— When Mark Abbott last appeared publicly in the Triangle, the Major League Soccer president made clear that his April 2012 visit was largely a courtesy to Curt Johnson, president of the then-Carolina RailHawks, whom Abbott had known for many years dating back to Johnson’s days as a MLS general manager for the Kansas City Wizards.

“While we applaud the success of the RailHawks, we … are currently not in discussions to bring a future expansion team to North Carolina,” a MLS spokesman said at the time.

This week, Abbott and Major League Soccer representatives return to the region as part of the Triangle’s bid for a MLS expansion club. Raleigh-Durham is one of 12 acknowledged applicants for four current MLS expansion slots that will increase the league’s membership to 28 teams. MLS says it will announce two expansion selections in late 2017 or early 2018; teams would begin play in 2020. The league plans to add another two teams further down the road.

In the five years since Abbott's visit, there's been significant upheaval in the Triangle professional soccer situation. A month after Abbott’s 2012 visit, the RailHawks hosted their first U.S. Open Cup. The win over the LA Galaxy was arguably the most significant game in club history, a sold-out spectacle that accelerated part of the ongoing expansion of WakeMed Soccer Park’s main stadium in order to accommodate the demand for tickets. But the bottom nearly fell out in May 2015 when the RailHawks’ then-owner, Traffic Sports USA, was indicted as part of the U.S. Justice Department’s corruption investigation into FIFA, soccer’s international governing body.

The soccer club, later renamed the North Carolina FC, found a new owner just five months later. Steve Malik, a Cary-based tech entrepreneur, is the spearhead of the Triangle’s MLS application. Some soccer observers have branded his bid as a long shot and assailed its supposed lack of news since being announced last December. But while the MLS efforts in purported plum markets like St. Louis, San Diego and Charlotte have suffered public setbacks over the past several months, Malik has quietly gone about his foundational business.

“I think it’s important that you build a broad base of support, that you allow those people involved in the decisions to sit down with you one-on-one and hear what your vision is and what you’re planning to do, particularly around the [new] stadium,” Malik told WRALSportsFan’s Inverted Triangle Soccer Podcast in late May. “There’s a lot of work that has to be done, and we’ve chosen the path of building that support broadly … as opposed to some others who have stepped on themselves a bit by getting a little ahead of that. We wanted to make sure we had all our ducks in a row.”

Since announcing his MLS intentions seven months ago, Malik brought a National Women’s Soccer League team to the Triangle, the league-leading North Carolina Courage. He was elected to sit on the U.S. Soccer Board of Directors. North Carolina FC also absorbed the Capital Area Soccer League (CASL) and Triangle Futbol Club Alliance (TFCA) into a single youth soccer organization being rebranded as North Carolina FC Youth.

“One of the things we put forward in our bid, and we think we’re the only franchise with anything close to it, is we now have the largest youth-to-pro club in the country, and not just in terms of size [but also] the quality of players we produce,” Malik said. “By being able to put that together with a whole developmental academy structure that’s already in place, there are many MLS clubs that would like to have what we have. Plus, WakeMed Soccer Park already looks like many of the investments being made into world-class training facilities; we already have that.”

MLS, local leaders plan air and ground tour of stadium sites

The precise itinerary for Wednesday’s MLS visit has not been released, but discussions with Malik and other NCFC representatives shed some light on the day’s schedule.

After breakfast meetings with various civic and corporate officials, NCFC will host a press conference at 10:30 a.m. at the Historic City Market in downtown Raleigh. The club will unveil its preferred site for a purpose-built soccer stadium and entertainment center among the three Wake County locations currently under consideration, along with stadium renderings and results from an economic analysis of the preferred site. Between afternoon meetings with business and broadcast media, the MLS representatives will take an air-and-ground tour of all three potential stadium locations and the greater Triangle region. The day will culminate with a public rally at 5 p.m., also at the Raleigh City Market.

Adam Gold and Joe Ovies of 99.9 FM The Fan ESPN Radio and Jeff Gravley of WRAL-TV sports will broadcast live from the rally.

The stadium revelations will undoubtedly garner the most attention coming out of Wednesday. Renderings and potential locations will comprise the flashy surface. The hard part of securing financial, governmental and popular support will continue and accelerate.

“We do have to tie down our stadium plan; it’s a critical component of us getting a bid,” Malik said. “And that’s what we’ve been working so hard on in the background. But if we put that piece in place, and we have a very, very viable bid.

“There are a lot of hurdles until it gets done. We have narrowed down the sites, and we’re going to come forward with a [preferred] site that we believe the region will bond incredibly well with. There are a lot of components to that. It’s not just the site: it’s the infrastructure around it, it’s parking, it’s transportation, and, of course, that involves government officials.”

Malik and other club officials carefully avoid using the popular phrase “soccer-specific stadium.”

“I’m a proponent of us building a multi-use entertainment facility,” Malik explained. “Soccer is one part of the equation. There are maybe 34 game days plus if we’re able to get some national team games here. That leaves a lot of open dates, and our community could use a facility that could support additional teams, such as lacrosse and rugby. When you think about it long-term, there are concerts, college events and a number of other things that could support that kind of facility.”

Raleigh faces stiff competition for soccer team

No aspiring MLS applicant has a surefire path to approval, and the Raleigh-Durham market has its obstacles. For instances, Malik concedes that the Triangle doesn’t have as many Fortune 500 headquarters as other markets its size. But he pushes back on the notion that the Triangle is a “small market.” Raleigh-Durham is a top 25 television market, as measured by Nielsen, and no U.S.-based MLS expansion team since Real Salt Lake in 2005 has come from outside the country's top 25 TV markets. Moreover, Malik cited the findings of a Conventions, Sports and Leisure study he commissioned regarding this region’s reach and growth potential.

“When you look at the demographics of our market, we may not be the largest market, but we’re within 15 percent of the largest markets and we’re the fastest growing,” Malik said. “So when you look at how many people are moving to our area, it’s astounding, and when you look at the projections for 20 years out, we are one of the largest markets. And frankly, just on the demographics, the [Carolina] Panthers were very successful in their NFL bid when Charlotte was much smaller [than now] by putting forth the idea that they could draw from two hours away. When you look at us, if you draw a two-hour radius around our area, we have 6.9 million people, which puts us in a top 10 market.”

Wednesday is only a small part of the expansive and involved MLS application process, but it’s another opportunity for the Triangle to show its stuff for visitors who have returned, this time out of more than mere courtesy. No one can accuse Malik of lacking ambition or ebullience. There's a robust roster of cities vying for MLS expansion, but as Malik told a group of supporters last week, "We think we're going to take our spot at the top of that list next Wednesday."