NC State

NC State keeps focus on Furman with Florida State looming

Posted 12:10 p.m. yesterday
Updated 8:06 p.m. yesterday

By JOEDY McCREARY, AP Sports Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State didn't get caught looking back last week. With a huge test looming, the Wolfpack don't want to look ahead, either.

N.C. State (1-1) looks to keep its focus on Furman of the FCS on Saturday — and not on its Atlantic Coast Conference opener the following week at No. 11 Florida State.

"We want to be a better team in Week 3 than in Week 2," coach Dave Doeren said.

The Wolfpack in 2016 expressed frustration at allowing one loss to mushroom into multiple defeats. That could have happened again this year, after they lost a barometer-type opener to South Carolina and then twice trailed Marshall by 10 points.

But N.C. State found a rhythm late in the first half, scored touchdowns on four straight possessions and beat the Thundering Herd 37-20.

Now the Wolfpack vow to keep their full attention on the Paladins (0-2) while not peeking ahead to the Atlantic Division showdown with the Seminoles. Furman's two losses, both to fellow FCS schools, have come by a total of four points.

The Paladins' option offense has service-academy roots; first-year coach Clay Hendrix spent a decade on the staff at Air Force as both an offensive line coach and the offensive coordinator. Furman ranks 24th in the FCS in rushing, averaging 208.5 yards, and its 2½ penalties per game is tied for third in the subdivision.

"I know they're going to compete hard and they're going to be proud kids to come in and play hard," Doeren said.

___

Some things to know about the Furman-N.C. State game:

SECONDARY HELP: The Wolfpack hope to have a reinforcement in the secondary with CB Mike Stevens (lower leg) appearing on the depth chart for the first time this season. Doeren would like Stevens to play in some passing situations and third downs but does not want to rush his recovery process. N.C. State allowed Marshall WR Tyre Brady to set a Carter-Finley Stadium record with 248 yards receiving, and 75 of those came on a catch-and-run touchdown in which starting CB Johnathan Alston, a converted receiver, whiffed on the tackle and had no help from the safeties.

A FULL LINE: N.C. State also expects to have its projected starting offensive line together for the first time, with RT Will Richardson coming off a two-game suspension from the team. Terrone Prescod shifts from right tackle to left guard, and redshirt freshman Joe Sculthorpe moves into a backup role behind Prescod. "Nice to get our starting five on the line back together," Doeren said.

CONNECTIONS: Hendrix is a Furman alumnus but he has a connection to N.C. State. He started for three years for the Paladins under coach Dick Sheridan, and when Sheridan took over the Wolfpack in 1986, Hendrix spent two seasons with him as a graduate assistant. Also, North Carolina State assistant head coach Des Kitchings played receiver at Furman in the 1990s and was inducted into the school's hall of fame in 2009.

FINLEY'S FINE: Ryan Finley is the first N.C. State quarterback since Philip Rivers in 2003 to begin a season with consecutive 300-yard passing games. Finley threw for a career-best 415 against South Carolina and followed that with 341 yards and three touchdowns against Marshall.

___

More AP college football: collegefootball.ap.org and twitter.com/AP_Top25

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
Listen & Watch
TVRadio
  • College Football: Furman @ North Carolina State

    Today at 12:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • Logan Zone

    Tomorrow at 11:00 am on WRAL-TV

  • Golf: BMW Championships

    Tomorrow at 2:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NFL: Green Bay @ Atlanta

    Tomorrow at 8:30 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NFL Football: Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers

