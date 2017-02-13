You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL Sports Fan: http://wr.al/17LX4

— North Carolina State head men’s basketball coach Mark Gottfried is still the head coach of the Wolfpack and the program is not on the hunt for a replacement, the university said Monday night amid false reports to the contrary.

“Mark Gottfried remains our head coach, and we are all focused on our next opponent,” a university spokesperson said in a statement. “To suggest we have reached out to any other coach is both incorrect and blatantly irresponsible.”

Gottfried owns a 122-81 record in five-plus season at NC State and has led the program to four NCAA Tournaments, including two Sweet 16’s. His win total has seen declines in recent seasons, however, prompting speculation on his future by many.

Gottfried’s contract runs through the 2017-18 season after he was granted a two-year extension following the Wolfpack’s 2012 tournament run.

NC State (14-12, 3-10 ACC), will face rival UNC on Wednesday (8 p.m. WRAL-TV). The Wolfpack, who are coming off of a 30-point loss to Wake Forest, were dominated by the Tar Heels in a 51-point defeat on Jan. 8.

Gottfried is 400-229 in 19-plus seasons that include stops at Murray State and Alabama.