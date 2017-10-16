NASCAR

Earnhardt expecting a baby girl

Posted 5:23 p.m. Monday
Updated 5:34 a.m. today

Dale Earnhardt Jr. greets fans before a NASCAR Talladega auto race at Talladega Superspeedway, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. is going to be rather busy in retirement. NASCAR's most popular driver announced Monday his wife is expecting the couple's first child.

Earnhardt posted a picture of pink pair of baby girl Converse on Instagram to announce he and wife Amy are having a daughter. He did not reveal a due date.

Earnhardt has five races left before he retires from his final full-time season in NASCAR. He has already accepted a job with the NBC Sports broadcast team for next season.

Earnhardt was married on Dec. 31 after he recovered from concussion symptoms.

The surprise was almost ruined by a friend who texted Earnhardt three days after the couple learned they were expecting a baby.

___

More AP Auto Racing: http://racing.ap.org/

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
Listen & Watch
TVRadio
  • HighSchoolOT Live

    Friday at 7:00 pm on WRAL-2

  • Football Friday

    Friday at 11:35 pm on WRAL-TV

  • ACC Football: Pittsburgh @ Duke

    Saturday at 12:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • College Football: Southern Cal @ Notre Dame

    Saturday at 7:30 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NASL Soccer: San Francisco @ North Carolina FC

    Saturday at 7:30 pm on WRAL-2

  • The Logan Zone

    Sunday at 11:00 am on WRAL-TV

  • Motor Sports: Formula 1 Racing - Austin

    Sunday at 3:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NFL: Atlanta @ New England

    Sunday at 8:20 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NFL Football Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears

    Sunday at 12:00 pm on 99.9 The Fan

  • NFL Football Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

    Sunday at 5:30 pm on 99.9 The Fan

  • MLB Playoffs Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers Game 7 (if necessary)

    Sunday at 6:30 pm on 95.7 The Ticket

  • NFL Football Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots

    Sunday at 7:30 pm on 99.9 The Fan

TV/Radio Schedule
CFBNFLNBANHLMLBMiLBGolfRacingTennis
AP Top 25
Thu, Oct 19
25
Memphis
5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET12:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST
Preview
Houston
Sat, Oct 21
10
Oklahoma State
9:00 PT10:00 MT11:00 CT12:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Preview
Texas
Maryland
9:00 PT10:00 MT11:00 CT12:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Preview
5
Wisconsin
Tennessee
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
Preview
1
Alabama
Syracuse
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
Preview
8
Miami (FL)
Indiana
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
Preview
18
Michigan State
20
UCF
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
Preview
Navy
North Carolina
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
Preview
14
Virginia Tech
9
Oklahoma
1:00 PT2:00 MT3:00 CT4:00 ET8:00 GMT4:00 北京时间1:00 MST3:00 EST
Preview
Kansas State
16
South Florida
4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET11:00 GMT7:00 北京时间4:00 MST6:00 EST
Preview
Tulane
24
LSU
4:15 PT5:15 MT6:15 CT7:15 ET11:15 GMT7:15 北京时间4:15 MST6:15 EST
Preview
Ole Miss
21
Auburn
4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET11:30 GMT7:30 北京时间4:30 MST6:30 EST
Preview
Arkansas
11
USC
4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET11:30 GMT7:30 北京时间4:30 MST6:30 EST
Preview
13
Notre Dame
19
Michigan
4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET11:30 GMT7:30 北京时间4:30 MST6:30 EST
Preview
2
Penn State
23
West Virginia
5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET12:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST
Preview
Baylor
Kansas
5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET12:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST
Preview
4
TCU
Colorado
7:45 PT8:45 MT9:45 CT10:45 ET2:45 GMT10:45 北京时间7:45 MST9:45 EST
Preview
15
Washington State
NFL Scoreboard
Thursday, Oct. 19
Kansas City 5:25 PT6:25 MT7:25 CT8:25 ET0:25 GMT8:25 5:25 MST7:25 EST7:25 CT4:25 UAE (+1)20:25 ETNaN:�
Preview
Oakland 
Sunday, Oct. 22
Tampa Bay 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Buffalo 
Carolina 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Chicago 
Tennessee 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Cleveland 
New Orleans 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Green Bay 
Jacksonville 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Indianapolis 
Arizona 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
LA Rams 
NY Jets 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Miami 
Baltimore 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Minnesota 
Dallas 1:05 PT2:05 MT3:05 CT4:05 ET20:05 GMT4:05 1:05 MST3:05 EST3:05 CT0:05 UAE (+1)16:05 ETNaN:�
San Francisco 
Denver 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET20:25 GMT4:25 1:25 MST3:25 EST3:25 CT0:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
LA Chargers 
Seattle 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET20:25 GMT4:25 1:25 MST3:25 EST3:25 CT0:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
NY Giants 
Cincinnati 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET20:25 GMT4:25 1:25 MST3:25 EST3:25 CT0:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
Pittsburgh 
Atlanta 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST7:30 CT4:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:�
New England 
Monday, Oct. 23
Washington 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST7:30 CT4:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:�
Philadelphia 
NBA Scoreboard
Tuesday, Oct 17
Boston99Final
Cleveland102
Houston122Final
Golden State121
NHL Scoreboard
Pittsburgh5Final-OT
NY Rangers4
Florida1Final
Philadelphia5
Toronto2Final
Washington0
Tampa Bay4F-SO
New Jersey5
Vancouver3Final
Ottawa0
Colorado1Final
Nashville4
Columbus5Final
Winnipeg2
Arizona1Final
Dallas3
Carolina5Final
Edmonton3
Buffalo4Final-OT
Vegas5
Montreal2Final
San Jose5
MLB Scoreboard
American League
Houston4Final
NY Yankees6
National League
LA Dodgers6Final
Chi Cubs1
Minor League Baseball
International League
Memphis 4:07 PT5:07 MT6:07 CT7:07 ET12:07 GMT
Durham 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
CIMB Classic (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1P. Perez-24F
2K. Bradley-20F
3tS. Kang-17F
3tX. Schauffele-17F
5tC. Smith-16F
5tH. Matsuyama-16F
7tP. Casey-14F
7tL. Glover-14F
7tD. Lee-14F
10tR. Cabrera Bello-13F
View Full Leaderboard
 