    Tomorrow at 1:00 pm on 99.9 The Fan

  • NFL Football: Detroit Lions at New York Giants

    Monday at 8:49 am on 99.9 The Fan

TV/Radio Schedule
CFBNFLMLBMiLBGolfRacingTennis
AP Top 25
Fri, Sept 15
Illinois
23Final
22
South Florida
47
Sat, Sept 16
25
UCLA
9:00 PT10:00 MT11:00 CT12:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Preview
Memphis
Air Force
9:00 PT10:00 MT11:00 CT12:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Preview
7
Michigan
9
Oklahoma State
9:00 PT10:00 MT11:00 CT12:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Preview
Pittsburgh
10
Wisconsin
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
Preview
BYU
16
Virginia Tech
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
Preview
East Carolina
23
Tennessee
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
Preview
24
Florida
SMU
12:30 PT1:30 MT2:30 CT3:30 ET7:30 GMT3:30 北京时间12:30 MST2:30 EST
Preview
20
TCU
Mercer
1:00 PT2:00 MT3:00 CT4:00 ET8:00 GMT4:00 北京时间1:00 MST3:00 EST
Preview
15
Auburn
Army West Point
1:30 PT2:30 MT3:30 CT4:30 ET8:30 GMT4:30 北京时间1:30 MST3:30 EST
Preview
8
Ohio State
Oregon State
2:30 PT3:30 MT4:30 CT5:30 ET9:30 GMT5:30 北京时间2:30 MST4:30 EST
Preview
21
Washington State
Tulane
3:00 PT4:00 MT5:00 CT6:00 ET10:00 GMT6:00 北京时间3:00 MST5:00 EST
Preview
2
Oklahoma
Colorado State
4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET11:00 GMT7:00 北京时间4:00 MST6:00 EST
Preview
1
Alabama
12
LSU
4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET11:00 GMT7:00 北京时间4:00 MST6:00 EST
Preview
Mississippi State
Samford
4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET11:30 GMT7:30 北京时间4:30 MST6:30 EST
Preview
13
Georgia
Georgia State
4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET11:30 GMT7:30 北京时间4:30 MST6:30 EST
Preview
5
Penn State
18
Kansas State
4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET11:30 GMT7:30 北京时间4:30 MST6:30 EST
Preview
Vanderbilt
3
Clemson
5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET12:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST
Preview
14
Louisville
Texas
5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET12:30 GMT8:30 北京时间5:30 MST7:30 EST
Preview
4
USC
Fresno State
6:30 PT7:30 MT8:30 CT9:30 ET1:30 GMT9:30 北京时间6:30 MST8:30 EST
Preview
6
Washington
19
Stanford
7:30 PT8:30 MT9:30 CT10:30 ET2:30 GMT10:30 北京时间7:30 MST9:30 EST
Preview
San Diego State
NFL Scoreboard
Thursday, Sep. 14
Houston13Final
Cincinnati9
Sunday, Sep. 17
Cleveland 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Baltimore 
Buffalo 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Carolina 
Arizona 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Indianapolis 
Tennessee 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Jacksonville 
Philadelphia 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Kansas City 
New England 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
New Orleans 
Minnesota 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Pittsburgh 
Chicago 10:00 PT11:00 MT12:00 CT1:00 ET17:00 GMT1:00 10:00 MST12:00 EST12:00 CT21:00 UAE13:00 ETNaN:�
Preview
Tampa Bay 
Miami 1:05 PT2:05 MT3:05 CT4:05 ET20:05 GMT4:05 1:05 MST3:05 EST3:05 CT0:05 UAE (+1)16:05 ETNaN:�
Preview
LA Chargers 
NY Jets 1:05 PT2:05 MT3:05 CT4:05 ET20:05 GMT4:05 1:05 MST3:05 EST3:05 CT0:05 UAE (+1)16:05 ETNaN:�
Preview
Oakland 
Dallas 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET20:25 GMT4:25 1:25 MST3:25 EST3:25 CT0:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
Preview
Denver 
Washington 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET20:25 GMT4:25 1:25 MST3:25 EST3:25 CT0:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
Preview
LA Rams 
San Francisco 1:25 PT2:25 MT3:25 CT4:25 ET20:25 GMT4:25 1:25 MST3:25 EST3:25 CT0:25 UAE (+1)16:25 ETNaN:�
Preview
Seattle 
Green Bay 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST7:30 CT4:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:�
Preview
Atlanta 
Monday, Sep. 18
Detroit 5:30 PT6:30 MT7:30 CT8:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 5:30 MST7:30 EST7:30 CT4:30 UAE (+1)20:30 ETNaN:�
Preview
NY Giants 
MLB Scoreboard
Interleague
Oakland4Final
Philadelphia0
American League
Baltimore2Final
NY Yankees8
Kansas City4Final
Cleveland3
Chi White Sox2Final
Detroit3
Boston13Final
15
Tampa Bay6
Toronto4Final
Minnesota3
Seattle2Final
Houston5
Texas6Final
LA Angels7
National League
St. Louis2Final
Chi Cubs8
LA Dodgers7Final
Washington0
Pittsburgh2Final
Cincinnati4
NY Mets2Final
Atlanta3
Milwaukee10Final
Miami2
San Diego1Final
Colorado6
Arizona3Final
San Francisco2
Minor League Baseball
International League
Durham 3:35 PT4:35 MT5:35 CT6:35 ET11:35 GMT
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 
PGALPGAEuropeanChampions
BMW Champ (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1M. Leishman-16
2tJ. Day-13
2tR. Fowler-13
4P. Cantlay-10
5tS. Cink-9
5tF. Molinari-9
7tJ. Lovemark-8
7tC. Smith-8
7tB. Steele-8
7tH. Swafford-8
View Full Leaderboard
 
