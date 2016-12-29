banner
Jeff Gravley

My thoughts on a year I'll never forget

Posted 11:42 p.m. yesterday
Updated 9:41 a.m. today

USA Track and Field

By Jeff Gravley

I don’t know if I will ever be able to top 2016 from a career standpoint. How many in the media can say they covered the Super Bowl, the Final Four, the Olympics and had two trips to the White House?

That’s a heck of a CAREER, much less have it happen all in one YEAR.

I think back to the Panthers run to Super Bowl 50. The prelude turned out to be better than the game. It was two brutal performances by both offenses. To be at Super Bowl 50 is like covering the first one or the 100th. I won’t be around for the century mark.

There are some years when I expect one of our local basketball teams to make the Final Four and 2016 was one of them.

North Carolina had the right combination of talent and experience to reach Houston. Getting to cover Marcus Paige and Brice Johnson in the ACC and NCAA tournament was a joy. Paige is on my list of all-time favorites to interview. I always learned something.

Being an NBC affiliate this year made it different covering the Final Four. I had to leave the game before it was over to be live outside of the dome. Luckily our engineering guru, Tony Gupton, had set up a monitor at our live shot so we could watch the end of the game. But it was on a seven second delay-the Janet Jackson rule.

So we would hear screams from inside NRG Stadium then seven seconds later we would see what happened on our TV. When Marcus Paige hit that incredible, acrobatic shot, the building shook and we quickly turned to the monitor. Simply amazing.

It was minutes later that Kris Jenkins ended the game with a dramatic jumper. Judging from the sound, I could tell it was a buzzer beater. I was live on the air watching the game with reporter Ken Smith, and then seven seconds later, we saw the winning shot for the first time.

Glad I didn’t blurt out an expletive on TV.

Gut wrenching for North Carolina and pure euphoria for Villanova. It was the first buzzer beater in a national championship game since NC State in 1983.

At the end of the Super Bowl, I found out I would be going to the Olympics. I had never been to Rio nor had I ever been to the Olympic Games.

For 23 days we soaked ourselves in the Olympic spirit. Just about everywhere we turned people were smiling. Happiness is a universal language.

The first weekend produced one of my top moments. NC State swimmer Ryan Held was on a USA relay team that captured gold. The guy who touched the wall to send Held into the water was Michael Phelps. Held cried on the medal stand then pounded his chest, wearing a great big smile as we met in the interview area.

I got to cover a lot of USA basketball and enjoyed the interviews with Coach K and his group of NBA stars.

It wasn’t all joy in Rio. I met hurdler Ronnie Ash, who went to East Wake High School. He made the finals of the 50 meter hurdles and with 3 hurdles to clear he was in medal contention.

But he clipped the last hurdle and tumbled before the finish line.

Ash was disqualified and dejected but minutes after one of the biggest disappointments of his life, Ronnie took time to do an interview with us. What class he showed.

My first trip to the White House was to cover the 1983 NC State basketball team who finally got their championship visit to Pennsylvania Avenue. In November I returned to the White House to witness Michael Jordan and an incredible class receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom. There I am in the same room with the President, Jordan, Bruce Springsteen, Diana Ross, Tom Hanks, Robert Redford...I could keep dropping names.

Who knows what 2017 will bring but I do have one wish.

Can we please wrap up the long battle between the NCAA and the University of North Carolina? I think I wrote that last December too, and the one before that, and the one before that...

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
TVRadio
  • CBB: UNC at Georgia Tech

    Tomorrow at 12:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • CBB: Notre Dame at Pittsburgh

    Tomorrow at 2:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NFL: Panthers at Tampa Bay

    Sunday at 1:00 pm on FOX50

  • NHL: Detroit at Toronto

    Sunday at 3:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NFL: NY Giants at Washington

    Sunday at 4:25 pm on FOX50

  • NFL: Green Bay at Detroit

    Sunday at 8:20 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NHL: Hurricanes vs. Chicago

