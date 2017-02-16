NC State

NC State's Gottfried will not return next season

Posted 15 minutes ago
Updated 5 minutes ago

North Carolina State head men's basketball coach Mark Gottfried will not return next season, WRAL confirmed Thursday.

Gottfried, who owns a 122-82 record in five-plus seasons with the Wolfpack and 47-55 in ACC play, will finish the season with the team but will not return for the final year of his contract.

“Mark and I met today to discuss the future direction of our program,” said Director of Athletics Debbie Yow. “While it has long been my practice to evaluate the body of work at season’s end, in reviewing the overall direction of our program, we believe a change in leadership is necessary moving forward. Our focus now remains on supporting our student-athletes and staff over the final weeks of our season.”

The 53-year-old Gottfried has led the program to four NCAA Tournaments, including two Sweet 16s. His win total has declined in recent seasons, however, prompting speculation about his future. He was granted a two-year extension following the Wolfpack’s 2012 tournament run that would have carried him through the 2017-18 season.

NC State (14-13, 3-11 ACC) lost by 24 points to rival UNC Wednesday. That followed a 30-point loss to Wake Forest earlier in the week and a 51-point loss to UNC earlier in the season.

Gottfried is 400-230 in 19-plus seasons as a head coach that include stops at Murray State and Alabama.

NC State said the search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

Triangle Area Special Offers
1 Comment

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
  • Thomas Williams Feb 16, 2:36 p.m.
    user avatar

    Very poorly handled, again by NCSU. They come out saying Gottfried is the coach, yada yada, and a day or two later, oops, no, he is not going to return. Just poorly done by NCSU athletics (not unusual though - reminds me of Sendek, Robinson).

TVRadio
  • CBB: Vilanova at Seton Hall

    Saturday at 12:30 pm on FOX50

  • CBB: Duke vs. Wake Forest

    Saturday at 1:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • CBB: Colorado at Oregon

    Saturday at 3:00 pm on FOX50

  • NHL: Washington at NY Rangers

    Sunday at 12:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NHL: Detroit at Pittsburgh

    Sunday at 3:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • CBB: NC State at Pitt

    Tuesday at 8:00 pm on WRAL-TV

  • NHL: Hurricanes vs. Colorado

    Tomorrow at 7:30 pm on 99.9 The Fan

TV/Radio Schedule
CBKNBANHLGolfRacingTennis
Men's College Basketball
San Francisco
6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 北京时间7:00 MST9:00 EST
Preview
1
Gonzaga
5
Arizona
6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 北京时间7:00 MST9:00 EST
Preview
Wash. St.
Utah
6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 北京时间7:00 MST9:00 EST
Preview
7
Oregon
11
Wisconsin
4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET12:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST
Preview
Michigan
LyMnt
8:00 PT9:00 MT10:00 CT11:00 ET4:00 GMT12:00 北京时间9:00 MST11:00 EST
Preview
22
Saint Mary's
NBA Scoreboard
Washington 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)01:0019:00 ET6:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Indiana 
Boston 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)02:0020:00 ET7:00 CTNaN:�
Preview
Chicago 
NHL Scoreboard
Ottawa 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
New Jersey 
NY Rangers 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
NY Islanders 
Winnipeg 4:00 PT5:00 MT6:00 CT7:00 ET0:00 GMT8:00 北京时间5:00 MST7:00 EST4:00 UAE (+1)19:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Pittsburgh 
Colorado 4:30 PT5:30 MT6:30 CT7:30 ET0:30 GMT8:30 北京时间5:30 MST7:30 EST4:30 UAE (+1)19:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Buffalo 
Vancouver 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 北京时间6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
St. Louis 
Dallas 5:00 PT6:00 MT7:00 CT8:00 ET1:00 GMT9:00 北京时间6:00 MST8:00 EST5:00 UAE (+1)20:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Minnesota 
Philadelphia 6:00 PT7:00 MT8:00 CT9:00 ET2:00 GMT10:00 北京时间7:00 MST9:00 EST6:00 UAE (+1)21:00 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Edmonton 
Arizona 7:30 PT8:30 MT9:30 CT10:30 ET3:30 GMT11:30 北京时间8:30 MST10:30 EST7:30 UAE (+1)22:30 ETNaN:� BRT
Preview
Los Angeles 
PGALPGAChampions
Genesis Open (PGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1tB. Hurley III-412
1tP. Mickelson-411
1tD. Johnson-410
1tL. Donald-49
5tA. Lahiri-314
5tT. Pieters-313
5tP. Rodgers-312
5tK. Stanley-312
5tR. Streb-312
5tJ. Hahn-311
View Full Leaderboard
 
Australian Open (LPGA)
PosNameScoreThru
1K. Kirk-818
2tC. Choi-618
2tM. Lee-618
2tJ. Park-618
2tM. Steen-618
6tP. Phatlum-518
6tL. Salas-518
6tM. Thomson-518
9tM. Alex-418
9tL. Beck-418
View Full Leaderboard
 
Allianz Champ (CHMP)
PosNameScoreThru
1S. McCarron-17F
2tC. Franco-16F
2tK. Perry-16F
4tP. Broadhurst-15F
4tD. Garwood-15F
6tK. Sutherland-14F
6tC. Montgomerie-14F
6tE. Toledo-14F
6tS. Ames-14F
6tF. Funk-14F
View Full Leaderboard
 
NASCARNationwide
2017 Daytona 500
Qualifying
AJ Allmendinger
Aric Almirola
Trevor Bayne
Ryan Blaney
Clint Bowyer
Chris Buescher
Kurt Busch
Kyle Busch
Landon Cassill
Matt DiBenedetto
View Full Grid
 
2014 Ford EcoBoost 300
Final Results
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kyle Larson
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Chris Buescher
6. Regan Smith
7. Ty Dillon
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Elliott Sadler
10. Brian Scott
View Full Results
 
ATPWTA
ATP Scoreboard
Thursday, Feb. 16
Memphis Open (ATP)
 
World Tennis Tournament (ATP)
Second Round
(4) T. Berdych77 6    
R. Gasquet64 1    
(1) M. Cilic6 2 6   
B. Coric1 6 4   
(3) D. Goffin5 6 6   
R. Haase7 4 4   
(5) G. Dimitrov5     
D. Istomin6     
(2) D. Thiem 
G. Simon 
 
Argentina Open (ATP)
Second Round
(2) P. Cuevas3 64    
A. Dolgopolov6 77    
G. Melzer5     
G. Andreozzi6     
(3) D. Ferrer 
C. Berlocq 
T. Monteiro 
T. Robredo 
 
WTA Scoreboard
Thursday, Feb. 16
Qatar Total Open (WTA)
Quarterfinals
(3) D. Cibulkova7 6    
S. Stosur5 4    
D. Kasatkina6 5 1   
M. Puig4 7 2   
C. Wozniacki1     
L. Davis0     
 
Our Take
Extra Effort