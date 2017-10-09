Basketball

Michael Jordan gives $7M to open medical clinics in Charlotte's at-risk communities

Posted 11:09 a.m. today
Updated 11:11 a.m. today

Former UNC basketball player Michael Jordan smiles as he is greeted by enormous applause from the Dean Dome crowd.

Charlotte, N.C. — Novant Health and Michael Jordan announced Monday a $7 million gift to open two new health clinics.

According to NBC affiliate WMBF, the clinics will serve some of the most at-risk and underserved communities in Charlotte and are expected to open in late 2020.

The Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Clinics will provide care to individuals in the community who have little or no health care. According to census bureau data, more than 100,000 people in Charlotte do not have health insurance.

"It is my hope that these clinics will help provide a brighter and healthier future for the children and families they serve," said Jordan.

Once open, the clinics have the potential to decrease emergency room utilization by 68 percent and decrease hospitalization by 37 percent in the communities they serve.

Triangle Area Special Offers
2 Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
  • Jim Dunn Oct 9, 12:49 p.m.
    user avatar

    Thank you Michael.
    I remember back in the 70s, almost every county had free clinics run by the state and county but those disappeared in the 80s and 90s. Most likely because of lawyers and lawsuits. And the counties selling hospitals and clinics to private services. ACA reimbursement rate formulas closed many rural hospitals as well adding to the problem (although not a Charlotte issue).

  • Henry Cooper Oct 9, 11:58 a.m.
    user avatar

    Bravo Michael!!!!!!

Listen & Watch
Radio
  • Panther Talk w/ Coach Ron Rivera

    Tonight at 7:05 on 99.9 The Fan

  • NFL Football: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

    Tonight at 8:00 on 99.9 The Fan

  • NHL Hockey: Columbus Blue Jackets at Carolina Hurricanes

    Tomorrow at 7:00 pm on 99.9 The Fan

TV/Radio Schedule
CFBNFLNBANHLMLBMiLBGolfRacingTennis
AP Top 25
Thu, Oct 5
17
Louisville
25Final
24
North Carolina St.
39
Sat, Oct 7
Ole Miss
23Final
12
Auburn
44
Wake Forest
14Final
2
Clemson
28
4
Penn State
31Final
Northwestern
7
Iowa State
38Final
3
Oklahoma
31
5
Georgia
45Final
Vanderbilt
14
LSU
17Final
21
Florida
16
13
Miami (FL)
24Final
Florida State
20
21
Notre Dame
33Final
North Carolina
10
23
West Virginia
24Final
8
TCU
31
Maryland
14Final
10
Ohio State
62
Oregon State
10Final
14
USC
38
16
Virginia Tech
23Final
Boston College
10
1
Alabama
27Final
Texas A&M
19
Michigan State
14Final
7
Michigan
10
25
UCF
51Final
Cincinnati
23
9
Wisconsin
38Final
Nebraska
17
11
Washington State
33Final
Oregon
10
Stanford
23Final
20
Utah
20
19
San Diego State
41Final
UNLV
10
California
7Final
6
Washington
38
NFL Scoreboard
Thursday, Oct. 5
New England19Final
Tampa Bay14
Sunday, Oct. 8
Buffalo16Final
Cincinnati20
NY Jets17Final
Cleveland14
Carolina27Final
Detroit24
San Francisco23F(OT)
Indianapolis26
Tennessee10Final
Miami16
LA Chargers27Final
NY Giants22
Arizona7Final
Philadelphia34
Jacksonville30Final
Pittsburgh9
Seattle16Final
LA Rams10
Baltimore30Final
Oakland17
Green Bay35Final
Dallas31
Kansas City42Final
Houston34
Monday, Oct. 9
Minnesota 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST7:30 CT4:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:�
Preview
Chicago 
NBA Preseason
Indiana 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET23:00 GMT7:00 4:00 MST6:00 EST3:00 UAE (+1)01:0019:00 ET6:00 CTNaN:�
Detroit 
Memphis 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET23:30 GMT7:30 4:30 MST6:30 EST3:30 UAE (+1)01:3019:30 ET6:30 CTNaN:�
Atlanta 
Philadelphia 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET23:30 GMT7:30 4:30 MST6:30 EST3:30 UAE (+1)01:3019:30 ET6:30 CTNaN:�
Boston 
Charlotte 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET23:30 GMT7:30 4:30 MST6:30 EST3:30 UAE (+1)01:3019:30 ET6:30 CTNaN:�
Miami 
Houston 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET23:30 GMT7:30 4:30 MST6:30 EST3:30 UAE (+1)01:3019:30 ET6:30 CTNaN:�
New York 
Orlando 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)02:3020:30 ET7:30 CTNaN:�
Dallas 
Utah 7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 7:00 MST9:00 EST6:00 UAE (+1)04:0022:00 ET9:00 CTNaN:�
Phoenix 
Portland 7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 7:00 MST9:00 EST6:00 UAE (+1)04:0022:00 ET9:00 CTNaN:�
Sacramento 
NHL Scoreboard
Colorado 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Boston 
St. Louis 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
NY Islanders 
New Jersey 12:00 PT1:00 MT2:00 CT3:00 ET19:00 GMT3:00 12:00 MST2:00 EST23:00 UAE15:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Buffalo 
Chicago 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET23:00 GMT7:00 4:00 MST6:00 EST3:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Toronto 
Washington 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET23:30 GMT7:30 4:30 MST6:30 EST3:30 UAE (+1)19:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Tampa Bay 
Winnipeg 6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)21:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Edmonton 
Calgary 7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 7:00 MST9:00 EST6:00 UAE (+1)22:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Anaheim 
MLB Scoreboard
American League
Houston 10:08 PT11:08 MT12:08 CT1:08 ET13:08 ET17:08 GMT1:08 10:08 MST12:08 EST12:38 VEN21:08 UAE12:08 CT
Preview
Boston 
Cleveland 4:08 PT5:08 MT6:08 CT7:08 ET19:08 ET23:08 GMT7:08 4:08 MST6:08 EST6:38 VEN3:08 UAE (+1)6:08 CT
Preview
NY Yankees 
National League
Washington 1:08 PT2:08 MT3:08 CT4:08 ET16:08 ET20:08 GMT4:08 1:08 MST3:08 EST3:38 VEN0:08 UAE (+1)3:08 CT
Preview
Chi Cubs 
LA Dodgers 7:08 PT8:08 MT9:08 CT10:08 ET22:08 ET2:08 GMT10:08 7:08 MST9:08 EST9:38 VEN6:08 UAE (+1)9:08 CT
Preview
Arizona 
Minor League Baseball
International League
Memphis 4:07 PT5:07 MT6:07 CT7:07 ET12:07 GMT
Durham 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
Safeway Open (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1B. Steele-15F
2T. Finau-13F
3tP. Mickelson-12F
3tC. Hadley-12F
5tG. DeLaet-11F
5tT. Duncan-11F
7tA. Landry-10F
7tB. Cauley-10F
9tB. Harkins-9F
9tG. Murray-9F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NZL Women's Open (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1B. Henderson-17F
2J. Yan-12F
3H. Park-11F
4J. Song-10F
5tB. Mozo-9F
5tS. Oh-9F
5tB. Recari-9F
8tN. Broch Larsen-8F
8tL. Duncan-8F
8tB. Lincicome-8F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Dunhill Links (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1T. Hatton-24F
2R. Fisher-21F
3V. Dubuisson-17F
4tG. Bourdy-14F
4tR. Rock-14F
4tM. Warren-14F
7tL. Donald-13F
7tP. Dunne-13F
7tO. Fisher-13F
7tA. Levy-13F
View Full Leaderboard
 
