The Duke football team is partnering with Marrin's Moving to send items to Hurricane Harvey flood victims as the team begins the season in Durham, hosting NC Central Saturday.

Fans who make a donation of at least three items from the list below will be able to purchase a general admission ticket to the Sept. 9 game against Northwestern for just $5. Community members can drop donations off at the Duke Athletics Ticket Office (in Scott Family Athletics Performance Center) Monday-Friday from 8:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (the office is closed Monday, Sept. 4 for Labor Day). Donations are also accepted at the ticket office begining at 9 a.m. Saturday Sept. 2 and Saturday Sept. 9.

The Houston community needs the following items: Buckets, paper towels, large garbage bags, rubber gloves, masks, scrub brushes, scouring pads, sponges, air freshener, toiletries, hand sanitizer, shampoo, conditioner, bar soap, hand soap, adult diapers, disposable razors, shaving cream, toilet paper, diapers for babies, baby wipes, baby food, baby formula, sippy cups and bottles, bottled water, nonperishable food items and school supplies.

Duke football also sent boxes of its own branded clothing as well as shoes to Houston to help flood victims in the community.

Houston Cougars Men's Basketball head coach Kelvin Sampson called for athletic departments around the country to send extra gear from their teams to help.

NC State's support staff is also collecting items from the Wolfpack's coaches, staff members and team personnel to send support to those in the Houston community.