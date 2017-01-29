College Basketball

Mitchell scores 28, leads No. 13 Louisville over NC State

North Carolina State's Abdul-Malik Abu (0) tries to shoot over the defense of Louisville's Mangok Mathiang (12), left, and Ray Spalding (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

By GARY B. GRAVES, AP Sports Writer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Donovan Mitchell scored the first 14 points for Louisville and finished with 28 as the No. 13 Cardinals routed North Carolina State 85-60 on Sunday.

With Louisville down two guards because of injuries, Mitchell took charge right away. The sophomore hit four early 3-pointers, with two of them propelling a 15-0 run that made it 21-9.

Mitchell led Louisville (18-4, 6-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) to a second straight romp. He scored a career-high 29 Wednesday in a 106-51 win over Pittsburgh.

Abdul-Malik Abu and Maverick Rowan each had 13 points for the Wolfpack (14-8, 3-6), who shot 38 percent and failed to follow up on their upset at No. 17 Duke.

The Cardinals made 12 of 24 from long range — matching their season high set at Pittsburgh — and shot 50 percent for the second straight game. Mangok Mathiang added 14 points as Louisville controlled nearly every category.

THE BIG PICTURE

North Carolina State: The ACC's worst scoring defense offered little resistance against Louisville, allowing the Cardinals to score inside and outside against multiple defenses. Leading scorer Dennis Smith Jr. (19.5 points) was limited to a season-low eight points on 3-of-12 shooting and drew a first-half technical foul.

Louisville: Last week's hand injury to Tony Hicks created more backcourt reshuffling and led to David Levitch making his first start this season. The senior contributed a couple of 3-pointers himself while reserves Ryan McMahon and V.J. King also hit from the behind the arc. Deng Adel had 10 points.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Louisville: Winning twice with a 55-point rout at Pitt could get the Cardinals closer to the Top 10.

UP NEXT

North Carolina State: Home this week for games against Syracuse on Wednesday and Miami on Saturday.

Louisville: Hits the road for two ACC games in three days, starting Saturday at Boston College. No. 12 Virginia follows on Feb. 6, where the Cardinals aim to avenge last month's loss.

More AP college basketball at http://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

