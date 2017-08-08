Olympics

NC's only winter Olympic hopeful seeks satisfaction of a medal

Posted 20 minutes ago

Long track speed skater Heather Bergsma is looking to make it to her third Olympic Games next year in South Korea.

She entered the 2014 Winter Olympics as a medal favorite but had a disappointing games and left empty-handed.

She's since become one of the sport's top performers in the 1,000 meters and is the current world record holder at 1,500 meters.

Bergsma says she's now mentally stronger than she was at the Sochi Games and that she's training hard to leave South Korea as an Olympic champion.

"It's been amazing actually. Like, even after the games in 2014, I came home and High Point University had a big welcoming home party for me," she said.

"That was just amazing to have all the support there. High Point, North Carolina, will always be my home. And I'm proud of that."

Bergsma said she's done work off the ice to improve her outcomes in the 2018 Games.

"Lately in my skating, I've done a lot of mindfulness. So a lot of, like, power posing. And so now when I go to the line, I try to just have my hands on my hip, take some deep breaths, think Wonder Woman. (I) focus on myself and not all the times that have been skated before me," she said.

"I just hope that I am at my best. Because if I am at my best, then I should be exactly where I want to be.To be able to be an Olympic champion and come home satisfied."

