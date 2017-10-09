Michael Jordan gives $7M to open medical clinics in Charlotte's at-risk communities
Charlotte, N.C. — Novant Health and Michael Jordan announced Monday a $7 million gift to open two new health clinics.
According to NBC affiliate WMBF, the clinics will serve some of the most at-risk and underserved communities in Charlotte and are expected to open in late 2020.
The Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Clinics will provide care to individuals in the community who have little or no health care. According to census bureau data, more than 100,000 people in Charlotte do not have health insurance.
"It is my hope that these clinics will help provide a brighter and healthier future for the children and families they serve," said Jordan.
Once open, the clinics have the potential to decrease emergency room utilization by 68 percent and decrease hospitalization by 37 percent in the communities they serve.