    Tonight at 7:30 on 99.9 The Fan

  • CBB: NC State at Miami

    Tomorrow at 4:30 pm on WRAL-FM

TV/Radio Schedule
CFBCBKNFLNBANHLMiLBGolfRacing
Bowl Games
Tue, Dec 27
Heart of Dallas Bowl
Army West Point
38Final-OT
North Texas
31
Military Bowl
24
Temple
26Final
Wake Forest
34
Holiday Bowl
Minnesota
17Final
Washington State
12
Cactus Bowl
Boise State
12Final
Baylor
31
Wed, Dec 28
Pinstripe Bowl
23
Pittsburgh
24Final
Northwestern
31
Russell Athletic Bowl
16
West Virginia
14Final
Miami (FL)
31
Foster Farms Bowl
Indiana
24Final
19
Utah
26
Texas Bowl
Texas A&M
28Final
Kansas State
33
Thu, Dec 29
Birmingham Bowl
South Florida
46Final-OT
South Carolina
39
Belk Bowl
Arkansas
24Final
22
Virginia Tech
35
Alamo Bowl
12
Oklahoma State
38Final
10
Colorado
8
Fri, Dec 30
Liberty Bowl
Georgia
9:00 PT10:00 MT11:00 CT12:00 ET5:00 GMT1:00 北京时间10:00 MST12:00 EST
Preview
TCU
Sun Bowl
18
Stanford
11:00 PT12:00 MT1:00 CT2:00 ET7:00 GMT3:00 北京时间12:00 MST2:00 EST
Preview
North Carolina
Music City Bowl
24
Nebraska
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET8:30 GMT4:30 北京时间1:30 MST3:30 EST
Preview
21
Tennessee
Arizona Bowl
South Alabama
2:30 PT3:30 MT4:30 CT5:30 ET10:30 GMT6:30 北京时间3:30 MST5:30 EST
Preview
Air Force
Orange Bowl
6
Michigan
5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 北京时间6:00 MST8:00 EST
Preview
11
Florida State
Sat, Dec 31
Taxslayer Bowl
Georgia Tech
8:00 PT9:00 MT10:00 CT11:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Preview
Kentucky
Citrus Bowl
20
LSU
8:00 PT9:00 MT10:00 CT11:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Preview
13
Louisville
Peach Bowl
4
Washington
12:00 PT1:00 MT2:00 CT3:00 ET8:00 GMT4:00 北京时间1:00 MST3:00 EST
Preview
1
Alabama
Fiesta Bowl
3
Ohio State
4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET12:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST
Preview
2
Clemson
Mon, Jan 2
Outback Bowl
17
Florida
10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET6:00 GMT2:00 北京时间11:00 MST1:00 EST
Preview
21
Iowa
Cotton Bowl
15
Western Michigan
10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET6:00 GMT2:00 北京时间11:00 MST1:00 EST
8
Wisconsin
Rose Bowl
9
USC
2:00 PT3:00 MT4:00 CT5:00 ET10:00 GMT6:00 北京时间3:00 MST5:00 EST
Preview
5
Penn State
Sugar Bowl
14
Auburn
5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET1:30 GMT9:30 北京时间6:30 MST8:30 EST
Preview
7
Oklahoma
Men's College Basketball
2
UCLA
8:00 PT9:00 MT10:00 CT11:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Preview
Oregon St.
3
Kansas
6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 北京时间7:00 MST9:00 EST
Preview
TCU
4
Baylor
4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET12:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST
Preview
Oklahoma
11
West Virginia
1:00 PT2:00 MT3:00 CT4:00 ET9:00 GMT5:00 北京时间2:00 MST4:00 EST
Preview
Oklahoma St.
18
Arizona
8:00 PT9:00 MT10:00 CT11:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Preview
California
22
USC
7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET3:00 GMT11:00 北京时间8:00 MST10:00 EST
Preview
21
Oregon
NFL Scoreboard
Sunday, Jan. 1
Baltimore 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET18:00 GMT2:00 北京时间11:00 MST1:00 EST12:00 CT22:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Cincinnati 
Jacksonville 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET18:00 GMT2:00 北京时间11:00 MST1:00 EST12:00 CT22:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Indianapolis 
New England 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET18:00 GMT2:00 北京时间11:00 MST1:00 EST12:00 CT22:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Miami 
Chicago 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET18:00 GMT2:00 北京时间11:00 MST1:00 EST12:00 CT22:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Minnesota 
Buffalo 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET18:00 GMT2:00 北京时间11:00 MST1:00 EST12:00 CT22:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
NY Jets 
Dallas 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET18:00 GMT2:00 北京时间11:00 MST1:00 EST12:00 CT22:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Philadelphia 
Cleveland 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET18:00 GMT2:00 北京时间11:00 MST1:00 EST12:00 CT22:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Pittsburgh 
Carolina 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET18:00 GMT2:00 北京时间11:00 MST1:00 EST12:00 CT22:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Tampa Bay 
Houston 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET18:00 GMT2:00 北京时间11:00 MST1:00 EST12:00 CT22:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Tennessee 
New Orleans 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET21:25 GMT5:25 北京时间2:25 MST4:25 EST3:25 CT1:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
Preview
Atlanta 
Oakland 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET21:25 GMT5:25 北京时间2:25 MST4:25 EST3:25 CT1:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
Preview
Denver 
Arizona 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET21:25 GMT5:25 北京时间2:25 MST4:25 EST3:25 CT1:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
Preview
Los Angeles 
Kansas City 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET21:25 GMT5:25 北京时间2:25 MST4:25 EST3:25 CT1:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
Preview
San Diego 
Seattle 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET21:25 GMT5:25 北京时间2:25 MST4:25 EST3:25 CT1:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
Preview
San Francisco 
NY Giants 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET21:25 GMT5:25 北京时间2:25 MST4:25 EST3:25 CT1:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
Preview
Washington 
Green Bay 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET1:30 GMT9:30 北京时间6:30 MST8:30 EST7:30 CT5:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:�
Preview
Detroit 
NBA Scoreboard
Chicago 1:00 PT2:00 MT3:00 CT4:00 ET21:00 GMT5:00 2:00 MST4:00 EST1:00 UAE (+1)22:0016:00 ET3:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Indiana 
Brooklyn 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)01:0019:00 ET6:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Washington 
Miami 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)01:3019:30 ET6:30 CTNaN:�
Preview
Boston 
Detroit 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)02:0020:00 ET7:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Atlanta 
New York 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)02:0020:00 ET7:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
New Orleans 
LA Clippers 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)02:0020:00 ET7:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Houston 
Milwaukee 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)02:0020:00 ET7:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Minnesota 
Portland 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET1:30 GMT9:30 6:30 MST8:30 EST5:30 UAE (+1)02:3020:30 ET7:30 CTNaN:�
Preview
San Antonio 
Philadelphia 6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 7:00 MST9:00 EST6:00 UAE (+1)03:0021:00 ET8:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Denver 
Dallas 7:30 PT8:30 MT9:30 CT10:30 ET3:30 GMT11:30 8:30 MST10:30 EST7:30 UAE (+1)04:3022:30 ET9:30 CTNaN:�
Preview
Golden State 
NHL Scoreboard
Chicago 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 北京时间5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)19:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Carolina 
Nashville 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 北京时间6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
St. Louis 
Anaheim 7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET3:00 GMT11:00 北京时间8:00 MST10:00 EST7:00 UAE (+1)22:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Vancouver 
Philadelphia 7:00 PT8:00 MT9:00 CT10:00 ET3:00 GMT11:00 北京时间8:00 MST10:00 EST7:00 UAE (+1)22:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
San Jose 
Minor League Baseball
International League
El Paso 4:05 PT5:05 MT6:05 CT7:05 ET12:05 GMT
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
World Challenge (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1H. Matsuyama-18F
2H. Stenson-16F
3tR. Fowler-13F
3tD. Johnson-13F
3tM. Kuchar-13F
6tB. Snedeker-11F
6tJ. Spieth-11F
6tB. Watson-11F
9L. Oosthuizen-9F
10P. Reed-8F
View Full Leaderboard
 
