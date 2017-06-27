You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission marks Independence Day with freedom for the need for a fishing license.

Anglers and those who wish they were can fish in any public body of water statewide all day on the Fourth of July without purchasing a fishing license or additional trout fishing privilege.

Other fishing regulations, such as size and creel limits and lure restrictions, still apply.

There are more than 500 fishing areas open to the public.

On any other day of the year, a basic fishing license, starting at $20 per year, is required for those 16 and older.