You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL Sports Fan: http://wr.al/19Pyt

— Dale Earnhardt Jr. is going to be rather busy in retirement. NASCAR's most popular driver announced Monday his wife is expecting the couple's first child.

Earnhardt posted a picture of pink pair of baby girl Converse on Instagram to announce he and wife Amy are having a daughter. He did not reveal a due date.

Earnhardt has five races left before he retires from his final full-time season in NASCAR. He has already accepted a job with the NBC Sports broadcast team for next season.

Earnhardt was married on Dec. 31 after he recovered from concussion symptoms.

Excited to share the wonderful news that @mrsamyearnhardt and I are expecting our first child. A little girl!!!! We are both thrilled and can’t wait to meet her. A post shared by Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@dalejr) on Oct 16, 2017 at 1:16pm PDT

The surprise was almost ruined by a friend who texted Earnhardt three days after the couple learned they were expecting a baby.

So @landoncassill text me Sept 4th. We had just learned we were expecting 3 days before this. Hard keeping that truth from him till today. pic.twitter.com/jFWZsmp0v4 — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) October 16, 2017

___

More AP Auto Racing: http://racing.ap.org/