KEB Hana Bank (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1J. Ko-19F
2S. Park-17F
3I. Chun-16F
4L. Salas-14F
5M. Alex-13F
6tC. Hull-12F
6tM. Lee-12F
8tS. Ryu-10F
8tC. Ciganda-10F
8tB. Henderson-10F
View Full Leaderboard
 
Italian Open (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1T. Hatton-21F
2tR. Fisher-20F
2tK. Aphibarnrat-20F
4M. Wallace-19F
5M. Fraser-18F
6tD. Horsey-17F
6tT. Fleetwood-17F
6tG. Coetzee-17F
6tF. Molinari-17F
10tN. Bertasio-16F
View Full Leaderboard
 
SAS Championship (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1C. Montgomerie-16F
2tD. Garwood-13F
2tV. Singh-13F
4C. Pavin-12F
5D. McKenzie-11F
6J. Kelly-10F
7G. Sauers-9F
8tM. Bradley-8F
8tK. Perry-8F
8tD. Toms-8F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2017 Hollywood Casino 400
Qualifying
AJ Allmendinger
Aric Almirola
Trevor Bayne
Ryan Blaney
Clint Bowyer
Chris Buescher
Kurt Busch
Kyle Busch
Landon Cassill
Derrike Cope
View Full Grid
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2017 Fred's 250
Final Results
1. Parker Kligerman
2. Christopher Bell
3. Myatt Snider
4. Grant Enfinger
5. Austin Cindric
6. John Hunter Nemechek
7. Vinnie Miller
8. Clay Greenfield
9. Matt Crafton
10. Tyler Young
View Full Results
 
2017 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio
Final Results
1. Josef Newgarden
2. Will Power
3. Graham Rahal
4. Simon Pagenaud
5. Takuma Sato
6. Alexander Rossi
7. Helio Castroneves
8. Ryan Hunter-Reay
9. Scott Dixon
10. Conor Daly
View Full Results
 
2017 United States Grand Prix
Qualifying
Fernando Alonso
Valtteri Bottas
Marcus Ericsson
Romain Grosjean
Lewis Hamilton
Brendon Hartley
Nico Hulkenberg
Daniil Kvyat
Kevin Magnussen
Felipe Massa
View Full Grid
 
ATPWTA
ATP Scoreboard
Wednesday, Oct. 18
Intrum Stockholm Open (ATP)
First Round
P. Herbert2 6 3   
J. Janowicz6 3 5   
M. Copil2     
J. Struff3     
V. Troicki 
S. Bolelli 
(5) M. Zverev 
M. Ymer 
 
European Open (ATP)
Second Round
J. Sousa5 6 0   
S. Stakhovsky7 4 1   
H. Laaksonen 
J. Benneteau 
(3) N. Kyrgios 
R. Bemelmans 
 
Kremlin Cup (ATP/WTA)
First Round
M. Basic3 6 3   
B. Kavcic6 3 0   
A. Kuznetsov 
D. Medvedev 
Second Round
D. Sela7 6    
R. Dutra Silv5 1    
(6) D. Dzumhur 
Y. Bhambri 
(3) A. Mannarino 
L. Rosol 
(4) P. Kohlschrei 
A. Seppi 
 
WTA Scoreboard
Wednesday, Oct. 18
BGL Luxembourg Open (WTA)
Second Round
(5) E. Mertens6 0 6   
M. Brengle2 6 3   
(3) A. Kontaveit4 4    
H. Watson6 6    
C. Witthoeft6 6    
E. Rodina2 3    
(7) B. Haddad Mai4     
J. Larsson2     
P. Parmentier4     
V. Cepede Roy3     
(2) K. Bertens 
A. Petkovic 
S. Lisicki 
N. Broady 
M. Puig 
A. Van Uytvan 
 
Kremlin Cup (ATP/WTA)
Second Round
(7) J. Goerges6 6    
Y. Putintseva3 3    
(2) C. Vandeweghe5 6 2   
L. Tsurenko7 1 6   
(4) A. Sevastova4 3    
I. Begu6 6    
(1) K. Mladenovic2 3    
A. Sasnovich6 2    
K. Siniakova 
D. Kasatkina 
(6) D. Gavrilova 
V. Lapko 
(8) M. Rybarikova 
A. Cornet 
(3) E. Vesnina 
N. Vikhlyants 
 
Our Take
Extra Effort