Evian Champ (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1M. Jutanugarn-918
2S. Park-78
3L. Ko-68
4tJ. Song-518
4tS. Feng-518
4tA. Stanford-518
7tM. Hur-418
7tA. Nordqvist-418
7tK. Kirk-411
7tI. Kim-48
View Full Leaderboard
 
KLM Open (EURO)
PosNameScoreThru
1J. Stalter-114
2tS. Heisele-106
2tK. Aphibarnrat-105
4J. Lagergren-93
5A. Connelly-811
6tJ. Walters-712
6tE. Pepperell-76
6tR. Wattel-76
6tM. Wallace-75
6tA. Wu-75
View Full Leaderboard
 
Pacific Links (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1tS. Flesch-718
1tJ. Smith-718
3tJ. Daly-618
3tJ. Kelly-618
3tB. Langer-618
3tD. Toms-618
7tS. Ames-518
7tD. Garwood-518
7tD. McKenzie-518
7tE. Toledo-518
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwideTruckIRLFormula 1
2017 Tales of the Turtles 400
Qualifying
1. Kyle Busch
2. Denny Hamlin
3. Martin Truex Jr.
4. Kevin Harvick
5. Brad Keselowski
6. Kyle Larson
7. Joey Logano
8. Chase Elliott
9. Austin Dillon
10. Matt Kenseth
View Full Grid
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
2017 TheHouse.com 225
Qualifying
1. Ryan Truex
2. Chase Briscoe
3. Christopher Bell
4. Johnny Sauter
5. Matt Crafton
6. Noah Gragson
7. Austin Cindric
8. Grant Enfinger
9. Justin Haley
10. Myatt Snider
View Full Grid
 
2017 GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma
Qualifying
Marco Andretti
Sebastien Bourdais
Helio Castroneves
Max Chilton
Zachary Claman DeMelo
Conor Daly
Scott Dixon
Jack Harvey
J.R. Hildebrand
James Hinchcliffe
View Full Grid
 
2017 Singapore Grand Prix
Qualifying
Fernando Alonso
Valtteri Bottas
Marcus Ericsson
Romain Grosjean
Lewis Hamilton
Nico Hulkenberg
Daniil Kvyat
Kevin Magnussen
Felipe Massa
Esteban Ocon
View Full Grid
 
WTA Scoreboard
Saturday, Sep. 16
Japan Women's Open Tennis (WTA)
Semifinals
C. McHale4 6 3   
Z. Diyas6 0 6   
M. Kato4 77 6   
J. Fett6 61 4   
Coupe Banque Nationale (WTA)
Our Take
Extra Effort