PURE Championship (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1B. Langer-17F
2J. Kelly-14F
3S. McCarron-12F
4O. Browne-11F
5tJ. Durant-9F
5tJ. Parnevik-9F
5tK. Perry-9F
5tP. Price-9F
9S. Parel-8F
10tT. Armour III-7F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2017 Bank of America 500
Final Results
1. Martin Truex Jr.
2. Chase Elliott
3. Kevin Harvick
4. Denny Hamlin
5. Jamie McMurray
6. Daniel Suarez
7. Jimmie Johnson
8. Ryan Blaney
9. Kasey Kahne
10. Kyle Larson
View Full Results
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2017 Fred's 250
Qualifying
Michael Affarano
Christopher Bell
T.J. Bell
Norm Benning
Chase Briscoe
Wendell Chavous
Austin Cindric
Jennifer Jo Cobb
Cody Coughlin
Matt Crafton
View Full Grid
 
2017 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio
Final Results
1. Josef Newgarden
2. Will Power
3. Graham Rahal
4. Simon Pagenaud
5. Takuma Sato
6. Alexander Rossi
7. Helio Castroneves
8. Ryan Hunter-Reay
9. Scott Dixon
10. Conor Daly
View Full Results
 
2017 Japanese Grand Prix
Final Results
1. Lewis Hamilton
2. Max Verstappen
3. Daniel Ricciardo
4. Valtteri Bottas
5. Kimi Raikkonen
6. Esteban Ocon
7. Sergio Perez
8. Kevin Magnussen
9. Romain Grosjean
10. Felipe Massa
View Full Results
 
ATPWTA
ATP Scoreboard
Monday, Oct. 9
Shanghai Rolex Masters (ATP)
First Round
R. Haase713 5 2   
R. Gasquet611 7 6   
F. Lopez77 78    
I. Karlovic61 66    
A. Ramos-Vino3 6 7   
J. Sousa6 3 5   
(9) R. Bautista A4 3    
H. Chung6 6    
S. Tsitsipas7 6    
K. Khachanov5 3    
B. Paire4 4    
F. Tiafoe6 6    
K. Edmund6 6    
J. Vesely3 2    
A. Rublev6 4 6   
D. Dzumhur1 6 1   
(16) J. Del Potro6 3 6   
N. Basilashvi2 6 4   
J. Chardy62 2    
D. Wu77 6    
 
WTA Scoreboard
Monday, Oct. 9
Upper Austria Ladies Linz (WTA)
First Round
J. Cepelova66 4    
J. Larsson78 6    
(8) M. Niculescu6 1 0   
L. Arruabarre1 6 2   
N. Vikhlyants6 6    
V. Cepede Roy0 2    
B. Bencic1     
K. Flipkens2     
 
Tianjin Open (WTA)
 
Hong Kong Tennis Open (WTA)
First Round
V. Grammatiko6 2 5   
N. Gibbs4 6 7   
S. Stosur6 4 6   
Y. Lee3 6 1   
S. Jang4 4    
S. Rogers6 6    
S. Aoyama5 3    
L. Cabrera7 6    
(8) S. Zhang6 6    
K. Nara0 0    
K. Chang3 0    
Q. Wang6 6    
 
Our Take
Extra Effort