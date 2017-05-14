Marilyn Payne

Most Outstanding Sons: Athletes surprise, celebrate mom for Mother's Day

Posted 2:34 p.m. today
Updated 3:31 p.m. today

By Marilyn Payne

North Carolina's Joel Berry II is the reigning Most Outstanding Player from the Tar Heels' 2017 NCAA National Championship. Now, Berry has a case for a Most Outstanding Son title, too.

The point guard, who will return and play his final season of eligibility without even getting feedback from the NBA first, surprised his mother, Kathie, Sunday morning in her Florida home. In honor of both Mother's Day and Kathie's 50th birthday, Berry went home and opened the door when his mom walked in with a 50th birthday sash that reads "50 looks good on me," as other family members came in behind her with flowers.

"I'm so mad at you, I'm so glad," Kathie said, hugging her son.

She also apologizes for "telling (Joel) off earlier." Turns out, Joel got in trouble for not calling to wish his mom a happy birthday, which was Friday.

NC State football's Justin Jones wins the award for most entertaining Mother's Day post with this kitchen dance party, posted to his Instagram account.

HAPPY MOTHERS DAY TO THE SAVAGES MOMMA

A post shared by Justin Jones (@twenty7savage) on

We hope NC State will forgive the Cincinnati gear on behalf of mom's moves.

Former North Carolina football player Naz Jones was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks last month. At the height of his football career, Jones posted a collage in honor of his mother, Tammy.

ICYMI: former Wolfpack QB Jacoby Brissett got the start for the New England Patriots to start this past season, then the team went on to win the Super Bowl. Of course, no World Championship is complete without support from momma. Brissett posted this video of his mother cheering him on in Houston in honor of Mother's Day.

Happy Mother's Day beautiful.

A post shared by Jacoby Brissett (@jbrissett7) on

The Durham Bulls had a lot going on this home stand, including Star Wars Night Saturday, but the guys know what matter most.

Jake Hager, Will Adames Chih-Wei Hu and Brent Honeywell wished a Happy Mother's Day to their mothers and all moms ahead of the home stand finale, which will feature a Mother's Day ceremony, Sunday evening.

