappointed in the Tar Heels' field goal defense, too. The leader of last season's ACC's best points to that championship run and see a big difference in what the players aren't doing right now: getting in opponents faces.

"We've just got to get better at make somebody miss instead of hoping and praying they miss," Williams said. "The defensive players tend to make them miss.

"If you really want to be great, you've got to guard people."

Jackson does believe that despite identifiable, emphasized areas in which this team needs to improve, the team is right where it wants to be (it'd be hard to say anything while sitting atop the conference standings).

Now, UNC must play its next two games to finish a three-games-in-six-days stretch and to hold on to and gain upon that firm conference positioning while competing.

"You can come out with all the energy that you want at the beginning of ACC play, then at the end you have to dig a little deeper because your season is on the line," Berry said.

"But this middle stretch that we have right here determines the outcome of this season."