CME Tour Champ (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1C. Hull-19F
2S. Ryu-17F
3J. Song-15F
4tM. Martin-14F
4tB. Recari-14F
4tA. Jutanugarn-14F
7I. Chun-13F
8tS. Feng-12F
8tA. Yang-12F
10tL. Ko-11F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Hong Kong Open (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1S. Brazel-13F
2R. Cabrera Bello-12F
3tA. Dodt-11F
3tT. Fleetwood-11F
5D. Lipsky-10F
6D. Willett-9F
7P. Waring-8F
8tD. Chia-7F
8tP. Larrazabal-7F
10tJ. Campillo-6F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Ch Schwab Champ (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1P. Goydos-15F
2B. Langer-13F
3C. Montgomerie-11F
4tW. Austin-7F
4tJ. Haas-7F
6tS. Dunlap-6F
6tD. Waldorf-6F
8tK. Sutherland-4F
8tJ. Parnevik-4F
10tE. Toledo-3F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2016 Ford EcoBoost 400
Final Results
1. Jimmie Johnson
2. Kyle Larson
3. Kevin Harvick
4. Joey Logano
5. Jamie McMurray
6. Kyle Busch
7. Matt Kenseth
8. AJ Allmendinger
9. Denny Hamlin
10. Michael McDowell
View Full Results
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2016 Ford EcoBoost 200
Final Results
1. William Byron
2. Tyler Reddick
3. Johnny Sauter
4. Kyle Larson
5. Daniel Hemric
6. Daniel Suarez
7. Matt Crafton
8. Christopher Bell
9. Timothy Peters
10. Cole Custer
View Full Results
 
2016 GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma
Final Results
1. Simon Pagenaud
2. Graham Rahal
3. Juan Pablo Montoya
4. Ryan Hunter-Reay
5. Alexander Rossi
6. Josef Newgarden
7. Helio Castroneves
8. Marco Andretti
9. Charlie Kimball
10. Sebastien Bourdais
View Full Results
 
2016 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Final Results
1. Lewis Hamilton
2. Nico Rosberg
3. Sebastian Vettel
4. Max Verstappen
5. Daniel Ricciardo
6. Kimi Raikkonen
7. Nico Hulkenberg
8. Sergio Perez
9. Felipe Massa
10. Fernando Alonso
View Full Results
 
Our Take
Extra Effort