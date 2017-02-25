Marilyn Payne

NC State's emotional home finale fitting for season

Posted 3:41 p.m. today
Updated 4:41 p.m. today

By Marilyn Payne

NC State's home finale against No. 18 Virginia began with an emotional honoring of the Wolfpack seniors and ended with a 70-55 loss. It wasn't the outcome desired, but it was one that felt unfortunately proper.

"It's what I've been saying: there's only one outcome that you hope for and that's to win," Abdul-Malik Abu said. "We're going out there with the will to win and the belief to win and we're never giving up. But only one team wins, somebody has to be disappointed. Sadly, that's been the story for us this season."

Sad sendoff

Seven minutes before tip-off, the Wolfpack (15-15, 4-13 ACC) honored BeeJay Anya -- the last remaining four-year senior from his incoming class -- on his senior day. Nearly the entire NC State roster accompanied the big man as tears rolled down his cheeks and some of his friends' faces, too.

Anya explained that the pregame overwhelmed him with emotion because of what the day signified: the last opportunity to earn a home win (and accomplish something that became more rare with time, it seemed), a final goodbye. The senior, who leaves Raleigh as the program's all-time blocks leader, also was brokenhearted to not have his mother among those escorting him out onto the court, she was behind schedule traveling into town.

Despite the somewhat public, and occasional misalignment, between head coach Mark Gottfried and Anya, the coach gave the senior the start on the pair's PNC finale and liked what he saw.

Likely, it was freshman Dennis Smith Jr.'s final game, too.

"Sometimes expectations are so high, sometimes you don't really appreciate how good somebody is every night," Gottfried said of the team's leading scorer. "Not only is he a freshman, he missed a season of competition last year with a torn ACL. You look at him and what he's done, I think it's pretty spectacular."

Terry Henderson was also recognized with Anya and the seniors. In what could be his final PNC outing, he supported Smith's 13 points with 10 of his own.

But Henderson says he isn't necessarily done yet.

Same shortcomings seal season

With only one non-tournament game left, Gottfried listed off the reasons his team lost to start his penultimate regular season press conference: NC State was unable to hit open shots; once pulling within eight points of Virginia late in the game, the Pack allowed the opponent to go on a scoring run of its own to erase progress; and the visitor shot well and in timely fashion in crucial moments without stop from NC State.

It's more of the same several months later for Gottfried's guys, who insist they are still trying (and at times do play like that's the case).

Virginia came to Raleigh on a four-game losing streak and while Gottfried didn't think anything of it, there is something so familiar about the slumping 'Hoos (19-9, 9-7 ACC) finally hitting their shots again against NC State.

The Wolfpack gave up a 15-0 run in the first half and trailed by as many as 19 points in the second half before digging more than halfway out of that hole, only to lose again.

Anya said he didn't really "put two and two together," until asked about the game also being his coaches last in PNC, but once he thought about it, his answer had the same feeling as the day did -- and to an extent, the same feeling the season has had.

"It is what it is," Anya said. "(It's an) emotional time for everybody."

