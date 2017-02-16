NC State's Gottfried will not return next season
North Carolina State head men's basketball coach Mark Gottfried will not return next season, WRAL confirmed Thursday.
Gottfried, who owns a 122-82 record in five-plus seasons with the Wolfpack and 47-55 in ACC play, will finish the season with the team but will not return for the final year of his contract.
“Mark and I met today to discuss the future direction of our program,” said Director of Athletics Debbie Yow. “While it has long been my practice to evaluate the body of work at season’s end, in reviewing the overall direction of our program, we believe a change in leadership is necessary moving forward. Our focus now remains on supporting our student-athletes and staff over the final weeks of our season.”
The 53-year-old Gottfried has led the program to four NCAA Tournaments, including two Sweet 16s. His win total has declined in recent seasons, however, prompting speculation about his future. He was granted a two-year extension following the Wolfpack’s 2012 tournament run that would have carried him through the 2017-18 season.
NC State (14-13, 3-11 ACC) lost by 24 points to rival UNC Wednesday. That followed a 30-point loss to Wake Forest earlier in the week and a 51-point loss to UNC earlier in the season.
Gottfried is 400-230 in 19-plus seasons as a head coach that include stops at Murray State and Alabama.
NC State said the search for a new head coach will begin immediately.
Thomas Williams Feb 16, 2:36 p.m.
Very poorly handled, again by NCSU. They come out saying Gottfried is the coach, yada yada, and a day or two later, oops, no, he is not going to return. Just poorly done by NCSU athletics (not unusual though - reminds me of Sendek, Robinson).